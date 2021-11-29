Looking for more holiday deals? Visit our Guide to Cyber Week to see all the best sales to shop during Cyber Monday

Cyber Monday has arrived at Amazon.

Today's final flood of sales run the gamut from the best tech, to home must-haves and everything in between.

Home & health

CNN

LifeStraw Personal Water Filter (starting at $12.99, originally starting at $29.95; amazon.com)

Perfect for hikers and outdoors enthusiasts, this LifeStraw replacement filter can provide 4,000 liters of clean drinking water, and every purchase enables a school year of drinking water for a child in need.

Duracell Optimum Batteries (starting at $10.24; amazon.com)

You’re going to need to buy batteries at some point. Why not stock up on a few top-performing packs while they’re on sale? Now you can get Duracell Optimum AAs and AAAs at a discount.

GE Profile Opal Countertop Nugget Ice Maker ($408, originally $529; amazon.com)

There’s no doubt about it: Nugget ice is the best type of ice. And now you can attain this coveted ice type at home with the GE Opal Nugget Ice Maker, now down to the lowest price we’ve seen at about $410. Yes, that’s quite a sum to drop on an ice maker, but with nearly 14,000 reviews and a 4.5-star rating, ice lovers say it’s worth it. Not to mention this machine features everything from a compact, portable size to Bluetooth connectivity.

Nespresso Vertuo Espresso Machines (starting at $119.96; amazon.com)

Upgrade your morning cup of joe with a new Nespresso now that a range of models is on sale. Choose from combination espresso and coffee makers, including our pick for best single-serve coffee maker, the Nespresso VertuoPlus Espresso Machine by Breville.

Vitamix Blenders (starting at $289.95; amazon.com)

Mix things up with a new Vitamix blender, on sale just in time for all your holiday cooking needs. These powerful models can do everything from pulverizing fruits and veggies for smoothies to creating delicious blended soups — and they’re not on sale often.

Oral-B and Crest Toothbrushes and Teeth Whitening (starting at $9.99; amazon.com)

Here’s a deal that will bring a smile to your face: Oral-B electric toothbrushes and the famed Crest Whitestrips are on sale for Cyber Monday. You’ll be on your way to brighter teeth in no time.

Kitchen Essentials from HyperChiller, Thermos and More (starting at $8.30; amazon.com)

If you’re a home cook of any kind, browse through this sale on a menagerie of helpful kitchen implements. There are helpful tools like garlic presses, cheese graters and cutter boards among bigger appliances like air fryers, popcorn poppers and coffee makers. Pay special attention to our pick for best tumble and travel cold brew maker.

Furbo Dog Camera ($118, originally $169; amazon.com)

Headed back to the office? Keep tabs on your pets with the Furbo Dog Camera, now back down to its lowest-ever price. It doesn’t just provide a video stream of your furry friend via your phone — it also lets you toss them treats from afar.

Tackle any DIYs on your to-do list with these discounted Dewalt tools. You can snag a full drill combo kit, or just pick up batteries or individual tools to fill any gaps in your current collection.

iRobot Roomba i7 Robot Vacuum ($549.99, originally $799.99; amazon.com)

This Roomba has hardcore suction; it’s great for pet owners, thanks to a filter that traps 99% of allergens; it has voice assistant functionality; and it even empties itself. You’ll save $250 on this Amazon deal, which isn’t — unlike the dust it will hoover — anything to sneeze at.

Philips Sonicare Toothbrushes (starting at $99.95, amazon.com)

Philips’ five star-rated electric toothbrushes are up to 50% off during Cyber Monday, which is really something to smile about.

Briggs & Riley Luggage (starting at $149; amazon.com)

Before you hit the road for holiday travel, hit up this sale on carry-ons, checked bags, backpacks totes and more travel gear from this top brand.

T-Fal Cookware (starting at $24.99; amazon.com)

Our pick for best nonstick pan is on sale for the lowest price we’ve seen in over a year. Pick up just the one pan, or a whole set of cookware from this reliable brand.

23andMe Personal Genetic Service DNA Tests (starting at $69; amazon.com)

If you have yet to investigate your ancestry via an at-home DNA test, now’s as good a time as ever. Depending on which test you choose, not only will you receive reports on your ancestry composition and where in the world your DNA originates, but you’ll also learn more about traits you may have and provide information about your chances of developing certain health conditions.

Chamberlain myQ Smart Garage Control ($16.98, originally $29.98; amazon.com)

Turn your regular old garage into a smart one with MyQ Smart Garage Door Opener. You’ll receive real-time notifications straight to your mobile device whenever your garage door opens, closes or is left open — and you can control your door when you’re on the go.

Dash Deluxe Egg Cookers ($23.99; originally $29.99; amazon.com)

Soft-boil, hard-boil, poach and omelet with this egg cooker that guarantees perfect results every time (and saves you from hand-washing a pan).

Cricut Explore Air 2 ($149.99; originally $249.99; amazon.com)

This cutting machine is perfect for crafters, whether they’re making holiday carts, party favorites or custom T-shirts. This bundle includes everything you need to get going, including a cutting mat, pen, a design software subscription and a two-week trial to Cricut’s library of images, fonts and project templates.

AeroGarden Sprout ($49.99; originally $99.95; amazon.com)



If you’re the kind of person who can’t keep a basil plant alive, this countertop herb-grower makes having the fresh stuff on hand way easier — and ultimately saves a ton of money buying packets of fresh herbs at the grocery (and yes, it does make a difference!).

Rocketbook Panda Planner ($25.20, originally $35; amazon.com)



This planner can save digital versions of your planner pages to email, Evernote, Slack, and more, and erasability means you can reuse it year after year (saving some trees — and money — in the process).

Energizer AAA Batteries ($16.78; originally $28.97; amazon.com)

Stock up on batteries for your home or office with this 48-pack of AAA batteries. Just be sure the coupon box to save 40% is checked when you’re on the product page.



Knock items off the DIY or lawn-care list with deep discounts on power tools like pressure washers, brushless drills, cordless lawnmowers and more.

Kitchen Products From Amazon Brands ($16.99, originally $22.99; amazon.com)

‘Tis the season for baking, and with up to 30% off Amazon-brand bake- and cookware, you can save big on rounding off the corners of your pantry. Stock up on silicon non-stick baking mats, a set of teak cooking utensils, cast iron pans and more.

Umbra Home Decor (starting at $11.99; amazon.com)

When it comes to functional-but-stylish home decor, very few do it better than Umbra. Save big on jewelry storage, necklace stands, wall vases and picture frames.

First Alert 12-Pack Hardwired Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Detector with Battery Backup ($399.97, originally $414.99; amazon.com)

Fires and carbon monoxide poisoning would definitely put a damper on the holiday season. Pick up this 12-pack of detectors to scatter throughout the house or split between apartments with friends.

Shop Succulents Plants (starting at $11.24; amazon.com)

House plants in a pretty pot make a great holiday present for just about anyone, and right now you can either stock up for your home or for your gift-giving list with this great sale on live plants. It’s not just succulents either: Low-maintenance snake plants, air-purifying money plants and more are on sale.

Yoga Equipment (starting at $20; amazon.com)

Get your practice going this winter with extra-thick yoga mats and yoga sets that include blocks and pads — all for less than $30.

Henckels, Staub and Zwilling Knives and Cookware (starting at $29.95, amazon.com)

Don’t slog through holiday cooling (and eating) with dull blades: Replace beyond-sharpening knives or upgrade your IKEA basics with these sets and individual knives, all marked down during Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale. Cookware like Staub cocottes — a great alternative to Le Creuset with all the chef cred and much lower price tags — is also on sale.

Cricut Joy Machine ($129, originally $159.99; amazon.com)

This crafting device cuts cleanly through vinyl, cardstock, labels and more for up to 20 feet of repeated cuts. This purchase comes with the machine as well as a fine point pen, grip mat, power adapter and subscriptions to Cricut’s design services.

Dash Popcorn Makers ($23.99; originally $29.99; amazon.com)

Swap out disposable popcorn bags for air-popped popcorn (bags of kernels are way cheaper in the long run, too). These handy machines will give you perfect results every time.

Foodsaver Vacuum Sealers and Bags (starting at $13.99; amazon.com)

Don’t let leftovers from your favorite holiday meals go to waste. With this discounted Foodsaver, you can seal them up and throw them in the freezer for a maximum of three years. Don’t forget to grab some on-sale bags while you’re at it.

SodaStream Sparkling Water Makers (starting at $54.99; amazon.com)

No need to spend money on cans of your favorite soda or seltzer; with SodaStream, you can make your own at home. A few different machines are on sale, including a few bundles that come with flavor drops and extra bottles.

Winter storms are on the way. Ensure you’re prepared for any inclement weather with these discounted shovels and blowers from Snow Joe, which can help dig you out after a blizzard.

All-Clad Cookware (starting at $47.95; amazon.com)

All-Clad makes some of the best cookware in the biz, and right now a few pots and pans are on sale just in time for holiday meal prep.

Casper Sleep Element Mattress (starting at $316, originally $395; amazon.com)

Make your next mattress one that comes in a box. Casper is one of the best, most well-known in the sleep game, and right now you can save on the brand’s all-foam Element mattress, which provides conform-to-you-body support thanks to a top layer of memory foam and prevents overheating with AirScape technology.

Google Nest Thermostat ($99.99, originally $129.99; amazon.com)

Google Nest is one of the smartest ways to control the temperature inside your home. Via the Google Home app, this programmable thermostat allows you to create a schedule for heating and cooling to maximize energy efficiency and control the temperature in your home no matter where you are.

Instant Pot Appliances (starting at $59.95; amazon.com)

Now’s your chance to score the famous Instant Pot — a multicooker that has up to 11 functions built in — at a major discount. There are several models on sale now (including a few Star Wars-themed options), not to mention a blender, air fryer and coffee maker from the brand.

Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker Nano ($99, originally $129; amazon.com)

If you have yet to try your hand at sous vide, today’s your chance to get in on the cooking trend. This cooker circulates water at the exact temperature needed for perfectly cooked meals, plus it boasts fast heat-up times and Wi-Fi connection so you can set the timer and temperature with the associated app, all in a small, durable body.

iRobot Roomba Robot Vacuums and Braava Robot Mops (starting at $174.99; amazon.com)

Never clean your floors again when you finally make the leap to get an iRobot Roomba Robot Vacuum or a Robot Mop. A variety of different models at different price points that can be controlled from your smartphone are now up to 42% off. Gift one to yourself or a loved one.

NordicTrack Bikes and Treadmills (starting at $1,499; amazon.com)

Fully equip your home gym with a new bike or treadmill now that they’re up to 25% off. You can stream live or on-demand classes from your equipment, plus the treadmill comes with a 30 day iFit membership.

Coffees, Teas, Hot Cocoas and More (starting at $3.40; amazon.com)

It’s warm beverage season, so why not grab some of your favorites on sale? Get up to 45% off teas, coffee blends, hot cocoa packets and a variety of K-Cup options compatible with your Keurig while supplies last.

Waterpik Water Flossers (starting at $79.99; amazon.com)

Let Waterpiks do all the un-fun parts of flossing, leaving you feeling all fresh and clean after a quick session with this hydro-powered (well, kind of) dental care device. Models with and without toothbrushes start at $79.99, or up to 38% off.

Levoit Humidifier 6L ($76.49, originally $89.99; amazon.com)

Fight back against dry winter air with this humidifier meant for large rooms. Your skin will thank you in a few weeks time.

Jackery Outdoor Generators and Solar Panels (starting at $23.09; amazon.com)

Having a backup generator is always a good idea, but grabbing one in a sale is an even better idea. Snatch one up now, alongside battery charging cables and portable solar panels for up to 30% off.

Noco Jumpstarters and Battery Chargers (starting at $19.39; amazon.com)

Never be caught on the side of the road with a dead battery again. Choose from a selection of safe portable lithium car batteries to jumpstart your car when you need it most, now up to 40% off.

Cuisinart Kitchen Products (starting at $44.99; amazon.com)

Whether you need a new set of stainless steel cookware, a set of knives, or an ice cream maker, you can find it now for up to 44% off. Small appliances and other accessories are included in the discount as well for a limited time.

Amazon Basics Kitchen Products (starting at $5.29; amazon.com)

Everything and anything you need for holiday cooking and baking is up to 30% off. You can find nonstick bakeware, enameled Dutch ovens, knife sets, stainless steel flatware, kitchen utensils and so much more — just hurry before it’s gone.

Hoover Vacuums (starting at $99.99; amazon.com)

If the old vacuum isn’t cutting it anymore, grab a new upright model from Hoover for up to 33% off. You’ll also find a carpet and upholstery spot cleaner on sale, which is extra useful if you have a pet.

Nixplay Digital Frames (starting at $125.99; amazon.com)

These dynamic photo frames that are Wi-Fi enabled and work with your smartphone to display whatever photo you want will make great gifts, and now they’re up to 34% off.

Rubbermaid Food Storage and Organization (starting at $18.40; amazon.com)

‘Tis the season for leftovers, so why not keep them fresher for longer with some new tupperware? You’ll find Rubbermaid sets of all different shapes and sizes for up to 41% off right now.

Roborock Robot Vacuums (starting at $199.98; amazon.com)

Finally get yourself the robovac you’ve always wanted now that a selection of models from Roborock are up to 40% off. Several can be controlled from your smartphone and feature lidar navigation, while others double as a mop and come with a handy remote control.

Tineco Stick Vacuums (starting at $230.99; amazon.com)

Lightweight stick vacuums don’t have to cost an arm and a leg now that these models from Tineco are up to 30% off. Enjoy powerful suction without the hassle of a cord on both carpet and hardwood.

Pools, Spas and More (starting at $5.49; amazon.com)

It’s never too early to think about the summer. Get ready for the warmer weather with inflatable pools, hot tubs and pool accessories up to 45% off now.

Pet Gifts and Supplies (starting at $5.52; amazon.com)

The pet in your life deserves to be spoiled around the holidays, too. Find chew toys, automatic feeders and other pet essentials for up to 30% off.

Calphalon Cookware Appliances (starting at $45; amazon.com)

Slow cookers, blenders, cookware, bakeware and coffee makers are all on offer during this sale on Calphalon products, now up to 46% off.

Breville Barista Express Espresso Machines ($599.95, originally $699.95; amazon.com)

If you’re looking to save on your morning latte, bring the espresso machine into your own kitchen. These top-rated Breville models are $100 off right now.

Tuft & Needle Mint Full Mattress ($696.50, originally $995; amazon.com)

Attention, hot sleepers: This extra-cooling adaptive foam mattress ensures you’ll get a great night’s sleep with extra breathability to draw heat away from your body as you snooze, and progressive support via an additional 4 inches of extra-firm foam at the bottom is great for hugging your body’s edges. You’ll get 100 nights to make sure you like it too.

Chemical Guys Car Wash Kits and Accessories (starting at $3.86; amazon.com)

Keep your car in tip-top shape with the help of The Chemical Guys. Right now you can score all the supplies you need to keep a vehicle’s interior and exterior looking great for much less than usual.

AncestryDNA + Traits: Genetic Ethnicity + Traits Test ($59, originally $119; amazon.com)

If you have yet to investigate your family tree, now’s as good a time as ever. This AncestryDNA test kit, which also provides information on how your genes may have influenced various traits you have, is down to its all-time lowest price.

Sun Joe Products (starting at $21.75; amazon.com)

If you have a heavy to-do list for home repairs coming up in the spring, make sure you’re prepared now for the jobs ahead. Sun Joe’s top-rated selection of electric tillers, buffer polishers, pressure washers and more are deeply discounted, with prices up to 43% off.

Owlet Duo Cam and Smart Sock 3 ($272, originally $399; amazon.com)

New parents will appreciate everything Owlet has to offer. In addition to video and audio feeds of your baby, this monitor provides more vital information about your baby via the Smart Sock, including total hours slept.

Osprey Packs and Bags (starting at $26.21; amazon.com)

Take up to 25% off Osprey’s durable, ready-for-the-road backpacks, stuff packs, convertible duffels, wheeled carry-ons and more just in time for holiday travel. The top-rated Farpoint and Fairview pack series are on sale for $50 off, so grab them before they sell out.

Holiday Home Essentials (starting at $4.24; amazon.com)

If you’re at the point where you have a lot of little odds and ends you need to round off your recent move, expand your kitchen capabilities or just get organized, check out this 16-page sale of home essentials on Amazon.

Shark Vacuums and Air Purifiers (starting at $69.99; amazon.com)

Whether you’re cleaning the floors or cleaning the air, Shark’s range of home appliances can help your house stay tidy during holiday chaos. Check out the top-of-the-line XL robotic vacuum that’s $200 off, the air purifier that can zap baddies for 1,200 feet around it (now 44% off), and an upright vacuum (now 35% off) made to be powerful on pet debris and upholstery.

Hill’s Science Diet Pet Food (starting at $13.59; amazon.com)

Stock up on food for your four-legged family members with savings on Hill’s Science Diet kibble of all kinds, including options for the new kitten or puppy that may have just joined your pack.

Graco and Baby Jogger Baby Products (starting at $111.99; amazon.com)

Tote your tiny tots around this season in a new carseat or stroller — there are a few models on sale that actually include both. Plus, there’s an on-sale bouncer up for grabs.

Celestron Scopes, Binoculars and More (starting at $14.49; amazon.com)

Get a close look at the cosmos with this collection of discounted outdoor gear: pick up a spotting scope, telescope battery, binoculars and more at deeply discounted prices.

Nutribullet Personal Blender ($41.73, originally $59.99; amazon.com)

This solo-size smoothie maker is great for quickly knocking out post-workout smoothies, and the cup is dishwasher safe so clean-up is minimal.

Hydro Flask (starting at $5.96, originally $7.95; amazon.com)

Hydro Flask’s insulated water bottles, mugs and more are on sale for up to 25% off for Cyber Monday, and so are the brand’s accessories in case you need an extra lid or straw for your existing collection.

Traeger Grills (starting at $799.95, originally starting at $899.99; amazon.com)

Get the patio ready for summer with the addition of a new grill. These Traegers are five-star rated pellet grills and smokers to handle all the sunny weather barbecue you can throw on it.

Furniture from Dorel, Christopher Knight Home and More (starting at $9.62; amazon.com)

No matter what kind of furniture your home currently lacks, chances are you can find it at a discount here. Bed frames, desks, chairs, storage cabinets and much more is on sale from classic brands.

Rugs from Safavieh, Nuloom and more (starting at $10.46; amazon.com)

Area rugs can brighten up a space, and you’ll feel better knowing you got it on sale. A variety of styles and sizes from brands like Safavieh, Nuloom, Rugshop and more are up to 50% off.

Tech & electronics

CNN

Apple AirPods, 3rd Generation ($169.99, originally $179.99; amazon.com)

The brand new generation of Apple’s AirPods are seeing their first major price drop. Enjoy an extra $20 off the price listed on the page at checkout, and read more about them in our full review here.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro ($149.99, originally $199.99; amazon.com)

Named our best wireless earbuds for Android users (and best wireless earbuds for calls), these buds offer up a ton of great software features that let Android users fine-tune the audio and customize the controls, and deliver some very solid noise cancellation.

TCL 55-Inch 6-Series 4K QLED Roku Smart TV ($699.99, originally $799; amazon.com)

Our pick for best smart TV is officially on sale. The TCL 6-Series features Dolby Vision HDR, with high clarity and contrast to make for crisp picture quality. The QLED technology also gives a wider spectrum of color with increased brightness.

Samsung 50-Inch Class Frame Series ($897.99, originally $1,299.99; amazon.com)

This TV looks like a piece of art (downloadable from the art store) when it’s not streaming — and when it is streaming, it does it beautifully. Think: a quantum processor that uses AI to get you great 4K viewing and a vibrant QLED display.

Sony WF-1000XM4 Noise-Canceling Wireless Earbuds ($218, originally $279.99; amazon.com)

Snag our pick for best noise-canceling earbuds now while they’re at this rare low price at Amazon. In testing, we found the Sony WF-1000XM4 were able to block even the most stubborn noises, with 11 different modes of noise cancellation, one of which we found was able to shut out the world completely. They also had the longest runtime of any earbuds we tested, meaning you’ll be charging them less.

Amazon Eero Pro 6 Mesh Wi-Fi Routers (starting at $77; amazon.com)

Ensure your network connection is as strong as ever with a discounted Eero 6 Mesh Wi-Fi System, plus two extenders. Various highly rated bundles are down to their lowest prices ever, and this model happens to be our pick for best mesh Wi-Fi router. Plus, it’s easy to install, so you can get online and stay online for as long as you like.

Apple AirPods Max (starting at $479, originally $549; amazon.com)

Apple’s AirPods Max made quite a splash when they hit the headphones scene at the end of 2020. And while we acknowledged that the luxury they deliver comes at quite a high price in our full review, they’re seeing their biggest discount ever on Amazon right now. If that’s enough of a deal to convince you to buy, be sure to act fast; it’s already selling out quickly.

2020 21.5-inch Apple iMac ($799, originally $1,099; amazon.com)

At $300 off, this is the lowest price we’ve seen for a 2020 Apple iMac, which features 256 GB of SSD storage and a dual-core Intel Core i5 processor. This deal will likely sell out quickly, so snag it before it does.

Amazon Fire TV 65-Inch Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV ($599.99, originally $829.99; amazon.com)

This is the lowest price we’ve seen for this Amazon smart TV that allows you to go remote-free with Alexa voice controls. It features Dolby Vision HD, which makes for crisp picture and a spectacular range of color, plus it’s compatible with all the streaming networks you love.

Amazon Halo View Fitness Tracker ($49.99, originally $79.99; amazon.com)

Go beyond tracking your steps with Amazon’s own fitness tracker that also monitors heart rate, activity points, sleep score and blood-oxygen levels. You’ll also get a free 12 month membership with your purchase, which includes access to workouts and other programs. Get it while it’s $30 off.

Fire HD 8 Plus Tablet ($90.99, originally $162.97; amazon.com)

Get 32 GB of storage and 12 hours of battery life with wireless charging when you opt for the Fire HD 8 Plus Tablet. Browse the web, read on Kindle, stream your favorite TV shows and movies and so much more, now for 44% off the original price.

Laptops, Desktops and Chromebooks (starting at $209.99; amazon.com)

Upgrade your work-from-home setup with a huge selection of laptops, desktops and monitors for up to 19% off. A variety of sizes are on offer with different storage spaces from brands like HP, Acer, Lenovo, Dell and more so don’t miss out on your chance.

HP Laptops, All-In-Ones and Monitors (starting at $249.99; amazon.com)

Invest in that second screen or get yourself a laptop now that HP products are up to 36% off. Get an up to 28-inch screen or a new machine with a core i7 processor for high speed computing.

LG Monitors and Laptops (starting at $279.99; amazon.com)

Ultra-wide LG monitors and lightweight flexible laptops are now on sale for up to 25% off. Take your adjustable laptop on-the-go or complete your at-home work setup with a second monitor.

Kindle Paperwhite ($104.99; originally $139.99; amazon.com)

Kindle’s newly revamped Paperwhite is better than ever with a 6.8-inch display and adjustable warm light for reduced eye strain.

Philips Hue Lighting (starting at $74.99; amazon.com)

Wash your home in golden lighting for cozy winter nights, or pump it up with colorful strips of LED light to sync to your music at parties. These lights let you set whatever mood you want via the power of the Hue app for ambiance at a tap.

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS ($104.99; originally $139.99; amazon.com)



We’ll take any discount we can get on Apple products, and this new Series 7 watch has sporty looks and an array of features for working out and monitoring your health. You can take an ECG anywhere with this watch, as well as measure your blood oxygen and track workouts from running to pilates.

$15 Amazon Credit With $100 Apple E-Gift Card ($100; amazon.com)

If you’re planning to stick some Apple gift cards in an envelope this holiday season, buy them on Amazon. They’ll be delivered via email to your recipient ,and you’ll score a $15 Amazon credit, too. Just use the code APPLENOV at checkout to take advantage of the offer — and be sure to double-check the delivery date for your desired virtual unwrapping when you’re purchasing the gift card.

Kindle Oasis ($174.99, originally $249.99; amazon.com)

A delight for those of us whose books have been warped with an accidental splash from bath water, Kindle’s top-of-the-line model is waterproof for the bath, beach or pool, and the display has an adjustable backlight that can go from white light to amber for more relaxed reading.

Anker Rechargeable Flashlight ($16.99, originally $22.99; amazon.com)

Perfect for stashing in your emergency or tool kit, this reliable Anker flashlight charges via micro-USB-C for up to 20 hours of illumination.

Acer Accessories and Monitor (starting at $10.99; amazon.com)

This Acer sale has great deals on essentials for gamers or those serious about their home office setup, like monitors and backpacks, as well as USB hubs, webcams and more.

Bose SoundLink Micro ($99, originally $119; amazon.com)

This waterproof speaker comes with a built-in strap on the back that makes it easy to attach to anything. Sound quality is classic Bose, with a balanced sound across all frequency ranges.

Smartphones and SIM Cards from Motorola, Tracfone and more (starting at $42; amazon.com)

Get a new smartphone without breaking the bank. Unlocked phones and prepaid smartphones and SIM cards are up to 45% off — a great offer, especially for the new smartphone users in your life.

Samsung Watches, Earbuds and More (starting at $109.99; amazon.com)

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro — our favorite wireless earbuds for Android users — are now on sale, alongside other popular Samsung products like the Galaxy Watch 4 and the Galaxy SmartTag. Get them now for up to 35% off while supplies last.

Amazon Kindle ($49.99, originally $89.99; amazon.com)

Get lost in a good book when you pick up an Amazon Kindle, on sale for an all-time low price. This base model features a glare-free screen that reads just like paper, and adjustable brightness levels make reading indoors or outdoors completely feasible. And unlike many tablets, this e-reader’s battery charge lasts weeks, not hours. And don’t forget to fill up your new Kindle with e-books currently on sale.

Fire Tablets (starting at $34.99; amazon.com)

A range of Amazon’s own Fire Tablets are on sale for Cyber Monday — including our pick for best budget tablet, the Fire HD 8 Plus, which can handle a host of everyday tasks and access Amazon’s library of content, including streaming movies and TV shows, e-reading and even some light gaming.

Monitors From Dell, Sceptre and More (starting at $99.99; amazon.com)

Upgrade your work-from-home setup with a new monitor, a range of which are now on sale from top brands. You’re sure to find the size to best suit your workspace, including a few curved options.

Samsung Speakers and Soundbars (starting at $97.99; amazon.com)

Hear that? It’s the sound of prices dropping on a range of Samsung speakers and soundbars that promise to make you home viewing experience all the more theater-like.

Echo Buds (2nd Gen) ($69.99, originally $119.99; amazon.com)

If you’ve ever wanted to chat with Alexa while you’re out and about, now’s your chance. Amazon’s latest version of the Echo Buds are down to all-time low price.

Sony Bravia A80J 77-Inch OLED 4K UHD TV ($2,998, originally $3,999.99; amazon.com)

If you’ve gotten used to watching movies at home, this 77-inch OLED Alexa-enabled TV is incredibly high-spec: It’s the world’s first TV with cognitive intelligence, which sounds a little 3021, but that basically means it uses intelligent analysis to make images as lifelike as possible. It also has a dazzling OLED display (meaning great contrast) with 4K UHD (meaning great definition). The Bravia also comes with Google TV, which is a central platform for streaming from Netflix, Prime and other apps. Gamers will love it too, thanks to a game mode that increases the frame rate and reduces lag in games.

SanDisk and WD SSDs (starting at $39.99; amazon.com)

Gear up for a winter of holiday photos and downloaded films with discounts on external hard drives (including on of our top picks) and solid state drives.

Amazon Echo (4th Gen) ($59.99, originally $99.99; amazon.com)

If you have yet to add an Echo to your home, today’s the day to do it: The fourth-generation smart speaker is back down to its lowest price. These spherical Echos are the easiest way to add Alexa to your home; read more about them in our full review here.

Fitbit Inspire 2 ($59.95, originally $99.95; amazon.com)

The device (which happens to be our favorite fitness tracker) boasts 10 full days of battery life and is built to track your steps, distance, sleep, hourly activity and calories burned, in addition to monitoring your heart rate. Plus, it allows you to receive call, text, calendar and smartphone app notifications right on your wrist.

Blue Microphones (starting at $39.99; amazon.com)

Your podcasting or streaming career starts here and now. Pick up a mic and get ready to broadcast your voice to your soon-to-be fans in perfect clarity.

Marshall Speakers and Headphones (starting at $99.99; amazon.com)

Bring concert-like sound into your home with this deal on a Stanmore II Wireless Bluetooth Speaker, or pick up one of two pairs of headphones from the famed stage amp brand.

Ring Alarm Kits (2nd Gen) (starting at $119.99; amazon.com)

Keep an extra eye on your home with deals on a range of Ring Alarm systems, our pick for best home security system. Opt for the full 14-piece kit or choose eight- and five-piece kits that might be suitable for smaller homes. There are also several bundles up for grabs, so you can snag a Ring Doorbell and an Echo Show 5 for less too.

GoPro Hero10 Black ($449, originally $499.99; amazon.com)

The latest version of the GoPro camera, a waterproof camera you need for all your action sports film star dreams, is down to its lowest price ever at Amazon.

Jabra Elite Active 75t True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds ($99.99, originally $179.99; amazon.com)

Our pick for best earbuds for working out, the Jabra Elite Active 75t are secure, comfortable and durable enough for high-intensity training and have enough battery life to get you through a long day at the gym.

Nikon Cameras and Lenses (starting at $176.95; amazon.com)

Serious photographers trust Nikon to get the snaps they’re after, and now you can save on a few cameras and a slew of lenses, just in time for capturing memorable holiday moments.

Garmin Watches and Navigation Products (starting at $249.99; amazon.com)

There’s a reason Garmin smartwatches have a serious following, and now you can get one of your own for up to 38% off. Like other fitness trackers, you can monitor your heart rate, sleep, pulse and more, along with tracking your activity — plus, the Garmin has a built-in compass and GPS, and is built for thermal, shock and water resistance.

Smart Home Products (starting at $6.99; amazon.com)

Illuminate your home with LED smart bulbs or grab some smart plugs that can turn on lights, appliances and more from your smartphone. You’ll also find wireless security cameras, smart locks and digital photo frames included in this discount, with up to 45% off everything.

Samsung Z Flip 3 (starting at $849.99; amazon.com)

You can’t get much cooler than a foldable smartphone, and Samsung’s latest effort is now on sale for Cyber Monday. Read more about the device in our full review.

Kindle Paperwhite Kids ($114.99, originally $159.99; amazon.com)

The waterproof Kindle Paperwhite Kids comes with an easy-to-use sleep cover and one year of Amazon Kids+ for free, making it our pick for the best e-reader available for children.

Echo Wall Clock, Disney Mickey Mouse Edition ($34.99, originally $49.99; amazon.com)

This Alexa-enabled wall clock wouldn’t be complete without everyone’s favorite mouse pointing out the time of day. And if you ask Alexa to, say, start a timer, you can watch Mickey count down the minutes in real time.

Amazon Echo Frames ($154.99, originally $249.99; amazon.com)

Amazon is getting in on the smart glasses game, and this second-generation pair has solid ratings and a host of capabilities. Use them to make calls, listen to music, get the news and control smart home devices. You can pair it with prescription lenses from LensCrafters or even your own eye doctor’s office (just speak with them first).

OontZ Portable Speakers (starting at $18.18; amazon.com)

Listen up: Now you can blast your favorite tunes for less on one of these on-sale Bluetooth speakers.

Otterbox Cases (starting at $14.99; amazon.com)

Protect your mobile device and computer with cases built with utter destruction in mind. Otterbox’s cases are durable enough to protect your devices from drops and falls while keeping your phone’s slim profile for slipping in pockets and purses.

Arlo Smart Security Devices With Echo Bundles (starting at $79.99; amazon.com)

Keep the house secure this holiday season (and an eye on the doorstep) with these bundles of Amazon’s Echo products, which tie in neatly to your existing Echo ecosystem and can be controlled via app and Alexa, too.

Kindle Paperwhite ($104.99, originally $139.99; amazon.com)

If you’re traveling a lot this holiday season or find it hard to read regular-sized print, this Kindle Paperwhite will make reading much easier and extremely portable. The warm light on this edition is adjustable to be more gentle on your eyes, and the page-turns (always a bit of a sticking point) are 20% faster than on previous models.

Samsung Tab S7 and S7+ (starting at $499, originally starting at $699.99; amazon.com)

If you’re been on the fence about getting a Samsung Tab (and if the fact it’s in our picks for best Android tablet didn’t yet convince you), now’s the time to scoop one up. The S7 and S7+ are currently on sale for up to 28% off during Amazon’s Cyber Monday event, and you can opt for configurations from 128GB to 512GB.

Tile Trackers ($19.99, originally $24.99; amazon.com)

Never scramble for your keys again with these 20% off Tile trackers. They even have wallet-sized ones now (also on sale) that slip in your credit card pocket so you can find it in whichever tote you used last.

Fashion & beauty

CNN

Whether you’re in need of running sneakers or some stylish new kicks, grab them now at Amazon’s Reebok sale. You’ll find a variety of shoe styles for men and women, athletic apparel and accessories like masks.

Under Armour (starting at $9.49; amazon.com)

Save on all the basics you and your whole family needs from Under Armour, from socks, tees and sweats, to backpacks and sneakers.

The bestselling Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer — a top pick of ours — is at an all-time low price, along with other blow dryers, stylers and curling irons. Get them now before they sell out for up to 30% off.

Champion Apparel (starting at $12.76; amazon.com)

Feel like a Champion with up to 30% off apparel by the beloved sports brand. Get hoodies, joggers, boxer briefs and more for both men and women.

Mario Badescu Products (starting at $3.75; amazon.com)

Mario Badescu is known for reliable, affordable skincare, and right now you can take up to 25% off your Amazon shop of skincare. Choose from top-rated favorites like the brand’s line of aloe facial sprays to soothe skin, or load up on moisturizing products like lip balm, hand cream and body lotion.

Adidas Shoes (starting at $31.80; amazon.com)

Whether you prefer running on trails, in gyms or on sidewalks, there are great discounts to be had in this sale during this sale on Adidas trainers, including 50% off much-loved (and usually pricey) Ultraboost running shoes.

Carol’s Daughter Hair Care (starting at $11.55; amazon.com)

Shampoo and conditioner duos for curly hair are 30% off during Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale, as well as products like clarifying product sets and a Coco Creme set for super dry hair.

Lacoste Apparel and Accessories (starting at $25.92; amazon.com)

Fans of the alligator label will want to take advantage of this 35% off sale. You’ll find tote bags, crossbody bags, boxers, and a variety of styles of shoes and clothes at a serious discount.

Apparel From Van Heusen, Izod and More (starting at $10.50; amazon.com)

Stock up for casual and office-appropriate essentials for men with up to 35% off brands like Van Heusen and Izod. Snag slacks, button ups, polos and even shorts and short sleeve shirts for the upcoming warmer months.

Ray-Ban Sunglasses (starting at $86.50; amazon.com)

Snag a new pair of sunnies for the whole family — there are discounted trendy styles available for men, women and kids. Look for the brand’s classic Wayfarers, Aviators and everything in between.

NYX Professional Makeup (starting at $3.98; amazon.com)

Revamp your makeup bag with deals on a range of NYX products, just in time for holiday party looks. Among the deals: Our pick for best affordable liquid eyeliner, the NYX Epic Ink Liner.

Watches From Invicta, Timex, Tommy Hilfiger and More (starting at $20.99; amazon.com)

It’s time to pick up a new watch, since a range of options for both men and women is on sale now.

Calvin Klein Apparel (starting at $11.84; amazon.com)

Stock your wardrobe with tons of winter-ready styles from iconic brand Calvin Klein. There are jackets, sweaters, jeans, handbags and more — all up for grabs at up to 20% off.

Tommy Hilfiger Apparel (starting at $9.68; amazon.com)

There are styles for the whole family at this sale on Tommy Hilfiger apparel. Pick up outfits in iconic red, white and blue to keep everyone looking cool through winter and beyond.

Men’s & Women’s Fashion From Amazon Brands (starting at $8.50; amazon.com)

Amazon’s own in-house fashion brands, including Daily Ritual, Goodthreads and Lark & Ro, have developed something of a cult following for their affordable, surprisingly chic basics. Now a slew of styles are on sale, from essential tees to nice-looking outerwear.

Premium Beauty Products From Redken, La Roche-Posay and More (starting at $2.23; amazon.com)

A range of hair care products, including Clariol’s great purple line for bleached blondes, is on sale for 30% off or more right now. Choose from brands including Wella, Biolage, Pureology, Bioderma and even La Roche-Posay (its hand cream is fantastic).

Calvin Klein Underwear and Bras (starting at $7.80; amazon.com)

Lovers of Calvin Klein underwear, rejoice, because a massive selection of bralettes, boxers and more are now on up to 40% off. Snag the popular Modern Cotton Bralette, or packs of briefs, boxers and other options for both men and women.

Levi’s Clothes and Accessories (starting at $9; amazon.com)

Get up to 40% off a variety of Levi’s apparel for men, women and kids. You’ll find a ton of different styles and fits of jeans, bestsellers like the Trucker Jacket and Sherpa Trucker Jacket, as well as accessories like belts and wallets.

Crocs (starting at $34.99; amazon.com)

In case you missed it, Crocs are cool now, and today, you can save on two styles of the famed clogs. (They happen to be our favorite shoe for travel.)

Beauty Products From Revlon, Pantene, Aussie and More (starting at $3.74, originally starting at $5.49; amazon.com)

Refresh your makeup drawer in time for holiday parties and events with this sale on Rimmel, Revlon and Almay cosmetics — then tackle your hair care with discounted masks from Rooted and shampoo from Alba Botanica and Pantene. Body care and other skin care is also marked down, so don’t wait to shop.

CRZ Yoga Women’s and Men’s Activewear (starting at $7.56; amazon.com)

Lululemon’s Align Pant are some of the most beloved leggings out there, but CRZ Yoga makes a much cheaper version that’s comparable in softness. Save on those, plus other activewear styles for men and women.

True & Co Bras and Underwear (starting at $11.20; amazon.com)

True & Co makes some of the comfiest intimates available, so you should stock your lingerie drawer while they’re on sale. Choose from a range of buttery soft wireless styles, and pick up undies to match.

Vera Bradley (starting at $7.35; amazon.com)

You’d know those quilted paisley patterns anywhere. Bag a new purse, tote, duffle, backpack and more by Vera Bradley for less today.

Electric Shavers, Razors and Blades From Braun, Gillette and More (starting at $10.25; amazon.com)

You’ll need to switch out your razor blade eventually, so you might as well stock up on replacements while they’re on sale. You’ll also find savings on a few electric models and some shaving cream.

Oakley Sunglasses (starting at $56.70; amazon.com)

It may be winter, but you should still shield your eyes from the sun. A range of shades from Oakley are on sale, including a few that would be perfect for when you hit the slopes this season.

Haus Labs by Lady Gaga (starting at $6.40, originally starting at $16; amazon.com)

Lady Gaga knows makeup, and right now her line is up to 60% off, which works out to about $10 off demi-matte lip liners and lip gloss and about $12 off eye shadow and blush palettes.

Accessories From Timberland, Steve Madden, Sketchers, Nautica and More (starting at $9.81; amazon.com)

For the dad that’s hard to shop for, you can’t go wrong with gifting a belt, wallet or money clip from this sale. There are a handful of styles for ladies, too.

Oakley Apparel (starting at $19.41; amazon.com)

Knit beanies in chartreuse and forest green, snow gloves, hoodies and shell jackets for winter sports are all majorly discounted. We’ve spotted jackets for as much as 44% (or about $160) off.

UltraCozy Women Pillow Slides Sandals with Thick Sole (starting at $16.99; amazon.com)

These trendy slides are perfect for the gym locker room, hostel showers, or chair-to-pool trek — or if you have a certain aesthetic, wear them with socks. At $16.99 per pair, they’re truly a multipurpose pair of shoes.

Toys & games

CNN

Segway Scooters, Transporters and Bikes (starting at $189.99; amazon.com)

You’re on a roll with these deals on Segway scooters and bikes. A few accessories, like a phone mount and speaker, are marked down too.

Razer Gaming Inputs (starting at $9.99; amazon.com)

Razer has everything you need to take your gameplay to the next level, including gaming chairs, mice and microphones.

PlayStation Plus: 12-Month Membership ($39.99, originally $59.99; amazon.com)

Save on the gift that keeps on giving for the gamer in your life: This PlayStation Plus yearlong subscription is $20 off.

Gaming Furniture (starting at $16.54; amazon.com)

If you’re going to be victorious, you’re going to need to be comfortable. Pick up new gaming furniture — everything from beanbag chairs to proper gaming chairs — plus a few desks and a storage rack for games.

Nintendo Switch Games (starting at $4, originally starting at $5; amazon.com)

Everyone can stay entertained this winter with a wide variety of discounted Nintendo Switch games. Choose from titles like Monster Hunter: Rise, Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, Super Mario Brothers U Deluxe and more.

Inputs and Gaming from Corsair, Logitech and More (starting at $17.99; amazon.com)

To properly game, you need the right gear. Load up on discounted headsets, mice, mics and keyboards from top brands with this deal.

Hasbro, Funko Pop! and More (starting at $5.99; amazon.com)

No matter what the kid on your gift list is into, you’re bound to find a toy or activity for them among these deals. Save on action figures, toy cars and trains, a few games — there’s even a Tamagotchi.

Skip Hop Favorites (starting at $11.20; amazon.com)

The little ones in your life will enjoy these interactive play centers, teething toys and play gyms, now on sale for up to 35% off.

Mattel, Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends (starting at $2.99; amazon.com)

Pick up toys from little ones’ favorite franchises like Thomas & Friends, Pixar movies, Barbie and more. There are also few games of note, including variations on Pictionary and Uno.

Advent Calendars (starting at $13.99; amazon.com)

There’s no better way to countdown the days until Christmas than with a fun advent calendar. Right now, you can snag many fun themed advent calendars for up to 30% off, with options including a Funko Pop! calendar featuring The Office characters, an LOL Surprise calendar and many more.

Arts and Crafts From Crayola, Play-Doh and More (starting at $4.49; amazon.com)

Awaken the imagination of any crafty child on your list with an array of creative toys from Crayola, Play-Doh and more. You’ll find coloring books, kinetic sand and play sets now for up to 40% off.

Building Sets From Lego, Playmobil and More (starting at $7.29; amazon.com)

Surprise your favorite builder with a playset they can put together from scratch. Building sets of varying difficulty levels featuring beloved characters like Scooby-Doo, Wonder Woman and favorites from Star Wars are up to 30% off.

Strategy Games (starting at $9.99; amazon.com)

Adventurers will appreciate a new game to spark their imagination, and right now you can get them for up to 30% off. You’ll find favorites like Catan and World of Warcraft alongside Star Wars- and Marvel-themed games and more.

Hasbro Games (starting at $6.79; amazon.com)

Introduce the classics to a new generation now that Hasbro games are up to 40% off. You’ll find beloved board games like Monopoly, Clue, Guess Who, Twister and more available in the sale, so why not jump at these low prices?

Educational Toys (starting at $5.59; amazon.com)

Keep them learning and having fun now that educational and interactive toys for different age groups are up to 40% off.

Osmo Educational Kits and Games ($24.99; amazon.com)

Have them learning new things without even knowing it with up to 45% off educational kits and games for different age ranges.

Karaoke Machines and Microphones (starting at $41.99; amazon.com)

Get the party started with a new Karaoke set and accompanying microphone that is sure to be fun for everyone in the family. They’re on sale now for up to 33% off.

Electric Scooters, Bike Racks and Stands (starting at $12.50; amazon.com)

Chances are someone on your list wants a Hover-1 or Segway Electric Scooter, so why not scoop it up in this sale? In addition to Segways, hoverboards and scooters, you can get bike racks that attach to your car, helmets, protective gear and so much more for up to 30% off.

Alienware Accessories (starting at $20; amazon.com)

Everything you need for upgrading your gaming life is in this curated sale, including a sleek backpack designed for Dells, a gaming headset and a soundbar for a better experience streaming or gaming at your desktop.

Sports Gear From Wilson, DeMarini and More (starting at $13.18; amazon.com)

Get prepared ahead of time for spring sports season with discounts on baseball bats, backpacks for gear and hats to wear on the field. There’s even a Castaway Wilson volleyball in there.

Media & entertainment

CNN

Top Kindle E-Books (starting at $0.99; amazon.com)

From classics to quick reads to kids’ books, find a host of new titles here for cozy winter reading, and you can download them in a second to your Kindle starting at just under $1.

Top-Selling Movie Collections (starting at $11.99; amazon.com)

Binge-watch your favorite films whenever you want now that boxsets and more of beloved movies like the Harry Potter franchise, Indiana Jones franchise and more are up to 52% off.

H&R Block Tax Software Deluxe + State 2021 with 3% Refund Bonus Offer ($22.49; amazon.com)

Knock out this year’s taxes with this step-by-step software from H&R Block that takes you through each step of finding deductions and filing taxes. A handy help center has more than 13,000 questions to search if you hit a wall, too.

Adobe Photoshop and Premiere Elements 2022 (starting at $59.99; originally $99.99; amazon.com)

Photoshop Elements and Premiere Elements software — perfect for basic photo and video editing — are on sale separately or as a bundle for all your creative endeavors.