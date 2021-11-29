Looking for more holiday deals? Visit our Guide to Cyber Week to see all the best sales to shop during Cyber Monday.

Allbirds’ wool shoes might sound cozy for winter, but they actually make a great year-round pair of shoes: Wool is warm in cool temps and breathable in the summer. But they make an even better pair of year-round shoes when they’re on sale, and right now Allbirds is having its very first Cyber Monday sale.

Men’s and women’s styles are both on sale right now, including classic favorites like the Wool Runners, Tree Runners and water-repellant Mizzles. One tip: The shoes are only in whole sizes — the company recommends you go up if you’re between sizes. Read on for some of our favorites from the sale (though generally, the same styles are on sale in both genders), and then shop it all over on Allbirds before it ends at 11:59 p.m. PST tonight.

Men’s Tree Loungers (starting at $66, originally starting at $98; allbirds.com)

Made with responsibly sourced eucalyptus fibers, these slip-on shoes are perfect for casual days, running errands and even dressing up for dinner out.

Women’s Wool Runners (starting at $66, originally starting at $98; allbirds.com)

The famous Merino-made Wool Runners are the shoes that started it all for Allbirds, and right now they’re up to $33 off and available in a variety of colorways. Whether you opt for the cream soles and red or blue uppers at $66 or one of 18 other two-toned shoes in a range of uppers and soles, it’s hard to go wrong when the markdown is this good.

The ethically made Wool Runners are machine-washable after you wear them through enough mud and winter grit, and they’re machine-washable for muddy days — just slip them into a lingerie bag for a wash on cold after pulling out laces and insoles. (Don’t dry them!)

Women’s Wool Loungers (starting at $66, originally starting at $98; allbirds.com)

Each of the Allbirds colorways in these easygoing slip-on shoes are on sale (at a variety of price points), so there’s one for each outfit in your wardrobe. The low profile looks great with at-the-ankle pants in warmer weather too.

Women’s Tree Runners ($66, originally $98; allbirds.com)

Available in a ton of colorful combos and even prints, the Tree Runners are made from renewable materials — in this case, eucalyptus, not wool. The fiber from the plant makes for a super-breathable shoe that’s lightweight and easy-wearing.

Men’s Wool Runners ($66, originally $98; allbirds.com)

The much-loved men’s version of Allbirds’ flagship sneakers have all the same signatures of the women’s pair, including sustainably sourced wool for the upper and odor-reducing superpowers too.

Women’s Wool Runner Mizzles ($87, originally $115; allbirds.com)

Made for rainy days, these water-repellant sneakers are made from thicker wool than the other sneakers in the line to keep feet extra cozy and dry. They’re still machine-washable, though, so if they get muddy it’s not a ruinous occasion.

Men’s Wool Pipers ($84, originally $98; allbirds.com)

This everyday shoe is great for outfits from T-shirts and shorts to button-ups and trousers — and the cool mint color adds a pop to black jeans too.