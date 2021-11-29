Barbadians celebrate the birth of a republic and bid farewell to the Queen

Bridgetown, Barbados (CNN) With the stroke of midnight, Barbados cut its last remaining bonds to the British monarchy after nearly 400 years. In a vibrant celebratory ceremony on Monday evening, the Caribbean island removed Queen Elizabeth II as head of state and inaugurated its first-ever President.

Official festivities marking the island's historic transition from realm to republic took place in National Heroes Square in the heart of the capital of Bridgetown. Prince Charles, heir to the British throne, had come from London for the occasion and watched as the Royal Standard flag was lowered from the flagpole and the new Presidential Standard raised in its place.

Moments later, the Queen's own former representative, Governor-General Sandra Mason -- a well-respected 73-year-old former jurist -- was sworn in as President by the Chief Justice. It was exactly 55 years to the day since Barbados declared independence from Britain.

After taking in a 21-gun salute to mark the historic switch, Mason later bestowed the country's highest-ranking honor, the Order of Freedom, upon the Prince of Wales -- a move designed to highlight the continued close relationship between Barbados and the United Kingdom.

Barbados's decision marks the first time in nearly three decades that a realm has opted to remove the British monarch as head of state. The last nation to do so was the island of Mauritius in 1992. Like that country, Barbados intends to remain part of the Commonwealth -- a 54-member organization of mostly former British territories designed to foster international cooperation and trade.

