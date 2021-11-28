A University of Nevada Las Vegas student dies days after participating in fraternity charity boxing match

(CNN) A University of Nevada Las Vegas student died just days after participating in a fraternity's charity boxing match where he collapsed soon after the fight, according to statements from the university and his family's attorney.

In what the school described as "a tragic incident," Nathan Tyler Valencia, 20, died Tuesday, four days after participating in Kappa Sigma fraternity's "Fight Night" on November 19.

According to an online flyer for the event, Valencia was one of the fighters participating in the card's "main event," but family attorney Nick Lasso told CNN Sunday that the junior kinesiology major had no boxing experience prior to taking part in the off-campus charity bout.

Valencia collapsed "soon after his fight," according to an online letter to the campus community from UNLV President Keith Whitfield.

He was hospitalized following his collapse and died November 23, just four days shy of his 21st birthday, according to Lasso.

