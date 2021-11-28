A man was killed by a stray bullet while eating Thanksgiving dinner with family, authorities say

(CNN) A stray bullet struck and killed a 25-year-old man who was eating Thanksgiving dinner with his family in Norristown, Pennsylvania, the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office said in a news release.

Edilberto Miguel Palaez Moctezuma was sitting at the table eating Thanksgiving dinner with family in a home on Arch Street when a single bullet came through the window and hit him, family members said, the DA's office said. Norristown is about 20 miles northwest of Philadelphia.

Police were dispatched to the home just before 9:30 p.m. and found him unresponsive with a gunshot wound to his torso, the office said. He was flown to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and then pronounced dead, according to authorities.

Montgomery County detectives and Norristown police launched a joint homicide investigation and found that the shooting was connected to an unrelated dispute, the district attorney's office said in a news release.

"Mr. Palaez Moctezuma was murdered while eating Thanksgiving dinner inside his home, and to be clear, he and his family were not involved in the dispute," District Attorney Kevin Steele said in a statement. "We will find this shooter and the others involved in this killing and seek justice for the murder of an innocent man, who wasn't safe even in the confines of his own home."

