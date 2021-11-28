Security guard dies after being shot in attempted robbery of San Francisco news crew

(CNN) A security guard on assignment for a San Francisco Bay area news crew died Saturday after being shot in an attempted robbery three days earlier, police said.

Kevin Nishita was working security on Wednesday afternoon for a news crew covering a story in downtown Oakland when someone attempted to rob the crew and Nishita was shot, according to Oakland Police.

San Francisco news station KRON4 said Nishita had been working security for one of its crews.

"We are devastated by the loss of security guard and our friend, Kevin Nishita. Our deepest sympathy goes to Kevin's wife, his children, his family, and to all his friends and colleagues.

"This senseless loss of life is due to yet another violent criminal act in the Bay Area. We hope that offering a reward will help lead to the arrest of those responsible so they can face justice for this terrible tragedy," KRON4's Vice President and General Manager Jim Rose said in a statement emailed to CNN.

