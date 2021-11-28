Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid on bout with Covid-19: 'I really thought I wasn't going to make it'

(CNN) Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid returned to the court on Saturday night after being forced to miss nine games due to a positive Covid-19 result

Embiid told reporters after the game he thought he wasn't going to make it.

"That jawn hit me hard," Embiid said. "I really thought I wasn't going to make it. It was that bad. So, I'm just thankful to be sitting here. I struggled with it, but I'm just glad I got over it and I'm just here."

"Jawn" is Philadelphia slang, which can be used in place of almost any noun.

Embiid said he had trouble breathing and had "headaches worse than migraines."

