Frank Williams, Williams F1 team founder, dies at 79

(CNN) Frank Williams, the founder of the Williams Formula 1 team and the longest-serving team principal the sport has ever seen, has died at 79.

The Williams F1 team dominated much of the 1980s and 1990s under his guidance.

The team built in his name grew into one of the most successful in the sport, winning seven drivers' titles and nine constructors' championships.

"It is with great sadness that on behalf of the Williams family, the team can confirm the death of Sir Frank Williams CBE, Founder and Former Team Principal of Williams Racing, at the age of 79," the team said.

"After being admitted into hospital on Friday, Sir Frank passed away peacefully this morning surrounded by his family.

