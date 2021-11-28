Benfica match abandoned after Covid-hit opponents left with six players

(CNN) Benfica's Primeira Liga match at Belenenses on Saturday was abandoned amid extraordinary scenes after their Covid-19-hit opponents were forced to name a team of nine players -- including two goalkeepers.

Benfica took advantage of their numerical superiority to rack up seven goals by half-time before Belenenses returned with only seven players for the second period.

The match was then called off two minutes after the break when Joao Monteiro, a goalkeeper playing in midfield, sat down on the down unable to continue, forcing the referee to abandon the game which requires a minimum of seven players.

Following a positive Covid-19 test in the squad earlier in the week, a total of 17 cases were reported among Belenenses players and staff, the club's president Rui Pedro Soares told a news conference on Saturday before the match.

The Belenenses players shared a message on social media before the game that said: "Football only has heart if it is competitive. Football only has heart if it is really sporting. Football only has heart when it is an example of public health. Today, football lost its heart."

