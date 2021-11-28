Nordstrom

Nordstrom’s Cyber Monday sale event is here.

You can find a huge selection of Kiehl’s skin care, cute pairs of Timberland boots, major deals on Zella workout clothes like leggings and tees and plenty of kids’ footwear on sale, as well as discounts on Staub cookware and Casper bedding. Read on for some of our favorite selects from the new additions, then shop the sale at Nordstrom’s site.

Women’s styles

Spanx Faux Leather Leggings ($78.40, originally $98; nordstrom.com)

Spanx Faux Leather Leggings

One of Spanx’s most popular items, these faux-leather leggings look great with longer sweatshirts for running errands or just hanging out with friends. They run small, so order a size up if you want a regular versus compression fit.

Ugg McKay Water Resistant Booties ($99.90, originally $150; nordstrom.com)

Keep feet warm and dry during your commute or daily walk thanks to these Ugg booties, which look great with your everyday work outfits and don’t scream that they’re inclement-weather gear.

Nordstrom Brushed Hacci Pajamas ($39.90, originally $65; nordstrom.com)

These ultrasoft hacci-knit pajamas have a brushed texture perfect for burrowing down for the night in and come in dark steel heather, navy and pink for different nights of the week.

Thread & Supply Wubby Jacket ($39.90, originally $49; nordstrom.com)

About as soft as you can get, this fuzzy jacket is made with a heathered charcoal-and-silver color scheme, or opt for the snow-like color to pair with white jeans this winter.

Timberland Courmayeur Valley Water-Resistant Hiking Boot ($96, originally $135; nordstrom.com)

Whether you’re on a trail in the urban jungle or on an actual trail-trail, these hiking boots will see you through in style — and keep your feet dry too. They look just as great with jeans and a chunky knit as they do a winter sweater dress.

Zella High-Waist Studio Lite Pocket 7/8 Leggings (starting at $48.75, originally $189; nordstrom.com)

A customer favorite, these 7/8 leggings are the perfect year-round length, and the moisture-wicking fabric keeps you cool and comfy through workout classes and yoga asanas.

Sweaty Betty Essentials Sweatshirt (starting at $40.80, originally starting at $68; nordstrom.com)

This is the oversized crewneck sweatshirt you need in your loungewear arsenal: It has a great oversized fit and a hem that hits right below the bum for a leggings-friendly length.

Men’s styles

Ugg Ascot Slipper ($69.90, originally $109.95; nordstrom.com)

Ugg knows how to make cozy footwear, and these indoor-outdoor slippers can keep feet just as warm running out the recycling as they are when you’re making coffee in the morning. A range of colors are on sale if you’re buying for a few family members, too.

Ray-Ban Clubmaster 51mm Sunglasses ($112.70, originally $161; nordstrom.com)

Classically stylish, these iconic shades are 30% off — and hey, these are a four-season kind of accessory, so don’t wait until summer to show them off.

Nike Dri-Fit Everyday Assorted 3-Pack Performance Boxer Briefs ($26.25, originally $35; nordstrom.com)

It’s an unspoken rule of the holiday season that those who don’t get socks get underwear, and these Nike boxer briefs are moisture-wicking and breathable for all-day comfort.

Jordan Essentials Fleece Sweatpants ($48, originally $60; nordstrom.com)

Look no further for a super-comfy pair of sweatpants that come ready to wear in a range of colors, from a tan hemp to light blue and classic heathered gray.

Zella Performance T-Shirt ($13.40, originally $20; nordstrom.com)

Equally great for yoga classes or for layering under a jacket for a run, this performance tee gets top marks for its moisture-wicking fabric and anti-chafe design. It’s also on sale in a long-sleeve version for just under $20.

BP 50mm Round Blue-Light-Filtering Glasses ($5.97, originally $15; nordstrom.com)

Designed to block blue light from your screens and devices (which we’re on pretty much all the time), these round wire glasses are made to protect your eyes, reduce fatigue and look good doing it.

Nordstrom Men’s 3-Pack Tab Ankle Socks ($6, originally $10; nordstrom.com)

Whether you choose black or gray, your feet will be grateful to you for swapping out the holey pairs you’ve worn through this year. Nab this three-pack of no-show ankle socks for just $2 per pair.

Ray-Ban 50mm Wayfarer Sunglasses ($96.60, originally $161; nordstrom.com)

These iconic shades are 40% off right now, and thanks to the classic lines and tortoiseshell colorway, you can rest assured they look just as dashing in the winter as they do in the summer.

Sorel Kezar Waterproof Chukka Boot ($129.97, originally $185; nordstrom.com)

We love rain boots that don’t look like rain boots, and these Sorel chukkas keep your outfit looking pulled together while keeping your feet warm and dry. The grippy sole gets bonus points on slippery wet sidewalks too.

Home goods

Nordstrom Bliss Plush Throw ($29.63, originally $39.50; nordstrom.com)

We love soft, plush anything — especially for curling up in — and this throw from Nordstrom comes in a variety of jewel-toned, on-trend and classic hues to coordinate with your living room or bedspread.

Sijo French Linen Duvet Cover ($180, originally $225; nordstrom.com)

Linen really lives up to its reputation as being a luxe, breathable fabric for sleeping, and right now you can score Sijo’s premium stone washed French linen duvet cover for $45 (or more) off.

Theragun Elite Percussive Therapy Massager ($299, originally $399; nordstrom.com)

The whole line of Theraguns at Nordstrom are on sale for Black Friday. You can get this powerful Elite model for $100 off, the miniature Theragun Mini for $25 off, the impressive and extremely powerful Theragun Pro for $200 off and the Theragun Prime, which comes with loads of alternative massage heads, for $50 off. Read our review of Theragun here.

Five Two by Food52 5-Pack Silicone Utensils ($33.90, originally $49; nordstrom.com)

Create all your favorite meals with this stylish pack of silicone utensils, which includes a spatula, scraper and more. It’s a perfect gift for a cook.

Sijo Eucalyptus Tencel Lyocell Sheet Set (starting at $116, originally $145; nordstrom.com)

Truly some of the softest sheets we’ve ever had the pleasure of sleeping on, this set from Sijo, which comes with two pillowcases, a fitted sheet and a flat sheet, is now at a deep discount. We love the pink and dark green shades it comes in too.

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Throw Blanket ($117.60, originally $147; nordstrom.com)

Beloved by celebrities and home gurus alike, this ultra-soft, cult-favorite blanket is now $30 off. If you’re looking to gift yourself or someone you love the gift of true comfort this holiday season, there’s no beating this pick.

Casper The Original Pillow ($58.50, originally $65; nordstrom.com)

If you’re looking to upgrade your sleeping situation, this Casper pillow one of our favorites. Striking the right balance between firm, supportive and cushy, even its percale cotton cover is meant to create an optimal sleep experience.

Balsam Hill Winter Birch LED Tree (starting at $119, originally $169; nordstrom.com)

Running behind on holiday decorating this year? Don’t fear. Nordstrom’s got this LED birch tree on discount, which would look just lovely as an accent piece. Want something more traditional? Check out this 4-foot pre-lit tree.

Aarke Sparkling Water Maker ($164.25, originally $219; nordstrom.com)

Aarke’s sparkling water makers are hands-down the most stylish on the market, and right now they’re $25 off, putting that countertop seltzer-making objet d’art slightly more in reach. It comes in a variety of finishes to match your decor, and you can stock up on extra bottles, which are also on sale, while you’re at it ($14.63, originally $19.50).

Our Place Serrated Slicing Knife ($40; originally $60; nordstrom.com)

Glide through crusty loaves of bread and plump tomatoes with this serrated knife from Our Place, makers of the famous Always Pan. The blade is made from German steel, and the wood handle is ergonomically designed for great balance.

Staub 7-Quart Round Enameled Cast-Iron Cocotte (starting at $299.99, originally $389.99; nordstrom.com)

Staub’s made-in-France cast-iron enamel cocotte is perfect for braising, roasting, soups and sauces. In an advantage over Le Creuset, the lid is designed for moisture retention, meaning whatever you’re braising stays nice and moist all the way through.

Casper Hyperlite Duvet Cover (starting at $83.30, originally starting at $99; nordstrom.com)

Made to be breathable, this duvet cover is a win for hot sleepers: It’s woven from super-light Tencel lyocell, which lets air flow while you’re catching your zzzs.

Beauty

Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz Mechanical Brow Pencil ($16.10, originally $23; nordstrom.com)

The cult-favorite brow product to end all brow products, the Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz isn’t just a favorite of the Underscored team. This little spoolie and mechanical pencil tool is renowned by beauty industry insiders for its incredible ability to fill in and groom any kind of brow.

Kiehl’s Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado Nourishing Eye Cream ($25, originally $32; nordstrom.com)

Daylight savings has been hitting everyone particularly hard this year. Banish those dark circles with this cult-favorite Kiehl’s eye cream, made with nourishing avocado.

Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk On the Go Eye & Lip Set ($42.50, originally $50; nordstrom.com)

Charlotte Tilbury has created a makeup empire off of the shade Pillow Talk, a universally flattering dusty light pink that’s adored by Victoria’s Secret models. Now you can get the shade in a lipstick, liner and eyeshadow pencil, plus the brand’s new mascara.

MAC Matte Lipstick ($15, originally $19; nordstrom.com)

If you need a new tube of lipstick, then there’s no going wrong with one from MAC. All of its signature matte lipsticks are at a discount right now, including the brand’s most iconic shade — Ruby Woo.

Cuvée Beauty Champagne Texturizer Spray ($26.25, originally $35; nordstrom.com)

Great for adding a little wave and second-day bedhead vibes to hair, this texturizer comes in the form of a spray that shapes strands (even medium-long ones) without weighing them down. Spray it on wet or dry hair and let it work its magic.

Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Cream (starting at $18.70, originally starting at $22; nordstrom.com)

This winter skin-rescuer-in-a-jar is a rich moisturizer perfect for chilly gusts and dry air. A little goes a long way with this one, so it’ll last you through the cold months to come too.

Mario Badescu Glycolic Foaming Cleanser Set ($32.30, originally $38; nordstrom.com)

Keep one in the shower and one as backup in the cupboard for the rest of the season: This two-pack of glycolic foaming cleanser is great for gently dissolving dry, flaky skin that comes with the wind and weather of this time of year.

Kiehl’s Grapefruit Bath & Shower Liquid Body Cleanser ($23.80, originally $28; nordstrom.com)

Start the day with a splash of citrus: This gentle cleanser from Kiehl’s uses humectants to keep your skin’s natural moisture in, and the subtle scent will linger gently once you’re toweled off.

Kids’ styles

Zella Live-In High-Waist Rib Moto Leggings ($23.40, originally $39; nordstrom.com)

Zella’s famously comfortable leggings come in kids’ sizes too, and right now they’re $40 off, making it a great time to stock up on the only thing they’ll want to wear this winter.

Nike Therma-Fit Elite Basketball Pants ($44, originally $55; nordstrom.com)

Kids will stay warm during outdoor hoops this winter, thanks to the thermal fleece fabric lining of these tapered-leg basketball pants.

Nordstrom Baby Print Bunting ($27, originally $45; nordstrom.com)

Quilted, super-snuggly fabric, a desert-pink color and a cute floral pattern keep little ones both warm and adorable in the colder months. We love the fold-over mittens too. And did we mention the adorable hood?

Nike Sportswear Kids’ Club French Terry Shorts ($12, originally $30; nordstrom.com)

French terry shorts are comfy for lounging around in the winter, and great for playdates during the spring and summer ahead. Stock up on a pair (or two) while they’re $12.