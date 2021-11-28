Looking for more holiday deals? Visit our Guide to Cyber Week to see all the best sales to shop.

Cyber Monday — the grand finale of the year’s biggest shopping week — is almost at hand. But you don’t need to wait until tomorrow to shop all the great deals; many retailers have sales running during Cyber Weekend that feature great bargains on the best brands and products.

And while today’s deals are all worthwhile, don’t forget: Tomorrow is the main event. We’ll be covering all the sales and deals you need to know about then, but for now, check out all the savings on the stuff you might have missed on Friday.

Major retailers

• Amazon: Cyber Monday deals have arrived at Amazon, with savings on everything from top electronics and small kitchen appliances to loungewear and other cozy holiday must-haves.

• Bed Bath & Beyond: Snag deals on home goods, decor, appliances and more.

• Best Buy: Early Cyber Monday deals on all the tech and appliances you need are available now.

• EBay: Tech, apparel and more is on sale at eBay for Black Friday this year.

• Etsy: Participating sellers will be offering discounts up to 60% off a variety of home goods, clothes, shoes, accessories, toys, art, craft supplies and so much more.

• The Home Depot: Save big on appliances, holiday decor and other home improvement needs.

• Kohl’s: There are thousands of deals in-store and online all week long leading up to Black Friday, including 15% off and $15 Kohl’s Cash for every $50 spent on all purchases.

• Lowe’s: The Season of Savings Event is on, with tons of deals on holiday decor, home goods, tools and everything else your house might need.

• Macy’s: Thousands of apparel and home items are marked down for Black Friday.

• Nordstrom: More than a thousand styles from top designers are seriously discounted, with deals on accessories, beauty and more.

• Nordstrom Rack: Snag an extra 40% off the clearance section and find discounts on apparel for men, women and kids, beauty products and home goods.

• Overstock: Find furniture, decor and more for every room in your home up to 70% off.

• Target: Snag major savings across product categories from fashion and style to home goods, tech, toys and more. Read our full coverage here.

• Walmart: After launching a slew of pre-Black Friday sales, Walmart’s finishing off Cyber Week with some major savings across product categories like tech, home, apparel and more. Read our full coverage here.

• Wayfair: Get anything you need to transform your home for the holidays with deals on kitchenware, furniture, decor and so much more up to 80% off.

• Woot!: Woot! is offering massive discounts on a variety of product categories, including tech, home, tools and more, with new deals launching each day, so be sure to check back regularly as new items go on sale.

Home & health

• 1800Flowers: Get up to 50% off an exclusive collection through Dec. 5.

• 23andMe: Get the 23andMe kit for $99 and one-year prepaid membership for $9.99. You can also snag a Health + Ancestry kit for $99, or $79 when you buy two.

• Abbio: Get 30% off cookware with the code ABBIOBF30.

• Acid League: Snag 25% off sitewide.

• Aerogarden: Start growing your at-home garden without a fuss now that Aerogarden is offering 20% off sitewide with the code HOLIDAY20.

• Albany Park: Buy more and save more at Albany Park, with 10% off all orders and up to 15% off when you spend $2,790 or more.

• Allform: Take 20% off everything sitewide with the code BFSALE20.

• AllModern: Get up to 25% off sofas, area rugs, beds, dressers and more, plus an extra 25% off with the code GET25.

• Allswell: Get bedding, mattresses and more for 25% off with the code BLACKFRIDAY.

• Amerisleep: Upgrade your bedroom with $300 off any mattress, plus two free pillows with promo code AS300. You can also get 30% off adjustable bed bundles, no promo code needed.

• Ancestry: Learn more about your history now that AncestryDNA kits are just $49 and Ancestry subscriptions are 50% off.

• Apt2B: Get 20% off sitewide, 25% off when you spend $3,499 or more and 30% off when you spend $4,999 or more.

• Arhaus: Get up to 40% off select furniture and decor, like the Snugg Chair, the Amelie Floor Mirror and more.

• Arteza: The art supplier is discounting 290 items up to 80% off.

• Atlas Coffee Club: Get up to $55 off gifts, and get your first 12-ounce bag of premium single-origin coffee free with any subscription.

• Avocado Green Mattress: Save ​​up to $300 on select mattresses and up to $50 on bed frames.

• Awara: Get $200 off the Luxury Hybrid or Premier Latex mattress, plus a free Tranquility Bundle.

• Away: Away luggage, bags and travel essentials are up to 40% off, with finds like the Bigger Carry-On, the Carry-On with Front Pocket, the Medium, the Longitude and Latitude Totes and the Everywhere Bag all on sale.

• Baggu: Get 20% off all collections sitewide.

• Bass Pro Shops: Find hundreds of hot deals on gear and more happening now.

• BBQ Guys: Save $300 on the Kamado Joe Classic II Stand-Alone Ceramic Grill and enjoy free rubs when you buy a Kamado Joe Kettle Joe Grill.

• Beautyrest: Save up to $300 on Beautyrest mattresses like the Black, Black Hybrid and many more.

• Bed Threads: Get 15% off sitewide on a variety of bedding, bundles and more with the code SODREAMY.

• BioBidet: Save big on bidet seats, attachments, air purifiers and more.

• Birch: Get $400 off a Birch Mattress, plus two free Eco-Rest Pillows with the code BFSALE400.

• Birthdate Co.: Buy more and save more on custom astrology gifts. Spend under $49.99 and get 25% off; spend $350 or over and get 40% off.

• BlendJet: Buy more and save more at BlendJet, with 15% off one item, 20% off two items and 25% off three or more items.

• Bloomscape: Give the gift that keeps on giving with a new plant baby. Get $20 off your new companion when you spend $75 or more and use the code THANKFUL.

• Blue Bottle Coffee: Get 15% off sitewide on a variety of brews and more.

• Bokksu: Get $20 off your first box of Japanese goodies with the code BF2021.

• Boll & Branch: Get 25% off on orders of $200 or more with the code CYBERWEEK.

• Book of the Month: Sign up now for just $5 with the code BOXEDUP.

• Boutique Rugs: Make your floor fancy with 65% off sitewide when you use the code BF65.

• Brava: Snag $300 of Brava packages like the Starter Set and more.

• Branch Furniture: Get up to 10% off, plus free shipping when you use the code BFCM. The brand will also plant a tree with every order.

• Brandless: Get 15% off with the code BRANDLESS15 and get up to $20 off when you spend $100 ore more with the code BRANDLESS20.

• Brightland: Get the Golden State Capsule for $199 instead of $270.

• Brooklinen: Get 20% off sitewide on bestselling sheets, bath accessories, loungewear and more.

• Brrn: Ready to feel the burn? Get $50 off all boards and bundles with the promo code CYBRRR.

• Buffy: Grab a new cozy duvet and more with 20% off sitewide.

• Burrow: Use the code BF21 to get up to $750 off orders of $5,000+, plus free shipping.

• Cadence: Make transporting your toiletries easier when you get 25% off Cadance bundles.

• Calpak: The modern travel brand is offering 25% off sitewide on luggage, bags and more.

• Canopy: Get 15% off on gift sets, plus a free aroma kit with any humidifier or diffuser purchase when you use the code CNN. Underscored readers can also get 15% off diffusers with the code CNN.

• Caraway: Save on the very Instagrammable cookware and get 10% off when you spend $95, 15% off when you spend $395 and 20% off when you spend $525 or more.

• Casper: Save up to 30% on mattresses and up to 50% on everything else.

• CB2: Snag more than 2,500 products on sale for up to 30% off, including furniture, decor and more.

• Chewy: Get up to 50% off at Chewy, and save on supplies for all types of pets.

• Cocoon by Sealy: Get 35% off, plus free pillows and sheets.

• Coravin: Different models of wine accessories are now 25% off now through Cyber Monday.

• Corkcicle: Get 20% off sitewide on a variety of drinkware, coolers, bags, barware and more.

• Crane & Canopy: Get 20% off luxury bedding, sheets and decor with the code CHEER20.

• Crate & Barrel: Get savings on the ultimate kitchen gifts and up to 60% off clearance.

• Cratejoy: Get 25% off sitewide with the code BLACKFRIDAY21.

• Cricut: Save $170 on the Cricut Maker, $100 on the Cricut Explore Air 2, as well as 50% off accessories.

• Dylan’s Candy Bar: Get up to 75% off sales items and 50% off delicious sweet-treat Advent calendars.

• Dyson: Save up to $120 on bestsellers from Dyson, like $100 off the V10 Animal stick vacuum, $50 off the V8 Absolute stick vacuum, $100 off the Pure Humidify + Cool and a free gift with the purchase of an Airwrap. Also, anyone who has purchased a Dyson and registered their product will receive a coupon code for 20% off any Dyson product.

• Echelon Fitness: Get 25% off all equipment with select memberships, plus 25% off accessories.

• Eight Sleep: Get $500 off the Pod Pro and $200 off the Pod Pro Cover.

• Equator Coffees: Make the ultimate cup of joe with 20% off sitewide when you spend $50 and use the code CYBERWEEKEND20.

• Erin Condren: Get 30% off everything, including planners, accessories, stickers and more.

• Everlywell: Get 35% off on purchases up to $149 and 40% off on purchases $150 and over with the code HOLIDAY.

• FlexiSpot: Get up to 60% off standing desks and ergonomic office furniture.

• Floyd: Floyd’s beautifully designed sustainable furniture is up to $200 off with the code BFCM2.

• Fly By Jing: Cook up something yummy with up to 25% off and daily flash deals up to 30% off.

• Gravity Blankets: In need of some new bedding? Snag 40% off mattresses and 30% off blankets, robes, masks and more.

• Godiva: Get 20% off a variety of delicious chocolates with the code CYBER.

• Goldbelly: Get 20% off sitewide with the code GIVEGOLD21.

• Hedley & Bennett: Get 20% off sitewide, or 30% off orders of $150 or more.

• Helix: Buy more and save more with up to $200 off your purchase, plus two free Dream Pillows with the code BFSALE200.

• HelloFresh: Get 14 free meals, plus three surprise gifts and free shipping.

• Homesick: Buy more and save more with 15% off orders over $30, 25% off orders over $65 and 35% off orders over $100.

• Houzz: Snag up to 80% off furniture, bathroom fixtures, decor and more.

• Hydro Flask: Stay hydrated with 25% off sitewide.

• Illy: Get 15% off coffee products and more, plus free shipping.

• Instant Products: Get up to 40% off products like Instant Pots, air fryers, air purifiers and more.

• iRobot: Save up to $500 on a variety of high-performing robot vacuums, mops and more.

• Joybird: Take 35% off the brand’s modern and stylish furniture and all other items sitewide.

• July: When you bundle travel goods, you’ll save more, with up to $200 off when you spend $1,000.

• Kaiyo: Revamp your entire home with 15% off on orders of $2,500 or more when you use the code RECLAIM.

• Kirklands: Snag deals on holiday decor like 40% off Christmas trees, 25% off wreaths and garlands and 30% off stockings.

• KitchenAid: Get up to $80 off select stand mixers, up to 25% off select countertop appliances and select stand mixer attachments and $110 KitchenAid Artisan Series stand mixers.

• Keurig: Get 25% off sitewide with the code TIMETOSAVE21.

• Lamps Plus: Snag up to 50% off outdoor lightning, chandeliers, wall lamps, mirrors and more.

• Larq: Save up to 30% on Larq water bottles and pitchers.

• La-Z-Boy: Get 30% off some seriously comfortable couches, chairs and so much more.

• Leesa: Get up to $500 off mattresses with two free down alternative pillows included, and 20% off bundle purchases.

• Lifepro: Take 20% off a variety of products like massage guns, under-desk bikes and more.

• LifeStraw: Save up to 35% on your purchase and get the original LifeStraw for $12.99.

• Lodge Cast Iron: Buy more and save more with up to $75 off when you spend $250 or more and use the code TISTHESEASONING.

• Loftie: Snag a Loftie clock for 25% off with the code BLACKFRIDAY.

• Lucy and Co.: Don’t forget your pup! Use codes HOLIDAY15, HOLIDAY20 or HOLIDAY25 to receive up to 25% off of your purchase.

• MagicLinen: Upgrade your bedsheets and other linens with 20% off sitewide.

• Mattress Firm: Get up to 50% off mattresses, bedding and more, plus daily doorbusters.

• Minted: Holiday cards, gifts and fine art are 15% off, but when you spend $150 or more, you can get 20% off with the code BF2021. Wedding “save the dates” are also 25% off with the code BFWED.

• Mirror: The best promo of the year is here! Get $500 off, plus free shipping with the code BFCM21.

• Misen: Treat your kitchen to something new with 25% off sitewide.

• Moon Pod: Get 25% off sitewide on zero-gravity bean bags and more.

• Nectar Sleep: Get $100 off, plus $399 worth of accessories included in your mattress purchase.

• Nespresso: Get select machines for 25% off, plus shop limited-edition coffee capsules.

• Nest Bedding: Save up to $850 on your purchase. Get 20% off sheets and duvets, 10% off foundations and furniture and 20% off luxury mattresses and more.

• Ninja: Get discounts on a variety of doorbusters like $70 off the Ninka DualBrew.

• NutriBullet: Get yourself a new smoothie blender or any accessory you need with 25% off sitewide when you use the code CNNBF25.

• Onsen: Take 30% off sitewide on incredibly popular waffle knit towels and accessories.

• Ooni: Ready to finally get that pizza oven? Snag 20% off sitewide on ovens and accessories now.

• Ostrichpillow: Take up to 50% off on select Ostrichpillow products.

• Otherland: The popular candle brand that features heavenly scents is offering 20% off one-packs, 28% off three-packs and 35% off the new six-pack. You’ll also get 20% off the new Votive set.

• Our Place: Get the Perfect Pot for just $125.

• Parachute: Bedding, mattresses, bath accessories, loungewear and more are 20% off.

• Paravel: Save 20% off on a variety of travel accessory bundles.

• Peacock Alley: Snag 25% off sitewide.

• Peet’s Coffee: Get yourself a nice cup of joe with 20% off sitewide at Peet’s with the code CYBERWEEK.

• Peloton: Upgrade your indoor workout with a Peloton Bike, down to $1,495, plus $150 off accessories and free delivery. Order a Peloton Bike+ and get $350 off accessories, plus free delivery. Order a Peloton Tread and get $250 off accessories, plus free delivery.

• Petco: Save $30 when you spend $100, save up to 50% on dog food and buy one, get one free on holiday collection toys and treats.

• PetSmart: Get 50% off a variety of items like the Merry & Bright holiday collection, grooming packs, socks and sweaters and more.

• Polaroid: Get the gift, travel or starter set for 20% off when you use the code BLACKFRIDAY21. Also snag a free white camera bag with your purchase over $150.

• Purple: Ready for a new mattress? Take up to $600 off a mattress, plus your choice of product bundle.

• Quip: Treat your teeth with $10 off a purchase of $50 and up to $75 off a purchase of $200 or more.

• Raymour & Flanigan: Get 10% off everything or 15% off orders over $3,000.

• Redbubble: Take up to 60% off stickers, masks, phone cases and more.

• Rifle Paper Co.: Save on adorable prints featured on planners, decor and more with 30% off when you use the code HOLIDAY30.

• Riley Home: Get 20% off sitewide with the code HOLIDAY21.

• Roborock: Get the Roborock S7+ for $230 off and save up to 40% off other products.

• Ruggable: Stylish rugs you can put in the washer? Yes, please. Get 15% off now with the code TGIBF21.

• Rugs.com: Find stylish accent rugs and more for up to 80% off.

• Rugs USA: Get up to 75% off select rugs, plus free two-day shipping on your order.

• Saatchi Art: Get 15% off originals of $1,500 or more with the code HOLIDAY15 and 10% off originals of $500 or more with the code HOLIDAY10.

• Saatva Mattress: Get $200 off when you spend $950 or more, plus 10% off bedding.

• Samsonite: Get an additional 30% off sitewide with the code EXTRA30.

• Serena & Lily: Get 25% off everything, including sales styles.

• Serta: Get a free Serta foundation, plus a free Serta Classic Bedding Bundle, when you purchase any iComfort Mattress. Spend $999 on any other Serta Mattress and get a free Serta Classic Bedding Bundle.

• Shark: Get discounts on a variety of doorbusters, like $200 off the Shark Apex Upright Vacuum.

• Shutterfly: Get up to 50% off on photo books, glossy and matte prints, wall art and more.

• Simmons: Get better shut-eye with 20% off sitewide at Simmons.

• Sleep Number: Get 30% off sheets and if you buy one ComfortFit pillow, you get one free.

• SmileDirectClub: Get a $12 impression kit (free after rebate) and get a free Premium teeth whitening kit once you complete and return your impressions with the code 12BLACKFRIDAY21.

• Simplehuman: Get up to 30% off home essentials like sensor pumps, steel frame dish racks and more.

• Snoo: The makers of the smart and safe baby bed are offering 20% off regular-price items.

• Society6: Give your home a face-lift with up to 50% off decor finds.

• Solo Stove: Get up to 45% off fire pit bundles and accessories as well as up to 35% off individual fire pits and cooking systems. Camping stoves are buy one, get one free.

• SoulCycle: Take $600 off the cult-favorite bike, bringing the cost down to $1,900 with the code HOLIDAY2021.

• Stasher: Get rid of single-use plastics with 25% off sitewide Stasher reusable bags and bundles and 30% off select styles.

• Steamery: Get 20% off sitewide on beautifully designed Swedish steamers when you use the code BF20.

• Sur La Table: Invest in some new appliances and kitchenware with up to 55% off brands like Le Creuset, All-Clad and more.

• Super Coffee: Snag savings on quality java and get 20% off when you spend $75 or 30% off when you spend $125, plus free shipping.

• S’well: Treat yourself to a new insulated water bottle and more with 25% off sitewide.

• Ted Baker: Get up to 50% off almost everything online.

• Tempur-Pedic: Get 40% off the Tempur-Essential mattress and 30% off the Tempur-Cloud mattress.

• The Company Store: Get 20% off sitewide, plus 40% off specials with the code FRIYAY21.

• The Container Store: Shop limited-time savings, like 40% off clearance, 20% off Oxo Brew Coffee Makers, 25% off Elfa Closet in a Box and more.

• The Honest Company: Get 25% off bestselling products with the code BF25, plus 30% off your first diapers and wipes subscription with the code BF30.

• The Sill: Get up to 50% off on bestselling plants, planters, holiday bundles and more.

• Therabody: Get $200 off the Theragun Pro, $100 off the Elite, $50 off the Prime and $25 off Mini. You’ll also find deals on the Wave and Recovery series.

• Tineco: Get up to 30% off stick vacuum and other floor cleaners.

• Tovala: Get the oven for $49 when you buy six weeks’ worth of meals and use the code BLACKFRIDAY.

• Travelpro: The popular travel accessories brand is offering up to 55% off its “hot deals” and 20% off sitewide.

• Treadly: Underscored readers get $200 off with the code CNN100.

• Truff: Get 20% off sitewide on truffle products, no code needed.

• Tuft and Needle: Get 30% off all mattresses, and 20% off sitewide on bedding and more.

• Tuft + Paw: The bestselling Cover Litterbox will be $50 off while supplies last.

• Tushy: Give your bathroom a touch of European class with 40% off all bidet attachments using code the BROWNFRIDAY.

• Umamicart: The Asian grocer is offering $10 off orders of $59 with the code UMAMI10 and $20 off orders of $99 or more with the code UMAMI20.

• Vaya: Get yourself a new mattress for $300 off, plus a free pillow with the code VAYA300.

• Vitamix: Get up to $125 off a range of blenders, including the Legacy Series, Ascent Series and more.

• Vivid Seats: New customers get $15 off with the code NEWVIVID15 and existing customers get $10 off with the code VIVID10.

• West Elm: Get up to 70% off in-stock, ready-to-ship items like furniture, rugs, decor and more.

• W&P: Get 25% off sitewide during Black Friday.

• Zinus: Get up to 40% off the Cooling Comfort Plus Memory Foam mattress and up to 50% off the Pressure Relief Olive Oil Memory Foam iCoil Hybrid mattress.

• Zoma: All mattresses at Zoma are $150 off, and you’ll get two free pillows with the code WIN150. Pillows are also buy one, get one 50% off with the code BOGO50.

Fashion & beauty

• Arc’teryx: Get 25% off sitewide on gear for men and women.

• Adidas: Get up to 50% off styles for men, women and kids.

• Aerie: Get 30% to 40% off the entire collection, plus 10 for $35 on undies.

• Aeropostale: Get between 60% and 70% off on apparel, accessories and more, plus buy one, get one free on jeans.

• Aldo: Snag up to 50% off almost everything and get yourself a new pair of kicks.

• Alo Yoga: Get 20% off sitewide on a variety of athleisure finds and up to 70% off sale.

• Alohas: Get up to 40% off when you preorder a variety of shoe styles now.

• American Eagle: Get 30% off apparel and other finds in the collection, plus 25% off jeans.

• Anne Klein: Get 35% off sitewide when you spend $100 or more.

• Ann Taylor: Get 50% off your purchase with the code FRIDAY50 through Nov. 27.

• Anthropologie: Get 30% off all sales items, including clothing, home and furniture.

• Artizia: Get up to 50% off on fashionable finds like clothing, outerwear and accessories.

• Asos: Get up to 80% off almost everything with the code FRIYAY20.

• Athleta: Get 20% off sitewide, including new arrivals, athletic apparel and more.

• Aurate: Get the brand’s beautifully crafted jewelry for 25% off with the code STOCKED.

• Backcountry: Get up to 60% off on gear and more now, plus 20% off one full-price item.

• Banana Republic: Get 40% off your purchase through Nov. 27.

• Bandier: Get some new athleisure and gear for 30% off, plus 40% off sweats.

• BareMinerals: Get 25% off sitewide, a gift with a $75 purchase and 2x points.

• Bare Necessities: Get 30% off sitewide on bras, swimwear, loungewear and more.

• BaubleBar: Snag 30% off sitewide when you use the code BB30. There’s also a variety of doorbusters happening until Nov. 30, with items starting at $10.

• Benefit Cosmetics: Get 30% off all items online, plus free shipping.

• Beis: Snag 30% off sitewide on travel accessories and more, plus daily doorbusters.

• BHLDN: Get 30% off sale items, plus free shipping on your order.

• Biossance: The popular skin care retailer is offering 30% off sitewide, plus a mega bag gift with your purchase.

• Birchbox: Get 20% off sitewide on beauty finds, holiday kits and more.

• Birdies: Get the whole cozy line for 25% off, including Robin Faux Fur and The Lark.

• Birdy Grey: Need a bridesmaids dress? Get them now for up to 75% off sitewide.

• Bluemercury: Get 10% off when you spend $100, 15% off when you spend $175 and 20% off when you spend $250 or more with the code CYBEREVENT.

• Bonobos: Get 30% off sitewide during the brand’s Black Friday sale.

• Brilliant Earth: Get a surprise gift with orders under $1,000.

• Burt’s Bees: Snag $5 off when you spend $25, $10 off when you spend $50 and $20 off when you spend $70. You can also get the Limited-Edition Burt’s Box for $10 off when you use the code BLACKFRIDAY.

• Carbon38: The brand’s extremely fashionable athleisure, apparel and more is 30% off with the code ENJOY30.

• Carhartt: Take $10 off limited-edition hoodies for men and women, and get 25% off other apparel and accessories like boots, base layers, gloves and more.

• Carter’s: The entire selection of clothing for kids and babies is 50% to 60% off.

• Catbird: Get delicate and gorgeous jewelry for 15% off sitewide, with select exclusions.

• Champion: Get 20% off when you spend $100, 25% off when you spend $150 and 30% off when you spend $200 or more on select styles.

• Charlotte Tilbury: Update your makeup bag with an incredible 40% off kits from the beloved British beauty brand, plus 50% off two new mystery boxes.

• Chico’s: Get 25% off everything, including clothes, jewelry, accessories and more.

• Chinese Laundry: Snag 30% off sitewide with the code HOLIDAY.

• Cider: Take 50% off sitewide and get a free gift with orders over $200.

• Clarks: Get 40% off your entire purchase with the code CYBER.

• Clinique: Take 60% off Black Friday exclusives and 30% off sitewide with the code SWEET30.

• Coach: Get 40% off Beat Bags, plus 25% off select styles with the code THANKS25.

• ColourPop: Get 30% off sitewide on bestselling makeup and up to 50% off collabs.

• Columbia: Get 50% off doorbusters, 25% off almost everything else and a $20 promo card when you spend $100.

• Common Era: Get 25% off an array of unique jewelry pieces through Nov. 30.

• Converse: Take an extra 30% off sale styles with the code CYBERWEEK.

• Crocs: Get up to 50% off on select styles.

• Cuyana: The retailer’s bestsellers are now 15% off.

• Dagne Dover: Get 20% off sitewide, including backpacks, totes and more with the code HOLIDAZE.

• Dermstore: Save up to 30% on over 200 popular skin care brands with the code BLACK, plus earn 2x Dermstore Rewards points on select top brands.

• Dicks Sporting Goods: Get up to 50% off all departments, including athletic gear, apparel and more.

• Draper James: Clothing, accessories, home goods and more are 30% off.

• Drunk Elephant: Get 20% off sitewide on the incredibly popular skin care brand, plus free shipping on your order.

• DryBar: Get 20% off sitewide, free shipping, free samples and up to 40% off special sets.

• Eddie Bauer: Get 50% off your purchase for a limited time, plus parkas for $99.

• E.l.f Cosmetics: Loyalty members get 40% off orders of $30 or more and all other customers can snag 25% off when they spend $30 or more.

• Elloquii: Get 50% off everything and an extra 10% off when you buy two items or more.

• Eileen Fisher: Snag 40% off sale styles.

• Enso Rings: Get 30% off stylish silicone accessories.

• Everlane: The ever-so-popular clothing and accessories retailer has up to 40% off some top winter styles to keep you cozy.

• Every Man Jack: Get 15% off sitewide, plus two free gifts when you spend $50 or more.

• Express: Get 40% to 50% off everything.

• EyeBuyDirect: Buy one pair of glasses, get one free, plus get 25% off sitewide.

• Fabletics: Get 80% off everything, plus all bottoms are two for $24 with a VIP membership.

• Faherty: Crowd favorites brought back from the archives are now up to 40% off.

• Felix Gray: Get 15% off sitewide with the code EVERYTHING15.

• First Aid Beauty: Get 30% off sitewide, plus free shipping with the code FABSKIN.

• Fossil: The accessories brand is offering 40% off when you buy one item, and 50% off when you buy two or more items.

• Francis Valentine: The lifestyle brand is offering 30% off select items.

• Free People: Get up to 50% off select products, including stylish clothing, accessories and more.

• Fresh Beauty: Get 25% off skin care and beauty products.

• Frye: Get up to 50% off select styles of boots, sneakers and more.

• Gap: Get 40% off everything, plus 50% off really big deals.

• GlassesUSA: Get 25% off contact lenses with the code CONTACTS25; buy one, get one free on eyeglasses and sunglasses with the code BOGOFREE; and more.

• Glossier: The cult-favorite beauty brand is offering 20% off everything, plus five limited-edition Black Friday-only specials.

• Girlfriend Collective: Save on cozy leggings, athleisure and more with 30% off sitewide.

• Good American: Take 25% off sitewide with the code BF25.

• Goop Beauty: Take 20% off beauty products.

• Gorjana: Get $25 off $150, $50 off $250 and $100 off $450 or more on stunning jewelry pieces.

• Greats: Get 25% off sitewide with the code BLACKFRIDAY25.

• Halara: Take up to 80% off and get a $38 gift card on purchases of $100 or over.

• Hanky Panky: Refresh that underwear drawer with over 300 styles on sale starting at $14.99.

• Herbivore: Take 25% off sitewide on serums, oils and more, excluding sets.

• Herschel: Buy more and save more with $10 off orders of $70, $30 off orders of $120 and $50 off orders of $160 or more.

• Hudson: Take 30% off sitewide with the code BF2021.

• Hugo Boss: Take up to 30% off men’s clothes and up to 40% off women’s clothes.

• Ilia: The popular beauty brand is offering 20% off sitewide, including bestsellers, plus a free Multi-Stick when you spend $125 or more.

• Indie Lee: Get 25% off everything with the code GIVETHEGLOW.

• Italic: Non-members and members get a gift with their purchase.

• Jachs NY: Get 70% off a variety of styles now when you use the code CNN70.

• Jambys: Save 20% off sitewide. You can also get 25% off when you spend $150+ or get 30% off when you spend $350 or more.

• Joe’s Jeans: All denim and other full-price items for men, women and kids are 30% off.

• Jomashop: Take up to 80% off clothes and accessories for men and women.

• Jos A. Bank: Get up to 85% off clearance, plus 25% off when you spend $150 or more.

• Kate Spade: Get yourself a new bag or some new accessories with 50% off nearly everything on site.

• Kay: Give the gift of gold to a loved one with 40% off gold chains.

• Keds: Get 30% off full-price styles, plus 10% off sale styles with the code NOCROWDS.

• Kendra Scott: Get 40% off everything, including markdowns.

• Kiehl’s: Get up to 50% off bestselling skin care.

• Knix: Get up to 50% off underwear, bras and more during the Warehouse Sale.

• J.Crew: Take an extra 60% off sale styles, plus 40% off almost everything else with the code BESTFRIDAY.

• Jenni Kayne: Get 25% off apparel, accessories and home goods with the code BF25.

• Korres: Take 40% off sitewide with the code GOGREEK40.

• Lacoste: Get 40% off sitewide, plus free shipping on all orders.

• Lands’ End: Get 50% off your order with the code SILKY.

• LeSportsac: Get 20% off sitewide with the code BLACKFRIDAY at checkout.

• Levi’s: The brand’s Indigo Friday sale is offering 40% off denim styles and more for men and women.

• Life Is Good: Buy two tees, get one free today through Saturday.

• Lisa Says Gah: Get 25% off sitewide with the code GAHGIVING25.

• L’Occitane: Take 25% off full-price favorites with the code FRIDAY.

• Loum: Get 35% off sitewide on a selection of beauty products.

• Lucky Brand: Get 50% off select men’s and women’s styles.

• Lululemon: The brand’s Black Friday promotion is live now for men’s and women’s apparel, plus accessories.

• Lunya: Get 26% off sitewide, plus $20 off a purchase of $200 or more for first-time customers with the code FORSLEEPERS.

• MAC Cosmetics: The powerhouse beauty brand is now offering 50% off select products.

• Madewell: Get 30% off your purchase when you use the code OHJOY.

• Mango: Get up to 50% off thousands of items for men, women, teens and kids.

• Mario Badescu: Save 30% off sitewide when you use the code BEST30.

• Marmot: Get 30% off sitewide on gear, apparel and more with the code HOLIDAY, plus 30% to 60% off sale items.

• Mejuri: Add some swag to your accessories with 20% off purchases of $150 or more.

• Men’s Wearhouse: Get 30% off outerwear, plus suits starting at $119.

• Merit: The makeup brand’s entire product assortment will be 20% off.

• Merrell: Take up to 40% off top-rated gifts, including a variety of shoes for the whole family.

• Michael Kors: Whether you need a new bag or a new pair of boots, Michael Kors has you covered with up to 70% off your purchase.

• Milk Makeup: The clean beauty brand is offering 25% off when you spend $35 or more, and a free Milk Makeup branded tote deluxe and hydro grip primer when you spend $75 or more.

• Modcloth: Get 40% off sitewide, plus 50% off sale items with the code FRIDAY40.

• Moosejaw: Get up to 30% off, plus a free gift card when you spend $99 or more.

• Mountain Hardwear: Snag 25% off everything, plus up to 60% off fleece.

• Murad: Snag 30% off sitewide and a free Nutrient-Charged Water Gel with a $150 purchase.

• Mytheresa: Get up to an additional 40% off the sale section.

• Naadam: Treat yourself to cashmere and beyond with 40% off on eligible items when you use the code BLACKFRIDAY.

• Nautica: Get 50% to 70% off apparel and more, plus gift deals starting at $12.99.

• Nécessaire: Get a free full-size The Body Serum with your purchase.

• Net-A-Porter: Get a variety of fashionable finds for up to 50% off.

• New Balance: Get 25% off sitewide and free shipping on all orders.

• New York & Company: Get 50% to 80% off everything, plus 10% off orders of $50 or more with the code THXU10.

• Nike: Save up to 50% on a variety of styles, plus get an extra 20% off on select styles with the code BLACKFRIDAY.

• Nine West: Get 50% off sitewide, plus an extra 20% off.

• Nisolo: Take 25% off sitewide, plus free shipping on orders over $250.

• NuFace: Take 35% off sitewide on a range of devices and beauty products.

• Oak Essentials: Get 20% off sitewide when you spend $50 or more with the code BF20.

• Olay: Get 25% off sitewide on skin care and more, plus up to 60% off clearance items.

• Old Navy: The popular apparel outlet is having a massive blowout sale, with 50% off your order and styles starting at $2.50.

• Ole Henriksen: Get 30% off sitewide on many skin care favorites.

• Olive & June: Get 25% off everything, including The Mani System, The Pedi System and more.

• Oofos: Save 20% on recovery footwear for men and women, including the OOmg, OOriginal, OOahh slide and more.

• One Ocean Beauty: Get 35% off sitewide on a variety of skin care and beauty products.

• Original Penguin: Find savings sitewide, plus additional limited-time special deals.

• OshKosh B’gosh: The entire selection of clothing for kids and babies is 50% to 60% off.

• Osprey: Get a new adventure backpack for 25% off.

• Outdoor Voices: Get 25% off sitewide, plus up to 50% off on select styles.

• Parade: Give that underwear drawer a refresh with 30% off when you spend under $150, 40% off when you spend over $150 and 50% off when you spend $250 or over.

• Peach & Lily: Get 30% off beauty products, including the Peach & Lily collection, with the code CNN30.

• Peak Design: Gear up now that Peak Design is offering up to 30% off.

• Perry Ellis: Sneakers start at $29.99, PJ sets start at $34.99 and puffer vests start at $39.99, plus get an extra 10% off with the code EXTRA10.

• Playa: The hair care brand is offering 25% off sitewide with code EFFORTLESS.

• Prana: Select sustainable clothing options for men and women are 30% off, including Stretch Zion, plus get free shipping on your order.

• Puma: Get 30% to 50% off select items through Nov. 29.

• Quay Australia: Buy one, get one free on sunglasses and eyeglasses, plus get free shipping on orders of $50 or more.

• Rag & Bone: Get up to 75% off sitewide when you enter your email.

• Ray-Ban: Get up to 50% off sitewide on stylish sunglasses and eyeglasses.

• Reformation: Get 25% off all styles, including dresses, tops, jeans and more.

• Revival: The more you buy, the more you save with discounts starting at 10% off all orders, up to 25% off orders of $2,000 or more.

• Revolve: Up to 65% off new markdowns, including apparel, accessories and more.

• Rockport: Get 30% to 70% off with the code FRIDAY.

• Rhone: Get 20% off everything and 30% off $300 or more.

• Saie: The beauty brand is offering 15% off all orders, 20% off orders of $60 and 25% off orders of $75 or more.

• Saks Off 5th: Get up to 80% off apparel, handbags, jewelry, fragrance and more. Use the code BFSTEALS.

• Scotch & Soda: Get up to 50% off clothing styles, plus an extra 25% off sale.

• Senreve: Get 25% off select styles of handbags and accessories with the code THANKS25.

• Sephora: Get 50% off fan favorites in makeup, skin care, hair care and more.

• Set Active: Get up to 60% off a range of workout apparel and gear.

• Sheertex: Get up to 60% off incredibly resilient tights in a variety of colors.

• Sketchers: Take up to 40% off select styles through Nov. 28.

• Skims: Get a discount on bestselling collections, including underwear, loungewear and shapewear.

• Soko Glam: Stock up on K-beauty finds with 30% off sitewide and 40% off all orders of $195+ using the code SGWONDERLAND40.

• Sorel: Get 25% select styles of winter boots and more.

• Spanx: Snag Spanx’s incredibly popular leather leggings and so much more for 20% off.

• Sperry: The popular shoe brand is offering up to 60% off on select styles.

• State Cashmere: Indulge in the ultimate softness of cashmere with 20% off sitewide when you use the code BFCM2021.

• Stuart Weitzman: Get 25% off full-price and sale items, with new deals and styles added throughout Cyber Week.

• Studs: Get 25% off fashion jewelry.

• Summersalt: Save up to $75 when you spend $350, plus a free gift on orders of $150 or more.

• Sunglass Hut: Get up to 50% off sitewide on designer sunglasses for men and women.

• Supergoop: Take 20% off sitewide and save on sunscreens and more.

• Tarte: Get bestselling makeup and skin care products for 30% off, plus surprise holiday steals for 50% off. Use the code CYBERSZN at checkout.

• Tata Harper: The skin care brand is offering 25% off any order and a free bandana when you spend $250 or more with the code TATA250.

• Tatcha: Get 20% off sitewide, a two-piece gift when you spend $100 or a four-piece gift when you spend $200 and use the code CYBER21.

• The Body Shop: Take 30% off sitewide, plus get free shipping when you spend $40.

• The North Face: Get 40% off select styles of winter jackets, zip-ups and more.

• ThirdLove: The beloved bra brand is offering up to 60% off sitewide, plus 20% off any order of $150 or more with the code TL-BESTBFCM20.

• Thousand Fell: Get 30% off sitewide, plus a free water bottle with any purchase when you use the code GIFT30.

• Tommy John: Get 20% off when you spend $100 or more.

• Toms: Get 35% off everything, with up to 65% off sale styles.

• Touchland: The skin care-grade hand sanitizer brand is offering 20% off sitewide with the code BLACKFRIDAY20.

• Tower 28: Take 20% off sitewide, plus get a free 4-ounce SOS Daily Rescue Facial Spray with purchases over $50.

• True Botanicals: Buy more and save more with up to 30% off orders of $400 or more, plus free shipping.

• Ugg: Shop markdowns on comfy boots, slippers and more.

• Ulta: Get 50% off a wide variety of hair care, skin care and makeup products, plus other promotions like a free four-piece gift and stocking with orders $50 or over.

• Under Armour: Snag up to 50% off sitewide on athleticwear, sneakers, loungewear and more.

• United by Blue: Take 20% off regular-price items sitewide and an extra 50% off the sale section.

• Universal Standard: Get a free gift with purchase when you spend $100 up to $500 on your order.

• Urban Decay: Get up to 30% off, plus 50% off the Naked 3 eye shadow palette and $10 deals on mascara.

• Urban Outfitters: Take 25% off your entire purchase of clothing, accessories, home goods and more.

• Vessi: Get up to 30% off sitewide, plus get a $25 gift card for every $110 you spend.

• Vineyard Vines: Take up to 60% off styles for men, women and kids with the code GIFTS21.

• Vitruvi: Get 30% off sitewide, plus a limited-edition oil tray when you spend $150 or more.

• Wild One: Get the pup something nice for the holidays now that Wild One is offering 25% off sitewide, including all kits.

• Winky Lux: Get up to 40% off on bestsellers and a free Neapolitan Balm when you spend $35 or more.

• Zales: Get 30% to 50% off everything, with specials up to 50% off.

• Zappos: Get up to 50% off Hunter, Frye, Crocs, Kate Spade and other brands, and save big on apparel items.

• Zenni: Get 15% off orders of $50 or more, 20% off orders of $80 or more and 25% off orders of $100 or more with the code BF2021.

Electronics & tech

• Acer: The Chromebook 311 and mouse is down to $129.99, and the Nitro 5 is on sale for $1,099.99.

• Apple: Get an Apple gift card worth up to $100 when you purchase eligible products through Nov. 29.

• Adorama: Shop deals on computers, audio, home electronics and more, with savings on brands like Sony and Canon.

• Anker: Get up to 56% off a variety of chargers, power banks, hubs, cables and more.

• Aukey: Get 40% off select items with the code AKBF.

• Babbel: Get 35% off three-month subscriptions, 45% off six months and 55% off 12 months.

• Bandolier: Get up to 30% off when you spend $500 or more on phone carriers and more.

• B&H Photo Video: Find deals on a selection of electronics like Apple Mac Minis, camera lenses, drones laptops and more.

• Biolite: Brighten your world with up to 30% off sitewide.

• Bose: Save over 30% on bestsellers like the Noise-Canceling Headphones 700, Sleepbuds and more.

• Case-Mate: Get up to 60% off sitewide on a variety of accessories with the code BFCM.

• Casetify: Buy one product, get one 10% off; buy two products, get one 20% off; and buy three or more products, and get one 25% off.

• Courant: Get 25% off sitewide on stylish charging options and more.

• Crutchfield: Get $120 off Apple AirPods Max, up to $1,200 off Polk speakers and up to $80 off Google Nest smart home products.

• Dell: Take up to $400 off PCs, alongside other deals on electronics.

• Embr: Get a free case and comfort band when you buy the Wave 2 with the code GIFTEMBRWAVE.

• Epson: Get up to 50% off printers, scanners and more.

• Fitbit: Get up to $100 off a variety of fitness trackers and accessories. Plus, get a Sense and add a free sport band with the code SPORT.

• Garmin: Get a variety of discounts on fitness trackers, GPS and more, plus free shipping when you spend $25 or more.

• Harman Audio: Get up to 65% off a variety of products from brands like JBL, Harman and more.

• Hatch: Take $30 off the Restore to help get a better night’s sleep.

• JBL: Get savings on a variety of JBL products like the Quantum series, Tour series, Tune series and more.

• Lenovo: The tech retailer is offering new deals each hour, with discounts on big-ticket items like ThinkPads, Yoga Smart Tabs, Legion gaming desktops and more.

• LG: Find savings on OLED TVs, audio systems, laptops and more.

• Lifeproof: Snag 20% off sitewide through Nov. 29.

• Lorex: Get up to 50% off qualifying security products. Use the code BF2021 to get 30% off non-promoted products.

• Marshall: Save up to $150 on select headphones, including the Emberton, Major IV and more.

• Microsoft: Snag deals on Surface products like $200 off the Surface Laptop Go and up to $600 off the Surface Pro 7.

• Monoprice: Get up to 77% off audio/video items, wall mounts, gaming products, office products and more.

• Newegg: Shop thousands of discounts on monitors, disk drives, laptops, VR headsets and more.

• Nomad: Get 30% off sitewide on a variety of electronic accessories, plus up to 80% off at the Nomad outlet.

• Oculus: Get $50 off the Oculus Quest 2 VR headset, and a free gift, when you purchase from Amazon

• OtterBox: Protect your tech with 25% off sitewide cases and more.

• Philips Hue: Snag more than $100 off smart bulbs, accessories and other bundles.

• PhoneSoap: Rid your phone of germs now, with 30% off sitewide when you use the code BFCM30.

• PopSockets: Take 25% off sitewide on phone and tech accessories.

• Ring: Find deals on a slew of at-home security devices like the Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Pro and security kits.

• Roku: Get the Roku Streaming Stick 4K for $29.99 instead of $49.99, and the Roku Streambar for $79.99 instead of $129.99.

• Samsung: Snag savings on some of Samsung’s most popular products like tech, appliances and more. Plus, get free Galaxy Buds 2 and $250 off the Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G.

• Satechi: Get 20% off orders up to $75 with the code BFCM20, 25% off orders up to $150 with the code BFCM25 and 30% off orders over $150 with the code BFCM30.

• Speck: Get 40% off on a variety of cases and accessories.

• Sony: Save up to $800 on cameras and lenses, up to $1,000 on smart TVs and up to $120 on audio products.

• Tile: Get 40% off sitewide on a variety of trackers in different sizes.

• World Wide Stereo: Shop deals on TVs, home audio, headphones and more, plus 10% off clearance and closeouts with the code HOLIDAY.

• Zagg: Tech accessories and more are 40% off during Zagg’s sitewide sale.

Toys & games

• Build-A-Bear: Skip the line and build your new snuggly friend online starting at $8.

• Crayola: Get up to 60% off all toys and other colorful gift ideas.

• GameStop: Find deals on games, electronics and more like up to 60% off Xbox games and Nintendo Switch games, up to 50% off gaming accessories and up to 40% off PCs and laptops.

• Melissa & Doug: Buy one, get one 50% off on a selection of toys that spark the imagination. Use the code BFBOGO.

• Razer: Get up to 50% off select products and snag Razer gifts when you spend $129 or more and use the code CYBERWEEKEND.

• ShopDisney: Get 20% off sitewide, plus free shipping on orders of $75 or more with the code MAGIC.