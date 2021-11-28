Looking for more holiday deals? Visit our Guide to Cyber Week to see all the best sales to shop during Cyber Monday

Amazon currently has incredible savings on products across all categories. The mega retailer is rolling out deals upon deals on everything from giftable favorites to every-day necessities.

With so many sales to choose from, we’re here to make your Amazon shopping a cinch. Below, we’ve rounded up the biggest and best of the Amazon deals. Stuff will start selling out quick, so don’t wait to cash in on the once-a-year savings.

Home & health

CNN

LifeStraw Personal Water Filter (starting at $12.99, originally starting at $29.95; amazon.com)

Perfect for hikers and outdoors enthusiasts, this LifeStraw replacement filter can provide 4,000 liters of clean drinking water, and every purchase enables a school year of drinking water for a child in need.

Duracell Optimum Batteries (starting at $10.24; amazon.com)

You’re going to need to buy batteries at some point. Why not stock up on a few top-performing packs while they’re on sale? Now you can get Duracell Optimum AAs and AAAs at a discount.

KitchenAid Stand Mixers, Attachments and Kitchen Electrics (starting at $39.99; amazon.com)

Take up to 30% off KitchenAid stand mixers, attachments and kitchen electronics, with iconic models like the Artisan stand mixer $50 off, 48-ounce blenders 27% off and hand mixers 33% off.

GE Profile Opal Countertop Nugget Ice Maker ($409.99, originally $529; amazon.com)

There’s no doubt about it: Nugget ice is the best type of ice. And now you can attain this coveted ice type at home with the GE Opal Nugget Ice Maker, now down to the lowest price we’ve seen at about $410. Yes, that’s quite a sum to drop on an ice maker, but with nearly 14,000 reviews and a 4.5-star rating, ice lovers say it’s worth it. Not to mention this machine features everything from a compact, portable size to Bluetooth connectivity.

Nespresso Vertuo Espresso Machines (starting at $119.96; amazon.com)

Upgrade your morning cup of joe with a new Nespresso now that a range of models is on sale. Choose from combination espresso and coffee makers, including our pick for best single-serve coffee maker, the Nespresso VertuoPlus Espresso Machine by Breville.

Theragun Elite ($349, originally $399; amazon.com)

Give sore muscles some relief at home with the popular Theragun Elite. This percussive massage device is up to 75% quieter than the previous generation of the model, and it gets up to 60% deeper than average massagers, so you get every bit of benefit possible.

Vitamix Blenders (starting at $289.95; amazon.com)

Mix things up with a new Vitamix blender, on sale just in time for all your holiday cooking needs. These powerful models can do everything from pulverizing fruits and veggies for smoothies to creating delicious blended soups — and they’re not on sale often.

iRobot Roomba i7 Robot Vacuum ($549.99, originally $799.99; amazon.com)

This Roomba has hardcore suction; it’s great for pet owners, thanks to a filter that traps 99% of allergens; it has voice assistant functionality; and it even empties itself. You’ll save $250 on this Amazon deal, which isn’t — unlike the dust it will hoover — anything to sneeze at.

Casper Sleep Element Mattress (starting at $316, originally $395; amazon.com)

Make your next mattress one that comes in a box. Casper is one of the best, most well-known in the sleep game, and right now you can save on the brand’s all-foam Element mattress, which provides conform-to-you-body support thanks to a top layer of memory foam and prevents overheating with AirScape technology.

Google Nest Thermostat ($99.99, originally $129.99; amazon.com)

Google Nest is one of the smartest ways to control the temperature inside your home. Via the Google Home app, this programmable thermostat allows you to create a schedule for heating and cooling to maximize energy efficiency and control the temperature in your home no matter where you are.

Instant Pot Appliances (starting at $69.95; amazon.com)

Now’s your chance to score the famous Instant Pot — a multicooker that has up to 11 functions built in — at a major discount. There are several models on sale now, not to mention quite a few air fryers from the brand. In addition to these deals, the 8-quart Instant Pot Ultra and the Instant Pot Ace Nova Cooking Blender are also on sale.

Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker Nano ($99, originally $129; amazon.com)

If you have yet to try your hand at sous vide, today’s your chance to get in on the cooking trend. This cooker circulates water at the exact temperature needed for perfectly cooked meals, plus it boasts fast heat-up times and Wi-Fi connection so you can set the timer and temperature with the associated app, all in a small, durable body.

Ninja Foodi 12-in-1 Deluxe XL Multicooker ($139.99, originally $249.99; amazon.com)

You’ve probably heard of the Instant Pot, best known of all the multicookers, but that doesn’t mean you should count out other options. This 8-quart Ninja Foodi is a 12-in-1 multicooker with a cult following all its own, as it can pressure cook, air fry, steam, slow cook, make yogurt, sauté, bake, roast, broil, dehydrate, sous vide and keep food warm.

Tuft & Needle Mint Full Mattress ($696.50, originally $995; amazon.com)

Attention, hot sleepers: This extra-cooling adaptive foam mattress ensures you’ll get a great night’s sleep with extra breathability to draw heat away from your body as you snooze, and progressive support via an additional 4 inches of extra-firm foam at the bottom is great for hugging your body’s edges. You’ll get 100 nights to make sure you like it too.

Chemical Guys Car Wash Kits and Accessories (starting at $3.86; amazon.com)

Keep your car in tip-top shape with the help of The Chemical Guys. Right now you can score all the supplies you need to keep a vehicle’s interior and exterior looking great for much less than usual.

AncestryDNA + Traits: Genetic Ethnicity + Traits Test ($59, originally $119; amazon.com)

If you have yet to investigate your family tree, now’s as good a time as ever. This AncestryDNA test kit, which also provides information on how your genes may have influenced various traits you have, is down to its all-time lowest price.

Sun Joe Products (starting at $21.75; amazon.com)

If you have a heavy to-do list for home repairs coming up in the spring, make sure you’re prepared now for the jobs ahead. Sun Joe’s top-rated selection of electric tillers, buffer polishers, pressure washers and more are deeply discounted, with prices up to 43% off.

Eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 11S Slim ($149.99, originally $199.99; amazon.com)

This super-low-profile Eufy robotic vacuum can slip under close-to-the-ground furniture and clean for up to 100 minutes on hardwood floors. It won’t annoy the downstairs neighbors either, thanks to its operating volume, which sits at about microwave-level.

Osprey Packs and Bags (starting at $26.21; amazon.com)

Take up to 25% off Osprey’s durable, ready-for-the-road backpacks, stuff packs, convertible duffels, wheeled carry-ons and more just in time for holiday travel. The top-rated Farpoint and Fairview pack series are on sale for $50 off, so grab them before they sell out.

Holiday Home Essentials (starting at $4.24; amazon.com)

If you’re at the point where you have a lot of little odds and ends you need to round off your recent move, expand your kitchen capabilities or just get organized, check out this 16-page sale of home essentials on Amazon. You can save big on basic sheer white curtains for your windows (now $4.97), hardwood floor cleaner (22% off) and a two-pack of KitchenAid potholders with silicone grips.

Shark Vacuums and Air Purifiers (starting at $69.99; amazon.com)

Whether you’re cleaning the floors or cleaning the air, Shark’s range of home appliances can help your house stay tidy during holiday chaos. Check out the top-of-the-line XL robotic vacuum that’s $200 off, the air purifier that can zap baddies for 1,200 feet around it (now 44% off), and an upright vacuum (now 35% off) made to be powerful on pet debris and upholstery.

Celestron Scopes, Binoculars and More (starting at $14.49; amazon.com)

Get a close look at the cosmos with this collection of discounted outdoor gear: pick up a spotting scope, telescope battery, binoculars and more at deeply discounted prices.

Nutribullet Personal Blender ($41.73, originally $59.99; amazon.com)

This solo-size smoothie maker is great for quickly knocking out post-workout smoothies, and the cup is dishwasher safe so clean-up is minimal.

Hydro Flask (starting at $5.96, originally $7.95; amazon.com)

Hydro Flask’s insulated water bottles, mugs and more are on sale for up to 25% off for Cyber Monday, and so are the brand’s accessories in case you need an extra lid or straw for your existing collection.

CAP Barbell Weight Training Equipment (starting at $7.99, originally $9.99; amazon.com)

It’s way too cold for outdoor exercise at this point in the year, so set up the home gym with the equipment you need for working out this winter. Save big on medicine balls, yoga mats, kettlebells, dumbbells, ab rollers and everything else you need to knock your reps out.

Traeger Grills (starting at $799.95, originally starting at $899.99; amazon.com)

Get the patio ready for summer with the addition of a new grill. These Traegers are five-star rated pellet grills and smokers to handle all the sunny weather barbecue you can throw on it.

Tech & electronics

CNN

Apple AirPods, 3rd Generation ($149.99, originally $179.99; amazon.com)

The brand new generation of Apple’s AirPods are seeing their first major price drop. Enjoy an extra $20 off the price listed on the page at checkout, and read more about them in our full review here.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro ($148.13, originally $199.99; amazon.com)

Named our best wireless earbuds for Android users (and best wireless earbuds for calls), these buds offer up a ton of great software features that let Android users fine-tune the audio and customize the controls, and deliver some very solid noise cancellation.

TCL 55-Inch 6-Series 4K QLED Roku Smart TV ($699.99, originally $799; amazon.com)

Our pick for best smart TV is officially on sale. The TCL 6-Series features Dolby Vision HDR, with high clarity and contrast to make for crisp picture quality. The QLED technology also gives a wider spectrum of color with increased brightness.

Samsung 50-Inch Class Frame Series ($897.99, originally $1,299.99; amazon.com)

This TV looks like a piece of art (downloadable from the art store) when it’s not streaming — and when it is streaming, it does it beautifully. Think: a quantum processor that uses AI to get you great 4K viewing and a vibrant QLED display.

Sony WF-1000XM4 Noise-Canceling Wireless Earbuds ($248, originally $279.99; amazon.com)

Snag our pick for best noise-canceling earbuds now while they’re at this rare low price at Amazon. In testing, we found the Sony WF-1000XM4 were able to block even the most stubborn noises, with 11 different modes of noise cancellation, one of which we found was able to shut out the world completely. They also had the longest runtime of any earbuds we tested, meaning you’ll be charging them less.

Amazon Eero Pro 6 Mesh Wi-Fi Routers (starting at $77; amazon.com)

Ensure your network connection is as strong as ever with a discounted Eero 6 Mesh Wi-Fi System, plus two extenders. Various highly rated bundles are down to their lowest prices ever, and this model happens to be our pick for best mesh Wi-Fi router. Plus, it’s easy to install, so you can get online and stay online for as long as you like.

Apple AirPods Max (starting at $429.99, originally $549; amazon.com)

Apple’s AirPods Max made quite a splash when they hit the headphones scene at the end of 2020. And while we acknowledged that the luxury they deliver comes at quite a high price in our full review, they’re seeing their biggest discount ever on Amazon right now. If that’s enough of a deal to convince you to buy, be sure to act fast; it’s already selling out quickly.

Wemo Smart Plug ($13.99, originally $17.99; amazon.com)

Up the IQ of every outlet in your home with a Wemo Smart Plug, now down to its lowest price ever. After a super-simple setup process, you can start turning all your devices on and off, all with your phone or voice assistant.

Amazon Kindle ($49.99, originally $89.99; amazon.com)

Get lost in a good book when you pick up an Amazon Kindle, on sale for an all-time low price. This base model features a glare-free screen that reads just like paper, and adjustable brightness levels make reading indoors or outdoors completely feasible. And unlike many tablets, this e-reader’s battery charge lasts weeks, not hours. And don’t forget to fill up your new Kindle with e-books currently on sale.

Fire Tablets (starting at $34.99; amazon.com)

A range of Amazon’s own Fire Tablets are on sale for Cyber Monday — including our pick for best budget tablet, the Fire HD 8 Plus, which can handle a host of everyday tasks and access Amazon’s library of content, including streaming movies and TV shows, e-reading and even some light gaming.

Samsung Speakers and Soundbars (starting at $97.99; amazon.com)

Hear that? It’s the sound of prices dropping on a range of Samsung speakers and soundbars that promise to make you home viewing experience all the more theater-like.

Echo Buds (2nd Gen) ($69.99, originally $119.99; amazon.com)

If you’ve ever wanted to chat with Alexa while you’re out and about, now’s your chance. Amazon’s latest version of the Echo Buds are down to all-time low price.

Sony Bravia A80J 77-Inch OLED 4K UHD TV ($2,998, originally $3,999.99; amazon.com)

If you’ve gotten used to watching movies at home, this 77-inch OLED Alexa-enabled TV is incredibly high-spec: It’s the world’s first TV with cognitive intelligence, which sounds a little 3021, but that basically means it uses intelligent analysis to make images as lifelike as possible. It also has a dazzling OLED display (meaning great contrast) with 4K UHD (meaning great definition). The Bravia also comes with Google TV, which is a central platform for streaming from Netflix, Prime and other apps. Gamers will love it too, thanks to a game mode that increases the frame rate and reduces lag in games.

Amazon Echo (4th Gen) ($59.99, originally $99.99; amazon.com)

If you have yet to add an Echo to your home, today’s the day to do it: The fourth-generation smart speaker is back down to its lowest price. These spherical Echos are the easiest way to add Alexa to your home; read more about them in our full review here.

Fitbit Inspire 2 ($59.95, originally $99.95; amazon.com)

The device (which happens to be our favorite fitness tracker) boasts 10 full days of battery life and is built to track your steps, distance, sleep, hourly activity and calories burned, in addition to monitoring your heart rate. Plus, it allows you to receive call, text, calendar and smartphone app notifications right on your wrist.

Marshall Speakers and Headphones (starting at $99.99; amazon.com)

Bring concert-like sound into your home with this deal on a Stanmore II Wireless Bluetooth Speaker, or pick up one of two pairs of headphones from the famed stage amp brand.

Ring Alarm Kits (2nd Gen) (starting at $119.99; amazon.com)

Keep an extra eye on your home with deals on a range of Ring Alarm systems, our pick for best home security system. Opt for the full 14-piece kit or choose eight- and five-piece kits that might be suitable for smaller homes. There are also several bundles up for grabs, so you can snag a Ring Doorbell and an Echo Show 5 for less too.

GoPro Hero10 Black ($449, originally $499.99; amazon.com)

The latest version of the GoPro camera, a waterproof camera you need for all your action sports film star dreams, is down to its lowest price ever at Amazon.

Samsung Monitors (starting at $139.99; amazon.com)

Upgrade your work-from-home setup with a new monitor from Samsung, a range of which are now on sale. You’re sure to find the size to best suit your workspace, including a few curved options.

Jabra Elite Active 75t True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds ($99.99, originally $179.99; amazon.com)

Our pick for best earbuds for working out, the Jabra Elite Active 75t are secure, comfortable and durable enough for high-intensity training and have enough battery life to get you through a long day at the gym.

Nikon Cameras and Lenses (starting at $176.95; amazon.com)

Serious photographers trust Nikon to get the snaps they’re after, and now you can save on a few cameras and a slew of lenses, just in time for capturing memorable holiday moments.

Garmin Watches and Navigation Products (starting at $249.99; amazon.com)

There’s a reason Garmin smartwatches have a serious following, and now you can get one of your own for up to 38% off. Like other fitness trackers, you can monitor your heart rate, sleep, pulse and more, along with tracking your activity — plus, the Garmin has a built-in compass and GPS, and is built for thermal, shock and water resistance.

Samsung Z Flip 3 (starting at $849.99; amazon.com)

You can’t get much cooler than a foldable smartphone, and Samsung’s latest effort is now on sale for Cyber Monday. Read more about the device in our full review.

Kindle Paperwhite Kids ($114.99, originally $159.99; amazon.com)

The waterproof Kindle Paperwhite Kids comes with an easy-to-use sleep cover and one year of Amazon Kids+ for free, making it our pick for the best e-reader available for children.

Anker Nebula Capsule Smart Wi-Fi Mini Projector ($249.99, originally $299.99; amazon.com)

Bring movie night outside (or onto any wall in your house) with a discounted projector from Anker’s Nebula. The Capsule allows you to view your favorite movies and shows in crisp detail via a 100 ANSI lumen LED lamp, while its compact size (it’s comparable to a soda can) makes it ideal for on-the-go viewing. Plus, Nebula’s mobile app allows you to turn your smartphone into a remote control.

Echo Wall Clock, Disney Mickey Mouse Edition ($34.99, originally $49.99; amazon.com)

This Alexa-enabled wall clock wouldn’t be complete without everyone’s favorite mouse pointing out the time of day. And if you ask Alexa to, say, start a timer, you can watch Mickey count down the minutes in real time.

Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Instant Camera Bundles ($69.95, originally $79.95; amazon.com)

Capture tangible snaps of your holiday party memories this year. Two Instax Mini holiday bundles are $10 off and get you set up for everything you need for remember-forever party pics.

Amazon Echo Frames ($154.99, originally $249.99; amazon.com)

Amazon is getting in on the smart glasses game, and this second-generation pair has solid ratings and a host of capabilities. Use them to make calls, listen to music, get the news and control smart home devices. You can pair it with prescription lenses from LensCrafters or even your own eye doctor’s office (just speak with them first).

Otterbox Cases (starting at $14.99; amazon.com)

Protect your mobile device and computer with cases built with utter destruction in mind. Otterbox’s cases are durable enough to protect your devices from drops and falls while keeping your phone’s slim profile for slipping in pockets and purses.

Arlo Smart Security Devices With Echo Bundles (starting at $79.99; amazon.com)

Keep the house secure this holiday season (and an eye on the doorstep) with these bundles of Amazon’s Echo products, which tie in neatly to your existing Echo ecosystem and can be controlled via app and Alexa, too.

Kindle Paperwhite ($104.99, originally $139.99; amazon.com)

If you’re traveling a lot this holiday season or find it hard to read regular-sized print, this Kindle Paperwhite will make reading much easier and extremely portable. The warm light on this edition is adjustable to be more gentle on your eyes, and the page-turns (always a bit of a sticking point) are 20% faster than on previous models.

Top Kindle E-Books (starting at $0.99; amazon.com)

From classics to quick reads to kids’ books, find a host of new titles here for cozy winter reading, and you can download them in a second to your Kindle starting at just under $1.

Samsung Tab S7 and S7+ (starting at $499, originally starting at $699.99; amazon.com)

If you’re been on the fence about getting a Samsung Tab (and if the fact it’s in our picks for best Android tablet didn’t yet convince you), now’s the time to scoop one up. The S7 and S7+ are currently on sale for up to 28% off during Amazon’s Cyber Monday event, and you can opt for configurations from 128GB to 512GB.

Tile Trackers ($19.99, originally $24.99; amazon.com)

Never scramble for your keys again with these 20% off Tile trackers. They even have wallet-sized ones now (also on sale) that slip in your credit card pocket so you can find it in whichever tote you used last.

Fashion & beauty

CNN

Ray-Ban Sunglasses (starting at $51.10; amazon.com)

Snag a new pair of sunnies for the whole family — there are discounted trendy styles available for men, women and kids. Look for the brand’s classic Wayfarers, Aviators and everything in between.

Braun and Gillette Electric Razors (starting at $59.94; amazon.com)

Whether you abide by no-shave November or not, chances are you could use a decent razor. Pick up one of these Braun electric shavers, or one of the epilators from the brand, at a discount now.

NYX Professional Makeup (starting at $3.98; amazon.com)

Revamp your makeup bag with deals on a range of NYX products, just in time for holiday party looks. Among the deals: Our pick for best affordable liquid eyeliner, the NYX Epic Ink Liner.

Watches From Invicta, Timex, Tommy Hilfiger and More (starting at $15.49; amazon.com)

It’s time to pick up a new watch, since a range of options for both men and women is on sale now.

Calvin Klein Apparel (starting at $11.84; amazon.com)

Stock your wardrobe with tons of winter-ready styles from iconic brand Calvin Klein. There are jackets, sweaters, jeans, handbags and more — all up for grabs at up to 20% off.

Tommy Hilfiger Apparel (starting at $9.68; amazon.com)

There are styles for the whole family at this sale on Tommy Hilfiger apparel. Pick up outfits in iconic red, white and blue to keep everyone looking cool through winter and beyond.

Men’s & Women’s Fashion From Amazon Brands (starting at $8.50; amazon.com)

Amazon’s own in-house fashion brands, including Daily Ritual, Goodthreads and Lark & Ro, have developed something of a cult following for their affordable, surprisingly chic basics. Now a slew of styles are on sale, from essential tees to nice-looking outerwear.

Premium Beauty Products From OPI, Kenra and More (starting at $2.23; amazon.com)

A range of hair care products, including Clariol’s great purple line for bleached blondes, is on sale for 30% off or more right now. Choose from brands including Wella, Biolage, Pureology, Bioderma and even La Roche-Posay (its hand cream is a lifesaver).

Beauty Products From Revlon, Pantene, Aussie and More (starting at $3.74, originally starting at $5.49; amazon.com)

Refresh your makeup drawer in time for holiday parties and events with this sale on Rimmel, Revlon and Almay cosmetics — then tackle your hair care with discounted masks from Rooted and shampoo from Alba Botanica and Pantene. Body care and other skin care is also marked down, so don’t wait to shop.

Haus Labs by Lady Gaga (starting at $6.40, originally starting at $16; amazon.com)

Lady Gaga knows makeup, and right now her line is up to 60% off, which works out to about $10 off demi-matte lip liners and lip gloss and about $12 off eye shadow and blush palettes.

Oakley Apparel (starting at $12.50, originally starting at $15; amazon.com)

Knit beanies in chartreuse and forest green, snow gloves, hoodies and shell jackets for winter sports are all majorly discounted. We’ve spotted jackets for as much as 44% (or about $160) off.

UltraCozy Women Pillow Slides Sandals with Thick Sole (starting at $16.99; amazon.com)

These trendy slides are perfect for the gym locker room, hostel showers, or chair-to-pool trek — or if you have a certain aesthetic, wear them with socks. At $16.99 per pair, they’re truly a multipurpose pair of shoes.

Toys & games

CNN

Segway Scooters, Transporters and Bikes (starting at $189.99; amazon.com)

You’re on a roll with these deals on Segway scooters and bikes. A few accessories, like a phone mount and speaker, are marked down too.

Razer Gaming Inputs (starting at $9.99; amazon.com)

Razer has everything you need to take your gameplay to the next level, including gaming chairs, mice and microphones.

PlayStation Plus: 12-Month Membership ($39.99, originally $59.99; amazon.com)

Save on the gift that keeps on giving for the gamer in your life: This PlayStation Plus yearlong subscription is $20 off.

Gaming Furniture (starting at $16.54; amazon.com)

If you’re going to be victorious, you’re going to need to be comfortable. Pick up new gaming furniture — everything from beanbag chairs to proper gaming chairs — plus a few desks and a storage rack for games.

Nintendo Switch Games (starting at $4, originally starting at $5; amazon.com)

Everyone can stay entertained this winter with a wide variety of discounted Nintendo Switch games. Choose from titles like Monster Hunter: Rise, Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, Super Mario Brothers U Deluxe and more.