These award-winning photos are guaranteed to make you laugh

By Ashley Strickland, CNN

Updated 11:14 AM ET, Sat November 27, 2021

Ken Jensen was the overall winner with this image of a golden silk monkey looking rather uncomfortable, taken on a bridge in Yunnan, China.
Ken Jensen was the overall winner with this image of a golden silk monkey looking rather uncomfortable, taken on a bridge in Yunnan, China.
John Speirs won the Creatures in the Air category for this pigeon with a leaf on its face.
John Speirs won the Creatures in the Air category for this pigeon with a leaf on its face.
The Creatures on the Land award went to Arthur Trevino for his photograph of a brave little prairie dog apparently scaring a bald eagle.
The Creatures on the Land award went to Arthur Trevino for his photograph of a brave little prairie dog apparently scaring a bald eagle.
Sometimes, tough love is needed. Chee Kee Teo won the Creatures Under the Water award for this photo of a mother otter teaching her baby to swim.
Sometimes, tough love is needed. Chee Kee Teo won the Creatures Under the Water award for this photo of a mother otter teaching her baby to swim.
The Portfolio Award went to Vicki Jauron for her series of photos of a baby elephant enjoying a spot of messy play. This image is the first in the series.
The Portfolio Award went to Vicki Jauron for her series of photos of a baby elephant enjoying a spot of messy play. This image is the first in the series.
Photographer David Eppley captured the moment a bald eagle missed its nest.
Photographer David Eppley captured the moment a bald eagle missed its nest.
Chu Han Lin took this photo of mudskippers in Taiwan.
Chu Han Lin took this photo of mudskippers in Taiwan.
Roland Kranitz submitted this photo of gophers messing around in Hungary.
Roland Kranitz submitted this photo of gophers messing around in Hungary.
Nicolas de Vaulx photographed this curious raccoon trying to get into a house in France.
Nicolas de Vaulx photographed this curious raccoon trying to get into a house in France.
Andy Parkinson took this photo of two brown bear cubs play fighting in the Kamchatka Peninsula, Russia.
Andy Parkinson took this photo of two brown bear cubs play fighting in the Kamchatka Peninsula, Russia.
Getting in the swing -- two western grey kangaroos fight in Perth, Western Australia, photographed by Lea Scaddan.
Getting in the swing -- two western grey kangaroos fight in Perth, Western Australia, photographed by Lea Scaddan.
Gurumoorthy K photographed this tough-looking Indian chameleon in the Western Ghats mountain range, India.
Gurumoorthy K photographed this tough-looking Indian chameleon in the Western Ghats mountain range, India.
(CNN)Focusing on gratitude has helped me through this year. And in the spirit of Thanksgiving, I wanted to say that I'm so thankful for all of you in this feel-good edition of Wonder Theory.

Thank you for joining us on our exploratory adventures through the wonders of space and science. Thank you for taking the time to read Wonder Theory and share your thoughts -- we love seeing what you have to say.
    And thank you for being curious. I see curiosity as a gift. We all have it as children, but it seems to be one of the things that is easiest to lose as we age. It's a true joy to stay curious with all of you each week.
      In case you were wondering, astronauts also celebrate Thanksgiving, even when they are not on Earth. The International Space Station crew gathered Thursday for a special meal. They are used to breaking bread together, but one day, they may also be able to bake bread in space.