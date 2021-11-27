These award-winning photos are guaranteed to make you laugh

(CNN)Focusing on gratitude has helped me through this year. And in the spirit of Thanksgiving, I wanted to say that I'm so thankful for all of you in this feel-good edition of Wonder Theory.
Thank you for joining us on our exploratory adventures through the wonders of space and science. Thank you for taking the time to read Wonder Theory and share your thoughts -- we love seeing what you have to say.
And thank you for being curious. I see curiosity as a gift. We all have it as children, but it seems to be one of the things that is easiest to lose as we age. It's a true joy to stay curious with all of you each week.
In case you were wondering, astronauts also celebrate Thanksgiving, even when they are not on Earth. The International Space Station crew gathered Thursday for a special meal. They are used to breaking bread together, but one day, they may also be able to bake bread in space.