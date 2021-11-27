These award-winning photos are guaranteed to make you laugh

Photos: Ken Jensen was the overall winner with this image of a golden silk monkey looking rather uncomfortable, taken on a bridge in Yunnan, China. Hide Caption 1 of 12

Photos: John Speirs won the Creatures in the Air category for this pigeon with a leaf on its face. Hide Caption 2 of 12

Photos: The Creatures on the Land award went to Arthur Trevino for his photograph of a brave little prairie dog apparently scaring a bald eagle. Hide Caption 3 of 12

Photos: Sometimes, tough love is needed. Chee Kee Teo won the Creatures Under the Water award for this photo of a mother otter teaching her baby to swim. Hide Caption 4 of 12

Photos: The Portfolio Award went to Vicki Jauron for her series of photos of a baby elephant enjoying a spot of messy play. This image is the first in the series. Hide Caption 5 of 12

Photos: Photographer David Eppley captured the moment a bald eagle missed its nest. Hide Caption 6 of 12

Photos: Chu Han Lin took this photo of mudskippers in Taiwan. Hide Caption 7 of 12

Photos: Roland Kranitz submitted this photo of gophers messing around in Hungary. Hide Caption 8 of 12

Photos: Nicolas de Vaulx photographed this curious raccoon trying to get into a house in France. Hide Caption 9 of 12

Photos: Andy Parkinson took this photo of two brown bear cubs play fighting in the Kamchatka Peninsula, Russia. Hide Caption 10 of 12

Photos: Getting in the swing -- two western grey kangaroos fight in Perth, Western Australia, photographed by Lea Scaddan. Hide Caption 11 of 12