Judge vacates death sentences of Pervis Payne, who was to be executed for a crime he says he didn't commit

(CNN) A Tennessee judge this week vacated the death sentences of Pervis Payne, who has spent more than three decades on death row for two murders he says he did not commit, due to the inmate's intellectual disability.

As a result, Payne now faces two life sentences, though it remains to be decided whether he will serve them concurrently or consecutively.

"Thirty-four years of trauma and pain and fear just released themselves in that courtroom," Payne's attorney, Supervisory Assistant Federal Public Defender Kelley Henry, said in an interview Friday, describing the moments before Tuesday's hearing when Payne wept as he hugged her.

"It was really just an astounding moment for all of us," she said.

Pervis Payne, center, hugs his attorney, Kelley Henry, before a court hearing on Tuesday, November 23, 2021, in Memphis, Tennessee.

Payne maintains he is innocent of the 1987 murders of 28-year-old Charisse Christopher and her 2-year-old daughter, who were fatally stabbed in an attack at their apartment in Millington, a Memphis suburb. Payne received two death sentences after being convicted on two counts of first-degree murder, as well as assault with intent to commit first-degree murder of Christopher's 3-year-old son, who survived the attack.