A 5-year-old child was fatally shot by teenager making a video for social media, Minnesota police say

(CNN) A 5-year-old in Brooklyn, Park, Minnesota, was shot and killed on Thanksgiving by a 13-year-old who accidentally fired a gun while a group of kids were making a video for social media, according to local police.

Brooklyn Park Police responded to a home on Florida Avenue around 10:20 p.m. Thursday in response to reports of a child who had been shot, police said in a statement on Facebook Friday

Officers "attempted to render first aid; however, the child died at the scene," police said.

Police determined through a preliminary investigation that a 13-year-old boy was "handling a gun" inside the home, police said. "Several other juveniles were present as they were attempting to make a social media video."

It remains unclear exactly what circumstances led up to the shooting, but at some point the teen "shot the gun striking the 5-year-old," police said, adding investigators believe the shooting was accidental.

