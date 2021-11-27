A stowaway was found in the landing gear of a plane at the Miami airport, authorities say

(CNN) Authorities discovered an apparent stowaway Saturday in the landing gear of a flight from Guatemala at the Miami International Airport, local and federal officials said.

US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the airport apprehended a 26-year-old man who "attempted to evade detection in the landing gear compartment of an aircraft," a CBP statement said.

The flight was American Airlines #1182 from Guatemala City, according to Greg Chin, Communications Director for the Miami-Dade Aviation Department.

American Airlines said in a statement the flight was met by law enforcement "due to a security issue," after landing at 10:06 a.m.

The airline said it was working with authorities on the investigation.

