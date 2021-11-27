After doctors saved her life, this 12-year-old girl is committed to paying it forward

(CNN) Lalia Susini's terrifying accident on a porch swing has pushed her into the ultimate quest, a mission of goodwill for other injured and sick children.

The 12-year-old Los Angeles girl had been pursuing a career in acting and fashion, but now has her mind set on becoming a doctor, the result of a harrowing accident that led to several brain surgeries.

"I thought I was going to die," Susini, who most recently starred in ABC's "Station 19," told CNN. "I just had no idea what happened."

More than a year ago, an eyebolt holding the swing's bungee cord snapped out of the porch ceiling and shot through Lalia's skull.

"It started as a cute, All-American moment, her grandfather was pushing her," said her mother, Stacey Susini. "The next thing you know there's blood everywhere and I thought I'm going to lose my daughter."

Laila Susini suffered a traumatic brain injury after the porch swing she was on broke, sending a bolt through her skull.

