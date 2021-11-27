US Customs officials seize nearly 4,000 bongs at DC airport

(CNN) US Customs and Border Protection officials seized a shipment of almost 4,000 bongs at Washington Dulles International Airport, the agency said.

The $56,000 shipment arrived from China on October 2 manifested as "gravity pipes," the CBP said in a release Wednesday.

CBP import specialists "confirmed that the glass bongs violated U.S. laws on the importation of drug paraphernalia," the release said.

The bongs were headed to an address in Los Angeles County, California.

CBP officers screen international passengers and cargo for "illicit narcotics, unreported currency, weapons, counterfeit consumer goods, prohibited agriculture, and other illicit products that could potentially harm the American public, U.S. businesses, and our nation's safety and vitality," the release said.

