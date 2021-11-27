NHL postpones upcoming New York Islanders games due to Covid-19 outbreak

(CNN) New York Islanders games have been postponed through at least Tuesday due to a Covid-19 outbreak within the team, the National Hockey League (NHL) announced on Saturday.

"As a result of an additional New York Islanders Player entering COVID Protocol this morning, and up to eight Players potentially unavailable to play due to COVID Protocol, as well as the possibility of additional cases due to spread, the team's games will be postponed," the league said in a statement.

New York was scheduled to play at the New York Rangers on Sunday and at the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday.

In its statement, the league said the decision to postpone was made in consultation with medical groups for the team and the National Hockey League Players' Association. It added it is now in the process of reviewing and revising the team's regular season schedule.

