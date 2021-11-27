Looking for more holiday deals? Visit our Guide to Cyber Week to see all the best sales to shop during Black Friday.

REI’s Cyber Week deals are on now, and whether you’re looking for jackets, outdoor gear or just a cozy fleece for the winter, there are plenty of options to be found on the virtual shelves. Now through December 6, REI is hosting a sale on great brands like prAna, Hydro Flask, Arc-teryx and Columbia marked way down (making it a great time to get some gift shopping done, too).

We’ve rounded up a few of the best picks from the REI sale for men, women and kids that you can shop now.

Women’s Prana Milani V-Neck Sweater (starting at $55.29, originally $79; rei.com)

REI Women’s Prana Milani V-Neck Sweater

This super-soft sweater has a waffle-knit style and a highly layerable thickness that’s made for wearing on its own on cool evenings or adding a jacket over on cold ones.

Hydro Flask 35L Insulated Tote ($56.19, originally $74.95; rei.com)

REI Hydro Flask 35L Insulated Tote

Keep snacks cool for picnics and on road trips with this insulated tote. It’s great for trips to the grocery store, too, and easy to clean if the milk leaks.

Men’s Mountain Hardwear Ghost Shadow Insulated Vest ($74.99, originally $100; rei.com)

REI Men’s Mountain Hardwear Ghost Shadow Insulated Vest

Made from recycled materials, this top-rated technical vest is lightweight but delivers when it comes to keeping your core warm on cold days.

Women’s Columbia Whirlibird IV Interchange 3-in-1 Jacket ($149.19, originally $199; rei.com)

REI Women’s Columbia Whirlibird IV Interchange 3-in-1 Jacket

A three-in-one jacket means you’re covered for whatever the weather brings: It’s equipped with a waterproof shell and an insulated liner so you’re warm and dry in all conditions.

Rumpl Original Puffy Blanket, Dawn Pixel Fade ($74.19, originally $99; rei.com)

REI Rumpl Original Puffy Blanket, Dawn Pixel Fade

This puffy blanket is made for outdoor jaunts, as well as lounging on the couch. We love that it’s packable and made from 100% recycled materials.

REI Co-op Merino Wool Lightweight Hiking Crew Socks ($11.79, originally $16.95; rei.com)

REI REI Co-op Merino Wool Lightweight Hiking Crew Socks

Stay cozy on hikes and at home on the hardwood floors in these socks by REI’s reliably great in-house brand. They use responsible wool and have seamless toes to prevent rubbing.

Hydro Flask Kids’ Wide-Mouth Vacuum Water Bottle with Straw Lid, 20 Ounces ($28.39, originally $37.95; rei.com)

REI Hydro Flask Kids’ Wide-Mouth Vacuum Water Bottle with Straw Lid, 20 Ounces

This insulated water bottle can keep your beverages cold for up to 24 hours, making it perfect for toting to school, sports practice and more.

Men’s Arc’teryx Rho LT Base Layer Hoodie ($101.19, originally $135; rei.com)

REI Men’s Arc’teryx Rho LT Base Layer Hoodie

This base layer can chill out at home or keep you warm on a long hike. And it gives you options for keeping your head warm: You can wear the hood as a balaclava or a neck warmer.

Kids’ Columbia Bugaboo II Snow Pants ($56.19, originally $75; rei.com)

REI Kids’ Columbia Bugaboo II Snow Pants

Colummbia’s Bugaboo line is well-loved for its great-value protection against the wet, cold weather winter brings. These insulated snow pants are perfect for sledding, chilly walks and building snowmen in the front yard.