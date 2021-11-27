Looking for more holiday deals? Visit our Guide to Cyber Week to see all the best sales to shop during Cyber Monday.

It’s been over a decade since the first Small Business Saturday was celebrated here in the US, but now in 2021, it’s grown into a major holiday shopping event. Traditionally held on the Saturday between Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Small Business Saturday is your chance to bring your holiday shopping dollars to independent local retailers and help them get back on their feet after the economic downturn.

Of course, there are literally thousands of small businesses around the country that you can visit today, but here’s a small sampling of some of our favorite small business retailers you can order from online, many of which are offering discounts during Small Business Saturday and throughout the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

Billie

For the second year in a row, Billie was CNN Underscored’s pick for the best overall women’s razor in 2021, but the company has lots of other hygiene products as well, and you can take 20% off orders of $30 or more with code YAY20 from now through Tuesday.

Beyond Scrunchies

If you’re tired of traditional hair scrunchies pulling at your hair and damaging it, try the silk scrunchies of Beyond Scrunchies. These oversized silk hair ties prevent damage by reducing friction, decreasing the likelihood of split-ends and breakage. And to protect your hair even when you’re asleep, you can lay your head on the company’s new super luxe silk pillowcases — they’ll help keep your hair less frizzy and in better condition. Buy a set of two and save $18 and get free express shipping with code “FREEEXPRESS.”

Birdies

Originally created by two busy moms as a comfortable and stylish slipper for home entertaining, Birdies are now designed to take you everywhere. They’re shoes that combine the support of a sneaker with the softness of a slipper, and right now, the company is offering 25% off select faux-fur and faux-shearling styles.

Cancelled Plans

Cancelled Plans Let a Cancelled Plans candle express your feelings without having to say them out loud.

It’s been a tough few years, and these scented candles from Cancelled Plans don’t hesitate to say what we’re all feeling right now, with funny and relatable titles that make great gifts. Buy two candles and you’ll get one free, or buy four and get two free when you make a purchase now through Sunday, Nov. 28.

Catbird

The unique and trendy jewelry created by NYC-based small business Catbird is designed right in their own Brooklyn Navy Yard studio. Even better, their only sale of the year happens right now during Cyber Week, when they’re offering 15% off sitewide through Monday, Nov. 29.

Fifth and Ninth

Named after the two avenues that border the New York City garment district, Fifth and Ninth calls itself the “go-to online destination for all things accessories” with the aim of turning tech into trendy at an affordable price. You’ll find everything here from handbags and masks to phone cases and sunglasses, and 30% off sitewide, with the discount applying automatically in your cart.

Gypsy by Knature

Creating jewelry from conflict-free materials such as recycled gold, recycled silver, and eco-friendly stainless steel is the focus of Gypsy by Knature. Our CNN Underscored editors report that the items they’ve purchased feel like “custom gold-plated armor, made to stand the test of daily wear.” You’ll currently get 35% off all items at this retailer, with the discount automatically applied at checkout.

Lisa Says Gah

So what exactly is “Gah”? According to independent clothing retailer Lisa Says Gah, it’s an “unbridled outburst-ing of surprise and delight — the opposite of ‘ugh’.” This California small business designs women’s clothes that it refers to as both cute and conscious, and you can get 25% off sitewide when you use the promo code “GAHGIVING25.” Some exclusions apply.

MadebyCleo

MadebyCleo Your cat deserves to look snazzy this holiday season with a bow tie from MadebyCleo.

Here at CNN Underscored, we’re big fans of MadebyCleo, an Etsy retailer out of Austin, Texas, that aims to keep your cat or small dog as snazzy-looking as you are. With a wide array of collars, ID tags, bow ties, bandanas and adorable accessories, you’re sure to find the perfect gift for your pet. Even better, the 2021 holiday collection has arrived, and you’ll get free shipping on orders of $35 and over.

PrintFresh

Majority woman-owned small business Printfresh features a collection of sleepwear and lifestyle items that are inspired by plants, animals and home décor. Based in Philadelphia, the company has options for both men and women, and right now when you use code “SPREADJOY” at checkout, you’ll get 15% off when you spend over $100, 20% off when you spend over $200 and 30% off when you spend $350 or more.

RadSwan

Female and black-owned hair brand RadSwan has created a revolutionary synthetic product that mimics natural afro-textured hair, and our CNN Underscored editors think it’s a great option for personal protective hair styling during the colder seasons. Right now for Cyber Week, you can even get 15% off sitewide through Wednesday, Dec. 1.

Roverlund

Roverlund Get 20% off this Out-and-About pet tote by Roverlund, and keep your pet as stylish as you.

You can shop for yourself and your pet all at the same time with Roverlund. Their functional but stylish pet carriers and carry-on bags will have you and your furry friend ready to travel, especially with their collection of airline-compliant items. Plus, right now during Cyber Week, you can save 20% with code CYBER2021 and get free shipping on orders over $100.

Stonz

The handcrafted sterling silver jewelry and accessories at SToNZ are super unique and one-of-a-kind, and this Etsy-based retailer from Cleveland has a 5-star rating with over 4,700 reviews. Plus, on Small Business Saturday, you’ll get 15% off any purchase of $50 or more through Monday when you use the code “15SMALL.”

sundays

New York-based sundays is a nail care brand focused on wellness and features non-toxic, cruelty-free and vegan nail polishes. Right now during Cyber Week you can get 20% off sitewide, and 15% off studio gift cards when you use the code “Blackfriday” between now and Nov. 30.

Wicked Clothes

If your humor can be best summed up as “goth meets dad jokes,” then you’ve found a home at Wicked Clothes. Choose from a wide range of graphic tees, sweatshirts and hoodies, and take 30% off everything with coupon code “BLACKFRIDAY.”

And if you’re searching for more small businesses to shop at today, don’t forget to check out Amazon’s “Shop Local” small business hub, where you can find independent retailers by both product and region. Keep local businesses alive by supporting them not just today, but every day!

