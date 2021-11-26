Thousands without power in Southern California as fierce winds fuel potential wildfire threat for 17 million people

(CNN) More than 70,000 homes and businesses in Southern California lost power on Thanksgiving as the region battles dangerously dry conditions and high winds, with gusts topping 70 mph in some areas.

The National Weather Service issued red flag warnings for parts of multiple counties, including San Diego, Los Angeles and Ventura -- collectively affecting more than 17 million people through Friday afternoon.

Winds as high as 74 mph swept through the Los Angeles neighborhood of Pacoima on Thursday, the agency said.

"The critical fire weather area encompasses more than 3 million people from Thursday overnight into Friday morning, and this number drops to more than one million for mainly Los Angeles and Ventura counties on Friday," CNN meteorologist Rob Shackelford said. The elevated threat could remain in the region through Sunday, he said.

Red flag warnings are issued when an area experiences conditions ideal for sparking and expanding fires, which may occur when winds are strong, humidity is low and temperatures are warm, the NWS explained.