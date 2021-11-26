Waukesha parade victims who need wheelchairs are getting ramps thanks to a local contractor

(CNN) After a driver rammed an SUV through a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, Brock Held knew he had to do something to help those in his community who were still hospitalized.

"I knew I had an idea that could help these people," Held told CNN.

Held decided to start building wheelchair ramps for the victims who would be in need of one once they returned home. There are at least four ramps needed during the first round, but as victims begin to leave the hospital in the coming months, there will be a greater need.

The first ramp being installed in Waukesha.

He's calling the endeavor the Nameless Builders Project and decided to construct the first one out of his own pocket, but others quickly caught on. Home Deport decided to donate all the building materials for the project and several other local businesses are donating as well.

"People are so generous that I already have enough to cover the materials," Held said, and he's been telling people to donate elsewhere.

Read More