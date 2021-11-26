One dead in shooting at entrance to Marine Recruit Depot in San Diego

(CNN) One person was shot and killed at the entrance of the Marine Corps Recruit Depot in San Diego Friday, authorities have confirmed to CNN.

Shortly before noon, a vehicle attempted to enter the facility at a checkpoint, according to a base spokesperson in a statement issued late Friday.

Guards ordered the car to stop, but the driver got out with a knife and approached the gate with "hostile intent," authorites said.

After several warnings, the driver was shot by base personnel, the statement said.

An ambulance responded and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities confirmed.

