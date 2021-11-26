Here's what Prince William's overpopulation remarks get wrong

This story is part of As Equals , CNN's ongoing series on gender inequality. For information about how the series is funded and more, check out our FAQs .

(CNN) When it comes to overpopulation as the cause of wildlife loss in Africa, Prince William just won't let it go.

But there is more that is wrong with what Prince William said: identifying population growth as the problem, logically presents population control as the solution. This automatically transforms wombs into legitimate sites for climate policy. In other words, women's rights to contraception and education are weaponized: they are no longer tools that help women access greater choice, but instead this gender equality goal is hijacked to impose someone else's agenda.

Let's imagine for one minute that we accept that population growth -- and specifically, population growth in Africa -- leads to greater pressure on wildlife, an argument that Prince William believes is undeniable. How should this be addressed? A one-child policy as a condition for development aid? How will the impact of that reduction in population be measured? Who is to say if it is going far enough to mitigate environmental damage? If it isn't, what then?

Prince William seems to have avoided speculating on how to fix his problem. His grandfather, the Duke of Edinburgh, was not so wise and was known to have called for " voluntary family limitation " to address a growing human population.

It should be obvious to all that panic about population growth in Black, brown and Indigenous parts of the world is underpinned by race and class prejudice. It should be equally obvious that what every woman needs is the freedom to choose for herself if, when and how many children she will have. If despite years of talking about conservation Prince William has not considered that his concern for Africa's wildlife could stigmatize Africa's women, perhaps now is the time for him to do so.

Story of the week

Women behaving badly: Kanno Sugako

Kanno Sugako (1881 -- 1911) was one of Japan's first female journalists and notable feminists, famous for her writing which explored the countless oppressions women faced in a modernizing society.

She often condemned society's praising of "feminine virtues" such as chastity: "Where do all of these depraved men get the right to emphasize chastity? Before they begin stressing women's chastity, they ought to perfect their own male chastity, and concentrate on becoming wise fathers and good husbands!" But Sugako was also opposed to sex work, seeing geishas at first as "morally corrupt individuals" and later as "fallen women."

Kanno Sugako, also called Kanno Suga, circa 1905 in Japan.

Born into hardship (she reportedly lost her mother at 10, was raised by a stepmother and raped at 15) Sugako became a central figure in the early Japanese anarchist and socialist movements and urged women to develop self-awareness.

"For us women, the most urgent task is to develop our own self-awareness ... women with some education and some degree of social knowledge must surely be discontented and angry about their status," she wrote.

In 1910, she was accused by the Japanese government for her alleged role in the High Treason Incident, to assassinate Emperor Meiji. This led to her death by hanging at age 29, making her the first woman political prisoner to be executed in the history of modern Japan.

