Pigs go hog wild on golf course, injure two and force club closure

(CNN) The festive season is typically time for pigs in blankets, but at one British golf club, some oinkers have been creating quite a stir.

Two huge pigs recently made their way onto the course at Lightcliffe Golf Club in Yorkshire, disrupting play and even injuring some golfers who tried to shoo them away.

They first appeared on Sunday, remembers president Philip Marshall, although he tells CNN Sport the club "don't know where they came from."

"One of our golfers saw these pigs on the course and tried to shoo them off and he sustained a cut on his leg and had to go to A&E for a shot," Marshall said. "And they disappeared then, so we thought they'd gone.

One of the pigs finds its way onto the pavement of a road next to the golf course.

"On Tuesday, they reappeared then, and they dug up the 18th green, the first tee and then our head green's director tried to shoo one of them off and it turned on him and it cut his leg. So he had to go and have a tetanus jab but he's fine. And he actually had a hole-in-one this (Thursday) morning! So no ill-effects to him at all then."

