(CNN) Ralf Rangnick is set to be been named as Manchester United's interim manager, the Athletic and other media outlets reported on Thursday.

Rangnick would replace the recently sacked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as the team's coach for the rest of the season, while they seek a full time replacement.

The 63-year-old joins the English Premier League club after leaving his position as head of sports and development for the Russian club Lokomotiv Moscow.

The Athletic reported on Thursday that Rangnick will join the club on a six-month contract with a two-year consultancy to follow, and that his current club, Lokomotiv will have to release him from his current contract.

CNN has reached out to Manchester United and Locomotiv Moskow for comment.

