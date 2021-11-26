London (CNN) Police in Liverpool, northwest England, have launched a murder inquiry after a 12-year-old girl was killed in an assault in the city center Thursday evening.

Merseyside Police said the girl, named as Ava White, had been with friends at the time. The lights on the Christmas tree on Church Street, at the heart of the city's main shopping area, had been switched on shortly beforehand.

Four male suspects, one aged 13, two aged 14 and one aged 15 years, all from the city's Toxteth neighborhood, have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Officers were called to reports of an assault at about 8.40 p.m. local time, according to a police statement released Friday. They found Ava collapsed on the ground, with a member of the public giving first aid.

"Paramedics attended at the scene and Ava was taken to Alder Hey Children's Hospital, where sadly she died a short time later despite the best efforts of medical staff," the statement said.

Ava White, 12, who died in an incident in Liverpool city center, is seen in a photo provided by Merseyside Police.

