Whether you need to upgrade your pots and pans before cooking for a houseful of guests, have a DIY project on the books for winter or want to elevate your sleep game with a new set of linens, Wayfair’s Black Friday Sale is officially here.

You can save big with discounts like up to 60% off on living room furniture, 80% off on rugs, 40% off on GE appliances and more. Read on for some of our best picks from the sale and shop them below or head over to Wayfair for the full selection of deals.

Furniture and decor

Wayfair Mercury Row Imani 81.5” Square Arm Sleeper

A sleeper sofa that looks sleek, chic and midcentury is hard to come by, but this cult favorite from Mercury Row has it all. The back folds back so your guests get their own larger-than-twin-sized surface to sleep on.

Wayfair Everly Quinn Binghamton 33” Wide Velvet Armchair

Talk about an impressive discount. This ultra-modern accent chair comes in rich colors as well as black, navy and gray, and reviewers rave about how comfortable and versatile it is.

Wayfair Etta Avenue Cleo 26” Wide Velvet Armchair, Set of 2

With color options that range from bright pink and mustard yellow to sage and teal blue, this is one of the best deals on a set of two gorgeous accent chairs we’ve seen.

Wayfair Andover Mills Leni 33.5” Wide Manual Standard Recliner

If a recliner is more your speed, you can snag this plush recliner for more than 30% off. Color options include a pretty sky blue, taupe gray, deep blue and plenty of patterns (like plaids and florals) too.

Wayfair Greyleigh Aadvik Tufted Upholstered Low-Profile Standard Bed

One of the most popular beds on Wayfair with more than 34,000 reviews, this bed wins reviewers’ praise for the plush detailing and neutral color options that can complement any duvet.

Wayfair Andover Mills Matheney Platform Bed

Take your pick of finishes like bronze, gold and white for this metal modern bed. In more than 31,000 reviews, customers claim it’s incredibly stable and easy to assemble.

Wayfair Andover Mills Mountview Oriental Navy Blue Area Rug

A Wayfair favorite with more than 14,000 reviews, this ornate rug comes in sizes that range from 1 by 2 feet to a whopping 7 by 10 feet, as well as round options.

Wayfair Etta Avenue Dominick Handmade Shag Faux Sheepskin Gray Area Rug

Available in colors like gray, black, white, aqua, pink and more, this lush faux shag sheepskin rug comes in a variety of rectangular sizes as well as round.

Kitchen essentials and appliances

Wayfair Henckels Statement 20-Piece Self-Sharpening Block Set

Yes, that before-and-after pricing is correct. Henckels’ self-sharpening block set comes with 20 pieces for any kitchen need you might come across. Included are a boning knife, bread knife, chef’s knife, santoku knife, steak knives and more.

Wayfair Rachael Ray 10-Piece Cucina Nonstick Bakeware Set

Rachael Ray’s bakeware has gotten top marks for years from customers, thanks to its nonstick and easily cleaned surfaces. These 10 pieces are all oven-safe (minus the lids) up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit, and you’ll get baking sheets, cake pans, loaf pans and muffin pans to help with all your holiday baking.

Wayfair Cuisinart Professional Series 11 Pieces Stainless Steel Cookware Set

This elegant 11-piece set of cookware comes with a stockpot, two saucepans, a sauté pan, two skillets and a steamer basket for all your kitchen needs. They’re not nonstick, so you’ll have to make sure you use some oil, but they’re safe for metal utensils, have cool-touch handles and are oven- and dishwasher-safe.

Wayfair Lodge 3.6 qt. Cast Iron Round Braiser with Lid

You don’t have to go full Le Creuset to have a cast-iron braiser that’ll do the same great job. Lodge (makers of the famously great, budget-friendly cast-iron skillet) has an excellent version of its own that’s fantastic at both roasting and baking, as well as pretty for serving.

Wayfair Pyrex Easy Grab 6 Piece Bakeware Set

’Tis the season for leftovers, and this six-piece bakeware set is comprised of three pans that are made for roasting or baking, plus accompanying lids. Grab it now at 5% off.

Wayfair Emerald 5.2-Liter Air Fryer With Digital LED Touch Display

If you haven’t joined the air fryer cult yet, now’s the time. This one has enough room to cook for everyone in the family and has presets for everything from french fries to pizza and turkey.

Wayfair Basic Essentials 8-Piece Kitchen Utensil Set

Get your kitchen all tricked out for the holidays with this eight-piece utensil set, with cooking forks, two spatulas, a whisk, tongs and coordinating crock. The bamboo implements are safe for cooking across a variety of pot and pan materials too.

Wayfair Zwilling Enfinigy Cool Touch, Wide Slot, 2-slice Toaster

Zwilling’s Enfinigy line offers sleek, aesthetically driven appliances featuring architectural styling. This two-slice toaster is the perfect thing to greet design-minded folks first thing in the morning, not to mention the perfectly browned slices it pops out.

Wayfair Ninja Professional Blender 1000

Blend smoothies and batch cocktails with ease with this Ninja, which readily handles ice, frozen fruit and more, thanks to 1,000 watts of power and a 72-ounce blender capacity.

Wayfair Staub Ceramic 2-piece Rectangular Baking Dish Set

These Staub baking pans are deeply discounted at 61% off. They’re safe for both dishwasher and microwave, and the sizes are perfect for lasagna, desserts and more.

Wayfair Staub Cast Iron 4-qt Round Cocotte

This cast-iron cocotte is perfect for pretty much all your autumnal baking needs — think stews, roasts, casseroles and more. Staub stands out for its self-basting lid that keeps what you’re braising moist and juicy.

Bathroom essentials

Wayfair Beachcrest Home Newtown 60-inch Double Bathroom Vanity Set

Give your bathroom a quick one-stop-shop upgrade with this double-vanity set, which is 44% off during Black Friday. The drawers and doors are designed to shut softly for early mornings too.

Wayfair Delta T14259-BL Trinsic Shower Faucet

This matte black shower head with temperature controls give showers an instant modern upgrade and goes with virtually any color you already have in your bathroom.