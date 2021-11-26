Looking for more holiday deals? Visit our Guide to Cyber Week to see all the best sales to shop during Black Friday.

In the market for a new power tool? Or grill? Looking to upgrade your home security or outdoor space? Or, maybe you’re just ready to add some new holiday decor to your collection? If you answered yes to any of the above, it’s time to check out the Lowe’s Black Friday sale.

You’ll find up to 40% off select tools and accessories, up to $750 off qualifying major appliances plus special values, up to 50% off select smart home products, up to 15% off select patio furniture, plus savings on holiday decor, kitchen sinks and cabinets and more. Advantage card holders can also save an extra 5% on select items. To get you started we rounded up 20 deals on sale now through Dec. 1.

Dewalt 5-Tool Brushless Power Tool Combo Kit ($299, originally $399; lowes.com)

Lowe's Dewalt 5-Tool Brushless Power Tool Combo Kit

Whether you need a tool-set upgrade or are shopping for someone who’s handy around the house, this combo kit, now $100 off, is a great place to start. With five cordless tools, including a drill/driver, impact driver, oscillating multi-tool, random orbital sander and flashlight, it also comes with a contractor bag and two lithium ion batteries.

Lowe's Metabo HPT 18-Volt Brushless Power Tool Combo Kit with Case

Save $100 on this combo kit that comes with a cordless triple hammer impact driver and hammer drill, plus two batteries, a charger, double-sided Phillips bit and a hard-sided case.

Craftsman Cordless Power Equipment Combo Kit ($129 with free tool; lowes.com)

Lowe's Craftsman Cordless Power Equipment Combo Kit

Purchase this 20-volt power tool kit that includes a Weedwacker string trimmer and Axial blower, plus a V20 battery, and receive a free Craftsman 20-volt Max 4 Ah Rechargeable Lithium Ion Cordless Power Equipment Battery (a $99 value).

Little Giant Ladders Multi M22 Aluminum Ladder ($159, originally $239; lowes.com)

Lowe's Little Giant Ladders Multi M22 Aluminum Ladder

Reach new heights with this extension ladder, which is capable of multiple configurations and uses levelers that can be adjusted in seconds. The stabilizing, wide-flared legs make its side-tip more stable. It’s also made with lightweight aluminum, making it only 38 pounds.

Holiday decorations

Glitzhome Snowman Standing Decoration ($40.21, originally $44.70; lowes.com)

Lowe's Lowe's

Fans of Frosty will love this 42-inch-high wood holiday decoration that brings some seasonal fun to your front porch. Painted with a snowman family and embellished with red scarves, it reads “Let it snow.”

Lowe's GE 7 1_2-Foot Colorado Spruce Artificial Tree with Lights

Marked as a special buy through Nov. 24, this artificial Colorado spruce tree is pre-lit with 800 clear lights and includes a metal tree stand. The tree comes in three pieces, making it easy to assemble and store and includes 1,443 branch tips for a realistic look.

GE StayBright White Candy Cane Pathway Markers, 4-Count ($21.83, originally $22.98; lowes.com)

Lowe's GE StayBright White Candy Cane Pathway Markers, 4-Count

Light the path to your door with this set of four festive candy cane LED lights. At 11.9-inches tall, they stretch 5 feet and come with connectors, so you can string up to 25 sets for lining long walkways. Lowe’s Advantage card holders can snag 5% off this item now.

National Tree Company 24-in Outdoor Green Spruce Wreath ($54.39, originally $63.99; lowes.com)

Lowe's Lowe's

Make holiday decorating easy and fun with this battery-operated decorative wreath. It features pre-strung LED lights that are energy efficient and last from 6 to 18 hours.

Lowe's Glitzhome Indoor Pre-lit 9-Foot Pinecone Garland and Wreath with LED Lights

Light up your mantle, stairway or other spots with a classic Christmas garland and wreath. This 9-foot artificial, battery-operated, snow-flocked pine garland and wreath combo comes conveniently pre-lit with 35 warm white lights to give extra sparkle to your home decor.

Smart home

Lenovo Smart Clock ($29.99, originally $49.99; lowes.com)

Lowe's Lowe's

This smart clock does so much more than tell the time in easy-to-read LED — it’ll also play your favorite music, radio, audiobooks and podcasts; plus, it’s voice controlled and compatible with other smart devices.

Amazon Echo Show 5 ($39.99, originally $79.99; lowes.com)

Lowe's Amazon Echo Show 5

The smart display of the Echo Show 5 allows you to do more with Alexa, like manage your day, connect with friends and family and walk through step-by-step recipes while you cook. You can also watch movies and TV shows while calling loved ones via the Alexa app or Skype.

Google Nest Cam, 2-Pack ($279.99, originally $329.99; lowes.com)

Lowe's Lowe's

See what’s happening outside your home with this outdoor battery-operated, wireless smart security camera. Now $50 off, it features custom alerts and it’s weather-resistant. Used with the Google Home app, it allows you to see HDR video via your home from anywhere and includes three hours of video history.

Ecobee3 Lite Smart Thermostat ($149, originally $179; lowes.com)

Lowe's Ecobee3 Lite Smart Thermostat

Save on energy bills and keep your home comfortable with this sleek smart thermostat that can be controlled via your smartphone. The Ecobee3 learns how long it takes to heat and cool your house and uses that info, along with local weather, to preheat or precool your home in the fastest amount of time.

Ring Stick Up Cam Battery-Operated Wireless Smart Security Camera ($74.99, originally $99.99; lowes.com)

Lowe's Ring Stick Up Cam Battery-Operated Wireless Smart Security Camera

Improve your home security with this indoor/outdoor camera that sends alerts to your phone or tablet when motion is detected. It also allows you to see, hear and speak to people on camera from your device, customize motion sensors and customize privacy zones and audio.

Outdoor and patio

Pit Boss Pro Series 600 Wood Pellet Grill ($349, originally $399; lowes.com)

Lowe's Pit Boss Pro Series 600 Wood Pellet Grill

With more than 600 square inches of cooking surface that includes a second-tier rack, this 8-in-1 pellet grill allows you to barbecue, smoke, braise, bake, roast, grill, sear and chargrill in one machine. Also nice: A dial-in digital control panel and meat probe allow you to adjust temps and check cooking progress without having to open the lid.

RST Brands Kooper 8-Piece Wood Frame Patio Conversation Set ($2,260.99, originally $$2,659.99; lowes.com)

Lowe's RST Brands Kooper 8-Piece Wood Frame Patio Conversation Set

It may not be outdoor season just yet, but why not upgrade your backyard furniture ahead of the warm weather? This set made from acacia and sustainable wood features two sofa ends, two club chairs, two ottomans, one coffee table and one side table, making it the perfect place for the whole family to gather.

Style Selections Steel Wood-Burning Fire Pit ($59.98, originally $84.98; lowes.com)

Lowe's Style Selections Steel Wood-Burning Fire Pit

Even when it’s chilly you can still entertain outdoors (or make s’mores all year long!) with this wood-burning fire pit. Made of sturdy steel, it features a round bowl, spark screen and log grate and comes with a fire poker and protective cover for when it’s not in use.

American Gourmet 3-Burner Gas Grill ($129, originally $149; lowes.com)

Lowe's American Gourmet 3-Burner Gas Grill

Save $20 on this propane gas grill that boasts plenty of cooking space, porcelain-coated grates, built-in ignition, side shelves for workspace and sturdy wheels that make it easy to move around.

Greenworks 2000-PSI Cold Water Electric Pressure Washer ($179, originally $239; lowes.com)

Lowe's Greenworks 2000-PSI Cold Water Electric Pressure Washer

This pressure washer by Greenworks features a 14-amp motor for more power to remove grime from outdoor surfaces, and includes a metal wand, soap, turbo nozzle, multiple quick-connect wand tips and an 11-inch surface cleaner.

For more great deals at Lowe’s, check out CNN Coupons.