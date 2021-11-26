Looking for more holiday deals? Visit our Guide to Cyber Week to see all the best sales to shop during Black Friday.

Dyson products — from the brand’s signature vacuums to its much-heralded hair styling tools — are highly coveted. But those highly coveted items come with a high price tag too, which is why Dyson’s Black Friday deals are among the most anticipated of the holiday retail season.

Currently, Dyson.com/deals features the best current deals on Dyson technology, and this Black Friday it is also home to some direct deals that are only available on Dyson.com.

Additionally, if you’ve already been a Dyson customer, you can get 20% off any Dyson product (vacuums, hair dryers, etc.) through Dec. 12. You can check out the deal here.

Dyson Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal

Dyson’s V10 Animal is designed with pets in mind. The lightweight cordless stick vacuum comes with multiple attachment tools, and has a run time of up to 60 minutes. It converts to a handheld vacuum, so it can pull double duty to clean pet hair from tight spaces, upholstered furniture or your car. Its mini motorized tool and larger bin capacity work together to pick up more pet hair than other similar models; if you have a pet and are looking for a new vacuum, this is the model for you.

Dyson Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute

If your home has more hard surfaces than soft, the Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute, now $50 off, could be the vacuum for you. With 60 minutes of power from one charge and the ability to shrink down to a more handheld option, it comes with an extra-soft roller head that’s specifically meant for deep-cleaning hard floors. Included in the box is also the bevy of Dyson’s standard attachments, including a crevice tool, dusting brush and more.

Dyson Dyson V8 Absolute

This mid-range Dyson stick vacuum has an easy-to-empty bin and an increased run time of up to 60 minutes. The cordless vacuum, which converts to a handheld to help you get into tighter spaces, comes with a suite of handy tools, including brush heads for both hard and carpeted flooring.

Dyson Dyson Pure Humidify+Cool PH01

A great deal on Dyson’s humidifier, air purifier and fan combo is also available. The fan circulates purified, humidified air without requiring separate units for filtering the air and humidifying it. The HEPA and activated carbon filters remove 99.97% of allergens, and the Dyson Link app allows you to monitor the air quality of your home and control the machine.

Dyson Dyson Pure Humidify+Cool Cryptomic PH02

For a slightly more advanced humidifier, purifier and fan, the Cryptomic’s filtration system is built to actually capture gases and particles, and can even destroy formaldehyde in the air, while also projecting purified, humidified air throughout the room.

Dyson Dyson Pure Cool TP01 Purifying Fan

For a much simpler air purifier, the Dyson Pure Cool simply works to purify the air and act as a powerful fan when you need it. Especially great for smaller spaces, the purifier contains the impressive filtration system that made Dyson popular, oscillates 70 degrees and comes with a remote.

Dyson Dyson Airwrap

The Dyson Airwrap is a hair dryer, curling iron, straightening tool all in one, and you can check out our review here. The hair styling tool features nine attachments and accessories that can deliver a salon-quality blowout at home, including two smoothing brush heads, a round brush head and four barrel curling attachments. This Black Friday, a purchase of the Dyson Airwrap in fuchsia on Dyson.com will include three free gifts; Dyson’s free gifts often include special carrying cases or brush sets.