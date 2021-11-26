Looking for more holiday deals? Visit our Guide to Cyber Week to see all the best sales to shop during Black Friday.

For the first time in nearly two years, the travel industry is showing huge signs of optimism for a return to pre-Covid-19 levels. As the industry braces for a busy holiday travel season, it’s also looking toward future bookings. And, we benefit from that optimism for a return to travel with some truly great Black Friday travel deals.

We’ve rounded up some of the best deals in the hotel, airline and cruise line space, as well as from online travel agents like Booking.com, Priceline, Expedia and more.

But, what better time to book a trip for next year? Start planning a getaway for someone you love — or give yourself the gift of travel this holiday season.

Best hotel deals

Getty Images

Hilton is having some property-specific deals this Black Friday. For example, at the Hilton Cancun, the all-inclusive resort is offering a fifth night free on stays. Additionally, you’ll get a free upgrade to the next room category. Deals must be booked between Nov. 26 and Nov. 29 for travel between Dec. 1, 2021, and Dec. 22, 2022.

At the Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikiki Beach Resort and Hilton Waikoloa Village, you can get up to 50% off on bookings through Nov. 29. The sale is valid on stays for travel through October 2022.

In Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Hilton is offering discounts of up to 25% at more than 500 participating properties. You must book by Jan. 31, 2022, for stays through May 9, 2022. Participating properties include The Biltmore Mayfair in London, the Conrad Dublin and Hilton Garden Inn Faroe Islands, among others.

While not officially a Black Friday deal, you can still save up to 15% off on stays at select Hyatt properties. There are more than 850 Hyatt properties participating in the offer, including the Grand Hyatt Baha Mar, Hyatt Herald Square New York, Andaz West Hollywood and many more. The sale runs through Dec. 21, 2021, for travel dates through April 30, 2022. The stay must be made directly through Hyatt or its mobile app.

The world’s largest hotel chain is offering its largest Cyber Week sale ever. Beginning on Nov. 23 and running through Nov. 29, Marriott Bonvoy members can save 25% on stays booked at more than 5,000 properties across the US, Canada, the Caribbean, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Travelers booking as part of the sale who are not members of the Marriott Bonvoy program can save 20%. Marriott Bonvoy is the free loyalty program of Marriott. For both members and non-members, the discount is valid on stays through Jan. 17, 2022. Participating hotels include The Gwen in Chicago, the W Miami, the Sheraton Phoenix Downtown, Westin Harbour Castle in Toronto and many more.

If you want to bring a little bit of the best hotel experience into your home, take advantage of a different kind of Black Friday sale. The following hotel stores are offering discounts: Westin Store (25% off through Dec. 15), Shop Marriott (25% off through Dec. 15), Sheraton Store (25% off through Dec. 16), Gaylord Hotels Store (20% off through Dec. 16), Collect Renaissance (25% off through Dec. 15), Fairfield Store (25% off through Dec. 27) and Shop Courtyard (25% off through Dec. 20).

Through Nov. 29, Accor Hotels in North and Central America are offering a 30% discount for all guests plus an additional 10% discount for Accor Live Limitless members, which is the chain’s free loyalty program. Travel must be completed by March 31, 2022. Participating properties include The Plaza Hotel in New York, Fairmont Banff Springs in Canada, Fairmont El San Juan in Puerto Rico and Fairmont Mayakoba in Mexico, among others.

Three hotels within the Arlo brand are offering 40% off room rates. You must book between Nov. 26 and Nov. 29, 2021, for stays through April 30, 2022. Participating hotels include the Arlo NoMad, Arlo Midtown and Arlo SoHo in New York City, as well as Nautilus by Arlo in South Beach, Miami.

The Dream Hotel Group is offering Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals through Dec. 2. With them, you can save up to 50% off future stays at Dream Hotels, Unscripted Hotels and By Dream Hotel Group locations. You must book with the promo code “CYBER2021” directly through the chain and complete your stay by Nov. 30, 2022. The following hotels are participating in the deal: Dream Nashville, Dream Hollywood, Dream Downtown NY, Dream Midtown NY, Dream South Beach, Unscripted Durham and The Time New York.

This chain of hotels located in university towns is offering up to 50% off stays across properties in the US and UK. The sale runs from Nov. 29 through Dec. 3, and stays must be completed by March 31, 2022. You must use the code “CYBERSPACE” at checkout in order to unlock the up to 50% discount. Locations range from Chapel Hill to Nashville, State College, Athens, Ann Arbor, Knoxville and many more.

This chain in the Northeast US is offering up to 50% off stays in Montauk, New York, and Newport, Rhode Island. You must book by Nov. 29, 2021, and eligible dates for stays vary depending on the property. Keep in mind that blackout dates also apply. Participating properties include Gurney’s Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa (30% off rooms, 40% off suites, 40% off residences and 50% off cottages on select dates), Gurney’s Star Island Resort & Marina (30% off rooms on select dates), Gurney’s Newport Resort & Marina (30% off rooms and 40% off suites on select dates).

All 12 nationwide properties within The Kessler Collection portfolio are offering 22% off stays from January to March 2022. Note that the sale doesn’t begin until Nov. 26, 2021, and will run through Dec. 6, 2021. The 12 properties in The Kessler Collection are luxurious experiences at properties ranging from the Grand Bohemian Hotel Charleston in South Carolina to the Beaver Creek Lodge in Colorado and JW Marriott Savannah Plant Riverside District in Georgia.

Starting on Nov. 26 and running through Nov. 30, the global Rosewood collection is offering up to 50% off stays. The chain has 27 properties across 16 countries around the world. Hotels offering up to 50% off include stays of five nights or more at the Rosewood Sand Hill, Rosewood Washington, DC and Rosewood Inn of the Anasazi, among others. Meanwhile, hotels offering up to 30% off include Rosewood Hotel Georgia, Rosewood London and Rosewood Phuket, among others. Eligible stays must be completed by June 30, 2022. You must use the promo code “CYBER21” when booking and there are blackout dates.

Between Nov. 26, 2021, and Jan. 3, 2022, you can save up to 25% on new bookings. Properties participating in the deal include Virgin Hotels Chicago, Virgin Hotels Dallas, Virgin Hotels Nashville, Virgin Hotels New Orleans and Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. Travel must be completed by Dec. 31, 2022. Additionally, Virgin Hotels is offering discounts on gift cards at locations in Chicago, Dallas, Nashville and New Orleans. You can buy gift cards at the following rates:

Buy a $250 e-gift card, get $50 in free gift cardsBuy a $400 e-gift card, get $100 in free gift cardsBuy a $500 e-gift card, get $125 in free gift cardsBuy a $1,000 e-gift card, get $250 in free gift cards

The Westgate Resort hotel chain is offering up to 50% off stays at all 27 hotels nationwide. You must use the code “FRIDAY” at checkout in order for the discount to be applied. Westgate Resorts are located in several domestic US destinations, such as New York City, Las Vegas, Park City, Myrtle Beach and more.

Best airline deals

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Through Nov. 28, Alaska is offering Black Friday savings with fares starting at $29 one way. Eligible travel must be completed between Jan. 5 and March 9, 2022. For example, you can fly from Seattle to Portland for $29 one way.

American is offering flights around the US for less than $100 one way. For example, you can fly from New York to Miami for just $49 one way. Additionally, you can save up to 45% when you buy, gift or transfer miles. Finally, the carrier is offering savings when booking vacation packages by using the promo code “UNLOCK2021” when booking.

Through Nov. 30, Delta is advertising its Season of Adventure Deals. With it, travelers can take advantage of three distinct deals, based on where you want to travel:

Domestic deals: Fly to domestic destinations from just 7,000 Delta SkyMiles round trip (plus taxes and fees). Includes destinations such as Miami, Las Vegas and Los Angeles. You must book by Nov. 30, and the deal is valid for travel between Jan. 10 and Feb. 28, 2022.

Latin America & Caribbean deals: Fly to destinations such as the US Virgin Islands, Belize and The Bahamas for as few as 12,000 Delta SkyMiles round trip (plus taxes and fees.) You must book by Nov. 30 and travel between Jan. 5 and Feb. 28, 2022.

European destinations: Fly in Delta Premium Select to Europe starting at 100,000 SkyMiles (plus taxes and fees). Or, you can purchase a seat in Comfort+ using cash and upgrade to Premium Select for an additional $200. The sale is valid to destinations such as London, Amsterdam, Paris and Madrid. You must book by Nov. 30 and travel between November 2021 and May 6, 2022.

Starting Nov. 23, Dubai-based Emirates Airline is offering discounted fares on select routes. The sale runs through Nov. 28, and travel must be completed between Nov. 25, 2021, and March 31, 2022, though there are blackout dates. Here are some sample round-trip fares:

New York City (JFK) to Milan (MXP) for $599 round trip

New York City (JFK) and Washington, DC (IAD) to Bangkok (BKK) for $819 round trip

Los Angeles (LAX) to Cairo (CAI) for $679 round trip

Washington, DC (IAD) to Maldives (MLE) for $779 round trip

Miami (MIA) and Orlando (MCO) to Dubai (DXB) for $719 round trip

Through Nov. 30, JetBlue Vacations is offering its Black Friday deal. With it, you can receive the following discounts on both flight and hotel and flight and cruise packages:

$50 off when you spend $500 or more with promo code “BUNDLE50”

$150 off when you spend $1,000 or more with promo code “BUNDLE150”

$500 off when you spend $3,000 or more with promo code “BUNDLE500”

$750 off when you spend $6,000 or more with promo code “BUNDLE750”

Travel must be completed between Dec. 8, 2021, and Oct. 15, 2022. Be sure to input the promo code when purchasing in order to trigger the savings.

Low-cost carrier Spirit has launched its yellow Black Friday deals, which will last through Nov. 28. You can find one-way fares from just $20.22. Eligible travel must be completed between Jan. 6 and March 5, 2022, and you must travel on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays only. For example, you can fly from Denver to Fort Lauderdale for just $20.22 one way.

Top suitcases and accessories for your next flight

Before you head off on your next trip, make sure you’ve got good luggage and the right accessories to make the journey with you. We’ve got you covered — check here for our guides to the best carry-on suitcases as well as the best checked luggage to order now and take advantage of Black Friday savings.

Away The Expandable Carry-On One of our favorite carry-on bags Away This is a great option for a carry-on bag. It's soft-sided and durable. Plus, it's on sale for Black Friday at a discounted price of $191. $225 $191 at Away

Calpak Ambeur Carry-On Luggage The most Instagrammable carry-on luggage Calpak The Calpak Ambeur Carry-On has a sleek, monochromatic exterior for prime Instagramming. The wheels and telescopic handle match the rest of the case, making this a great travel companion. $195 $146.25 at Calpak

Cabeau Evolution S3 Travel Pillow The best travel pillow Julianne Ross During our testing, this travel pillow was the clear winner. It works best when leaning your head to the side or against a solid surface. And, for Black Friday, it's on sale with a 25% off coupon at Amazon. $39.99 $29.99 at Amazon

Best cruise deals

Getty Images/iStockphoto

If you book a new Celebrity cruise between Nov. 23 and Nov. 30, you’ll get 50% off your second guest’s fare as well as up to $300 in on-board credit. (The exact amount will vary based on the length of the cruise.) This offer is valid for sailings departing between Dec. 18, 2021, and March 31, 2023 — excluding Galapagos cruises. Additionally, for Caribbean sailings between Dec. 18, 2021, and Dec. 27, 21, if you book an “always included” sailing, you’re eligible for up to $200 credit on board.

This exploration cruise line is offering up to 50% off cruises to destinations all around the world. For example, you can get up to 50% off a 13-day cruise from Reykjavik, Iceland, to St. John’s in Canada, which stops in Greenland and Northern Labrador. Additionally, you can get up to 50% off Hurtigruten’s Norwegian Coastal Express along Norway’s coastline. Deposits have also been reduced to 10% on all expedition cruises. Bookings must be made between Nov. 22 and Nov. 30 for select 2022 and 2023 cruises.

Through Nov. 26, Norwegian is offering 70% off the second guest fare as well as seven free offers, including free open bar, free specialty dining, free excursions, free Wi-Fi, free extra guests, free air for the second guest and free $250 to use on board. The sale offers a value of up to $4,250. The sale, dubbed “Greatest Deal Ever” is available on all departures, all itineraries and all published voyage dates from 2021 through summer 2024.

Through Nov. 30, Princess is offering travelers up to $200 in onboard spending money per stateroom as well as 50% off deposits when booking a new cruise. Keep in mind the sale offer is only valid for cruises sailing March 1, 2022, and beyond.

As a newcomer to the cruise industry, customers can save up to 20% off a Virgin Voyages cruise and also receive a $100 bar tab (when purchasing a $300 bar tab). The sale runs through Nov. 29, and is valid for cruises departing between Dec. 1, 2021, and March 27, 2022, on Virgin Voyages’ Scarlet Lady ship and between March 18 and May 22, 2022, on the Valiant Lady ship.

Starting Nov. 23 and running through Nov. 30, small luxury line Windstar Cruises is offering a $100 onboard credit per guest. The credit can be used on excursions, spa treatments, drinks on board and more.

Top accessories for your next cruise

If you’re thinking of taking advantage of these cruise deals, you’ll want to make sure you have everything you need to make the vacation as perfect as possible.

Apple AirTag The ultimate travel companion Jacob Krol/CNN We've dubbed AirTags the perfect travel companion. And, that applies to cruising, too. With an AirTag on your luggage, you'll be able to follow it from drop-off at check-in to when it reaches your stateroom. Never lose track of your luggage again. $29 at Amazon

Belkin Power Pocket 5K The most portable charger Amazon During our testing, this portable charger reigned supreme for its portability. It's perfect for sticking in your beach bag on a cruise or when you head up to the pool deck so your devices always stay charged. $29.99 at Belkin

Kindle Oasis The perfect beachside reading companion Amazon Bring your reading material with you with a Kindle Oasis. With it, you can take your favorite beachside read on the go — whether it's up at the pool deck or at the beach. $179.99 at Amazon

Best online travel agency deals

Getty Images/iStockphoto

The Booking.com Black Friday sale is now live and you can save 30% or more on select stays. The discount starts at 30%, which means you could potentially save more at hotels around the world. Participating properties include The Grove Resort and Water Park Orlando, Beach Cove Resort in Myrtle Beach, Park Shore Waikiki in Hawaii, Yotel San Francisco and Club Quarters Hotel World Trade Center in New York City, among others. The sale ends Dec. 1, at 4 a.m. ET and is valid for stays with a check-out date on or before July 1, 2022.

Only members of Expedia’s free membership program will be able to take advantage of the OTA’s Black Friday savings. The members-only Black Friday sale will see discounts of 30% off or more at select properties through Nov. 29. Participating properties include those such as Caribe Royale in Orlando, Omni Cancun Hotel and Villas All Inclusive, 1 Hotel West Hollywood and more. Additionally, bookings made on the Expedia mobile app will be eligible for 4x rewards points.

Similar to Expedia, Hotels.com is also offering 30% and more off select stays — but only for members of its free Hotels.com Rewards program. The sale runs through 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 29, and stays much be completed by April 30, 2022. Only select hotels are offering discounted rates and include those such as The Dilly in London, Hotel St. James in New York City, Eden Roc Miami Beach and Margaritaville Vacation Club by Wyndham in Puerto Rico. Additionally, bookings made on Hotels.com beginning Nov. 23, will be eligible for Double Rewards Stamps that can be used toward free stays.

Starting Monday, Nov. 22, at 9 a.m. ET, Priceline is launching its Black Friday Early Access sale. Then, starting on Friday, Nov. 26, and running through Nov. 29, Priceline will offer 10% off site-wide Express Deals. Each day, the online travel agent will launch new flash sales that offer steep discounts on hotels, rental cars, flights, cruises and more. It’ll be worth checking out each day which flash sales are discounted. Additionally, members of Priceline VIP, which is the OTA’s free loyalty program, will get a mystery coupon during the week. If you’re interested, it’ll be worth enrolling in the program before Black Friday.

Best travel accessory deals

CNN

On Black Friday (Nov. 26), CLEAR is offering a full-year membership for $120, which is discounted from the standard annual rate of $179. Then, between Nov. 29 and Dec. 3, CLEAR is offering new members one month free; an annual membership rate of $179 plus three free family memberships for a full year; buy one, gift a membership to a friend for six months for free; three months for $29 (including free family); and $90 for a six-month membership. CLEAR is one of our favorite ways to make for a seamless and stress-free airport travel experience. With it, you can zip to the front of the TSA security lane at participating airports.

AirPods Pro ($159, originally $197; walmart.com)

A nice pair of noise-canceling headphones will go a long way as you get back to traveling. Whether you’re planning to fly far away or road trip somewhere closer to home, make sure you have a good pair of headphones to accompany you.

Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones ($248, originally $349.99; amazon.com)

We consider this pair of over-ear headphones to be the best on the market. And, for Black Friday, you can get them for more than $100 off.

Away (up to 40% off; awaytravel.com)

The travel accessory store Away is offering up to 40% off certain products. For example, you can get The Expandable Carry-On for $191, rather than the standard $225 price tag. Or, The Everywhere Bag for $147, rather than standard $245.

Looking for a travel credit card? Find out which cards CNN Underscored chose as our best travel credit cards of 2021.