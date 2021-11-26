All year, CNN Underscored’s staff and expert contributors put in countless hours testing the latest products, from tech gadgetry to outdoor gear, skin care essentials to home cleaning necessities, to find the best things for our readers.

On Black Friday, we turn our attention to finding the best deals out there so you can get those things for some. of the best prices you’ll see all year. Read on for some low sale prices on the things we’ve gone hands on with over the past year.

Best upright vacuum overall

JC Penney Shark Rotator NV501 Professional Lift-Away Canister Vacuum

JCPenny has our favorite upright vacuum, the Shark Rotator Professional Lift-Away, for $149, half off its regular price of $319. With great cleaning power and maneuverability, the Shark Rotator Professional Lift-Away NV501 was a standout in all of our testing.

Best value self-emptying robot vacuum

Bed Bath and Beyond Shark IQ XL Robot Vacuum

At $200 off for Black Friday, our choice for the best value in a self-emptying robot vacuum is an even better deal (and is cheap enough that you might not want to consider anything else if you want the convenience of a self-emptying vacuum but are put off by the relatively high prices of the similar offerings by iRobot or Samsung. The Shark IQ XL cleans and performs almost as well for a whole lot less.

KitchenAid 3.5-Cup Food Chopper ($34.88, originally $49.99, walmart.com )

Best mini food processor

Amazon KitchenAid 3.5-Cup Mini Food Processor

Our pick for the best mini food processor, the KitchenAid 3.5 Cup Food Chopper, gets a substantial price chop from $49.99 to $34.88 at Walmart. It’s even easier to add a mechanized sous chef to your small kitchen, so if you are short on space or just need to chop herbs, a small amount of veggies or nuts or want to make a few servings of salsa, salad dressing or the like, this mini version has you covered. Easy to use with great results, it earned a permanent spot in our kitchen repertoire.

Kindle Paperwhite Kids ($114.99, originally $159.99; amazon.com)

Best e-reader for kids

Amazon

At a $40 discount, the waterproof Kindle Paperwhite Kids is an even better deal for anyone looking to pick up the best e-reader for younger users in their family. It comes with an easy-to-use sleep cover and one year of Amazon Kids+ for free, making it the best e-reader available for children.

KitchenAid 5-Quart Artisan Series Tilt-Head Stand Mixer ($349.95, originally $429.95; williams-sonoma.com)

Best stand mixer overall

Williams-Sonoma

At $80 off, there’s no better time to pick up our favorite stand mixer, the KitchenAid 5-Quart Artisan Series Tilt-Head Stand Mixer. The Artisan delivered the best performance of the mixers we tested, and with more than 20 available colors and a classic profile, you’ll want to keep this tilt-head mixer on display in your kitchen.

KitchenAid Professional 600 Series 6-Quart Stand Mixer ($429.95, regular $529.95; williams-sonoma.com)

Best stand mixer for large batches

Williams Sonoma KitchenAid Pro 600 6-Qt. Stand Mixer

With a $100 Black Friday discount on our recommendation for the best bowl-lift stand mixer, it’s a great time to upgrade to the KitchenAid Professional 600 Series. It has a bigger stainless steel bowl and a more powerful motor that can handle bigger batches and recipes than the Artisan series.

Alpha JX Bidet Seat ($339.00, originally 368.99, amazon.com)

Best bidet overall

Amazon

Now available at the lowest price we’ve seen, the Alpha JX bidet seat features an instantaneous and endless supply of warm water along with a fully adjustable stream, dryer, remote and heated seat, making it the best value bidet on the market — even more so at this price.

Toto K300 Electronic Bidet ($529, Originally $699; amazon.com)

Best luxury bidet

Amazon

The Toto Washlet K300 combines superior comfort and performance with unlimited, instant warm water. Featuring all the bells and whistles you could ever want in a bidet, the K300 is undoubtedly the best bidet we tested — and at $170 off for Black Friday, it’s a great time to treat yourself with a serious upgrade to your bathroom routine.

Ninja AF101 ($99.99, originally $119.99; amazon.com)

Best air fryer overall

Amazon

Ninja’s air fryers are some of the best on the market and use 75% of the oil conventional frying uses — and right now you can save $30 on the brand’s sleek, 4-quart machine. Our pick for the best overall air fryer, it can hold 2 pounds of fries and has a generous 2.6-foot cord length in case you need to stretch it across a countertop. It’s dishwasher-safe for extra-easy cleanup too.

Dash Express Tasti-Crisp 2.6-Quart Air Fryer ($39.99, originally $59.99; target.com)

Best affordable air fryer under $100

Amazon

Another one of our winners when we tested the best air fryers of 2021, the Dash was our affordable pick, thanks to its simple, hassle-free air frying and cheap price tag. And now Target is offering it for even cheaper, slashing $20 off the price and bringing it down to $39.99.

Cuisinart Air Fryer Oven (starting at $159.99, originally $229.99; amazon.com)

Best air fryer toaster oven

Amazon Cuisinart Air Fryer Oven

Our pick for the best air fryer toaster oven, this Cuisinart air fryer typically goes for $229.99, but you can snag it right now for just $159.99 in the black and white color options. We loved this air fryer’s versatility, allowing you to air fry, bake and roast basically anything.

Best measuring spoons overall: Gorilla Grip Magnetic Stackable Measuring Spoon Set ($7.99, originally $24.99; amazon.com)

Best measuring spoons overall

Alex Arpaia/CNN Gorilla Grip Magnetic Stackable Measuring Spoon Set, Stainless Steel, Dual Sided

Our favorite set of measuring spoons is available at a significant discount this Black Friday, so if you can’t find that 3/4 tbsp measure, now’s your chance to level up. This Gorilla Grip set comes with seven spoons that nest together with magnets, making it easier to select the appropriate measures than with other sets. They’re dual-sided, with a narrow, oblong end that fits easily into small containers.

Galaxy Buds Pro ($149.99, originally $199.99; amazon.com)

Best wireless earbuds for Android users, best wireless earbuds for calls, best work-at-home earbuds

Best Buy Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro True Wireless Earbud Headphones

Named our best wireless earbuds for Android users (and best wireless earbuds for calls or working at home), these buds offer up a ton of great software features that let Android users fine-tune the audio and customize the controls, and deliver some very solid noise cancellation.

Best budget earbuds: EarFun Air ($49.99, originally $69.99; amazon.com)

Best budget wireless earbuds

Amazon

We’ll make this really simple for you: If you want to spend less than $100 on wireless earbuds, you won’t find a better pair than the EarFun Air, our pick for the best budget wireless earbuds. And now you can get these EarFun Air earbuds for $20 off–just in time for Black Friday. Which is even sweeter.

TaoTronics Cool Mist Humidifier ($38.99, originally $59.99; walmart.com)

Best humidifier overall

Amazon

The TaoTronics Cool Mist Humidifier — our favorite humidifier overall — was a breeze to use from the start. It fills and mists quickly, takes up minimal space, and was also a standout when it came to cleaning, which is hugely important if you’ve ever dealt with a gross, moldy humidifier filter or tank. At $20 off for Black Friday, it’s an even better deal.

SteelSeries Apex Pro ($163.99, originally ($199.99; amazon.com)

Best gaming keyboard overall

SteelSeries

When it comes to a keyboard that checks all of the possible boxes and then some, including a great Black Friday discount, our best gaming keyboard overall, the SteelSeries Apex Pro shines bright, delivering extreme value with adjustable switches, individual key lighting and an OLED display that makes quickly changing settings a breeze.

Corsair

The Corsair Dark Core RGB, now $20 off for Black Friday, is our pick for the best gaming mouse. It’s a do-it-all device that offers wired and wireless connectivity, a comfortable and adjustable grip, and eight programmable buttons.

Amazon

Now that the days are short, pick up the Happy Light Luxe by Verilux, the best SAD light therapy lamp we’ve found. The Happy Light Luxe is sleek, slim, packable and stable, and now available at an all-time low price for Black Friday. We love its customizable, well-thought-out controls — which were missing from almost every other light that we tested. Plus, the deep discount helped make us even happier.

AMAZON

The Echo Show 8 is the best smart display we tested and you can get it now for a huge $70 off during this Black Friday sale — at Best Buy. With a versatile 8-inch screen in a build that really fits anywhere, the Echo Show 8 can do everything you’d expect from a smart display, and Alexa can respond to your queries both vocally and visually.

Ring Alarm Second Gen ($119.99, originally $199.99; amazon.com)

Amazon

The Ring Alarm is a budget-conscious system that drops the router and local video storage of the Ring Alarm Pro, but is still a great, customizable DIY home security system. And you can save even more on this system right now with a big $80 discount for Black Friday.