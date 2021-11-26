Looking for more holiday deals? Visit our Guide to Cyber Week to see all the best sales to shop during Black Friday.

Even though Black Friday is all about the deals, sometimes splurging is extremely worth it. From amazing tech items to home goods that are simply life-changing, these are the Black Friday deals you’ll want to splurge on this year.

Sony WF-1000XM4 Noise-Canceling Wireless Earbuds ($248, originally $279.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Sony WF-1000XM4 Noise-Canceling Wireless Earbuds

Snag our pick for best noise-canceling earbuds now while they’re at this rare low price at Amazon. In testing, we found the Sony WF-1000XM4 were able to block even the most stubborn noises, with 11 different modes of noise cancellation, one of which we found was able to shut out the world completely. They also had the longest runtime of any earbuds we tested, meaning you’ll be charging them less.

Away The Expandable Carry-On ($191, originally $225; awaytravel.com)

Away Away The Expandable Carry-On

Away, the maker of our favorite carry-on of all time, is running a very rare sale for Black Friday this year, with up to 40% taken off some of its bestsellers. We’re particularly smitten by this carry-on, which has a front pocket that can conveniently hold your laptop for TSA.

Apple Watch SE ($219, originally $279; amazon.com)

Amazon Apple Watch SE

Don’t want or need all the bells and whistles of the Apple Watch Series 7? Then the Apple Watch SE is the way to go. It will track your sleep, track your workouts and monitor your heart, all while letting you install apps and use it as a miniature iPhone.

See all the Apple Watch Black Friday deals here.

Solo Stove Bonfire + Stand ($259.99, originally $419.99; solostove.com)

Solo Stove Solo Stove Bonfire + Stand

If you’re shopping for anyone who just got a backyard, wants to use their backyard more or is an avid camper (or you consider yourself all of the above), the Solo Stove is what you need to buy. Check out our glowing review of it here, and may we suggest adding on these color packs that change the color of the flames?

Moon Pod ($299, originally $399; moonpod.com)

Moon Pod Moon Pod

We love this zero-gravity lounging blob, and for Black Friday you can get it for a whopping 25% off, or $100 off. If you like the idea of hanging out on a cloud, this is for you.

Echelon Smart Connect Fitness Bike ($399.99, originally $499.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Echelon Smart Connect Fitness Bike

Bring the spin studio into your home with $100 off this Echelon bike, the lowest price we’ve seen. It boasts 32 levels of resistance and comes with access to live and on-demand classes (that aren’t just limited to biking).

Treadly 2 Pro ($849, originally $949; treadly.co)

Treadly Treadly 2

Another workout device that’s 100% worth the splurge is this Treadly. It’s a foldable, portable treadmill that our reviewer absolutely loved. You can take your pick between the Treadly Basic, which is more, well, basic, as it comes with a remote rather than app connectivity, or the Treadly Pro, which is what we tested and loved.

Theragun Elite ($299, originally $399; amazon.com and therabody.com)

Amazon Theragun Elite Percussive Therapy Massager

Give sore muscles some relief at home with the popular Theragun Elite. This percussive massage device is up to 75% quieter than the previous generation of the model, and it gets up to 60% deeper than average massagers, so you get every bit of benefit possible. Read our review of Theraguns here.

Vitamix Blenders (starting at $289.95; amazon.com)

Amazon Vitamix

Mix things up with a new Vitamix blender, on sale just in time for all your holiday cooking needs. These powerful models can do everything from pulverizing fruits and veggies for smoothies to creating delicious blended soups — and they’re not on sale often.

Aurate Diamond Connection Necklace ($637.50, originally $850; auratenewyork.com)

Aurate Aurate Diamond Connection Necklace

All of Aurate’s jewelry is 25% off right now, including this bestselling Diamond Connection Necklace. Perfect for showing someone how much you care about your connection, the piece features two interlocking 14-karat circles, with one encrusted with diamonds. It hits the mark on being both stunning and sentimental.

Check out more jewelry sales here.

Teardrop London Blue Topaz Earrings ($290; brilliantearth.com)

Brilliant Earth Teardrop London Blue Topaz Earrings

Speaking of jewelry, how can we resist these beauties from Brilliant Earth? For a bit of fun for Black Friday, you get a surprise gift with all orders under $1,000. Big spenders are rewarded with an extra-special free gift on purchases over $1,000 through Nov. 29: a pair of diamond stud earrings.

KitchenAid Professional 5-Quart Stand Mixer ($219.99, originally $429.99; target.com)

KitchenAid KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Quart in Honey

Lots of KitchenAid mixers are on sale right now, but our favorite deal of the moment is this 5-quart machine for more than $200 off. Want something a bit smaller? Amazon’s got a 3-quart machine for just $300.

iRobot Roomba i6+ Robot Vacuum ($549, originally $799.99; amazon.com)

Amazon iRobot Roomba i6+ Robot Vacuum

This Roomba has hardcore suction; it’s great for pet owners, thanks to a filter that traps 99% of allergens; it has voice assistant functionality; and it even empties itself. You’ll save $250 on this Amazon deal, which isn’t — unlike the dust it will hoover — anything to sneeze at.

Casper Original Mattress ($876, originally $1,095; casper.com)

Casper Casper Original Mattress

Casper’s most popular mattress is 20% off through Cyber Monday. Made of an all-foam construction, the second-best thing about it is that it easily ships to you in a box. The most important thing is just how comfortable and durable it is.

TCL 65-Inch 6-Series 4K QLED Roku Smart TV ($799.99, originally $1,499.99; amazon.com)

Amazon TCL 65-Inch 6-Series 4K QLED Roku Smart TV

Our pick for best smart TV is officially nearly 50% off. The TCL 6-Series features Dolby Vision HDR, with high clarity and contrast to make for crisp picture quality. The QLED technology also gives a wider spectrum of color with increased brightness.

Dyson Airwrap ($549.99; dyson.com)

Dyson Dyson Airwrap

With the purchase of the iconic Dyson Airwrap, which you can read our review of here, you get your pick of three complimentary gifts, which can include things like extra brush heads and carrying cases. Check out more of Dyson’s sales here.

Nordstrom Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Throw Blanket

Spoil yourself this Black Friday. Look up “cozy” in the dictionary and you’ll probably find a Barefoot Dreams product. The brand is beloved for its robes and blankets, and this pick is its real cult favorite, with plenty of gorgeous colors to pick from too.

Gravity Weighted Blanket ($150, originally $215; gravityblankets.com)

Gravity Blankets Gravity Weighted Blanket

One of our favorite weighted blankets, this 20-pound one from Gravity is 30% off with the code BLACKFRIDAY30. What sets this blanket apart from the others is the removable microplush duvet cover, which makes it incredibly easy to throw in the washing machine.

Onsen Complete Set ($105, originally $150; onsentowel.com)

Onsen Onsen Complete Set

We fell in love with Onsen towels earlier this year. The impressive absorbency, softness, cool waffle material and overall quality totally won us over. For Black Friday, the set, which includes a bath sheet, bath towel, hand towel and face towel, is 30% off.

Lunya Washable Silk High-Rise Pant Set ($190.92, originally $258; lunya.co)

Lunya Lunya Washable Silk High-Rise Pant Set

To celebrate 26 years in business, Lunya is running a 26% discount on absolutely everything. And may we suggest these lovely, Underscored editor-approved silk pajamas featuring a cropped button-down and wide-leg pants? These machine-washable pajamas make a great gift for anyone — and also yourself.

Nespresso VertuoPlus Espresso Machine by Breville ($119.96, originally $149.95; amazon.com)

Amazon Nespresso VertuoPlus Espresso Machine by Breville

Introducing our pick for the best single-serve coffee maker of 2021: the Nespresso VertuoPlus. Our reasons for loving it? It delivered the same great taste with every cup, allowed for a variety of brewing options and truly could not be easier to use.

Cricut Maker (starting at $217.55, originally $369.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Cricut Maker

This do-it-all crafting machine is great for those who are homeschooling their kids during Covid (the art portion of the day just got way easier) as well as hobby card makers, sewers and designers of all sorts. It comes with blades that cut through fabric (including leather) super easily, and an X-Acto-style blade for materials like balsa wood and mat board.

Le Creuset Enameled Cast-Iron Signature Sauteuse Oven ($179.95, originally $300; amazon.com)

Amazon Le Creuset Enameled Cast-Iron Signature Sauteuse Oven

On sale in a variety of classic Le Creuset colorways, this sauteuse oven holds 3.5 quarts of goodness for fall’s cozy cooking: It’s perfect for braising, soups, roasting, casseroles and weeknight meals — meaning that it does a ton of jobs in one single handy pot. (And it’s more than beautiful enough to keep out on the stove too.)