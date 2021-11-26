On Black Friday, it’s a race to score the best deals before they sell out. Below, we’ve listed a few hot items that likely won’t be around for long. But don’t fret: If they do get scooped up, we’ve also included our recommendations for what to buy instead. Read on, and get ready to shop like the deals pro you are.

Vitamix A2300 Ascent Series Smart Blender ($399.99, originally $549.95; amazon.com)

Amazon Vitamix A2300 Ascent Series Smart Blender

There were a lot more Vitamixes on sale at the start of the week, so if you have your heart set on adding one to your kitchen today, act quickly. And if you do happen to miss out on this powerhouse of a blender, consider picking up our pick for best blender, the Breville Super Q Countertop Blender (now almost $30 off) or our pick for best budget blender, the Ninja Professional Plus Blender (now just $69).

Apple 12.9-Inch iPad Pro, 128GB ($999.99, originally $1,099; amazon.com)

Apple Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro, 128GB

The newest version of Apple’s most powerful iPad (and our pick for best performing tablet) is available for a pretty good price right now at Amazon — which means it probably won’t stick around. Snag this popular holiday gift for yourself or a loved one before it sells out, or if you miss it, consider the far more compact iPad Air in green from Adorama, which is down to just $589 and might stick around longer.

Refurbished Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer ($329.99, originally $399.99; dyson.com)

Dyson

We haven’t seen any price drops on the brand-new Dyson Supersonic (our pick for best luxury hair dryer), and only one available refurb direct from Dyson. Because this is the lowest price you can find for the coveted hair tool, stock will probably run out. If you’re OK with shelling out a little more, get the unused version for $399 or this beloved T3 dryer, which is 25% off at Nordstrom.

Philips Hue White and Color LED Smart Button Starter Kit + Extra Bulb ($183.99, originally $224.98; amazon.com)

Best Buy Philips Hue White & Color Ambiance Starter Kit

If you’re looking to break into the smart lighting game, this kit is your best bet. Philips Hue is the leader in the space with its mesmerizing color-changing bulbs, and this bundle lets you snag an extra for way less than usual. Bundles like these usually sell out when they’re on sale, though, so if you miss your shot, it might be bright to opt for this pack of three bulbs instead.

Away Expandable Carry-On ($191, originally $225; awaytravel.com)

Away Away The Expandable Carry-On

The deals on Away’s famed polycarbonate shell suitcases from earlier this week are no more. In fact, all but three colors of our pick for best carry-on are completely sold out. But you can still save on the brand’s Expandable Carry-On — and you might be able to fit more stuff in it on your next trip. If that sells out too, try an equally trendy Calpak carry-on, now 25% off.

KitchenAid Artisan Mini Plus 3.5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer ($299, originally $349.99; amazon.com)

KitchenAid Kitchenaid Artisan Mini Plus 3.5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer

Discounted KitchenAids are hard to come by, and we’ve already seen several of the brand’s on-sale stand mixers sell out this week. The Artisan Mini Plus model is still in stock at Amazon in most colors, but that likely won’t be the case for long. If it does sell out, you could always opt for this Cuisinart; it’s our pick for best affordable stand mixer and currently 15% off at Nordstrom.

Lululemon Align High-Rise Pant (starting at $79, originally $98; lululemon.com)

Lululemon Lululemon Align High-Rise Pant

For a brief shining moment, our pick for best workout leggings went on sale, and then sizes in the buttery soft leggings proceeded to go fast. If yours is already gone, these Zella Live In High-Waist Leggings also earned top marks during our testing, and right now they’re just $44.25 at Nordstrom.

Instant Vortex 5.7 Quart Air Fryer ($69.95, originally $99.99; amazon.com)

Instant Home Instant Vortex 5.7 Quart Air Fryer

A version of this air fryer has already sold out once, so this one might not last much longer. Luckily, air fryers are one of the most coveted appliances on Black Friday, and there are no shorter of deals on the appliance. We recommend the Dash Tasti-Crisp — it’s our pick for best affordable air fryer, and right now it’s $10 off.