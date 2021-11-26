All year long we test, review and write about all sorts of products from robot vacuums to cold brew makers. And now that’s it’s finally Black Friday, we’ve checked all the products that you, our reader, can’t get enough of to find the best sales. So from Solo Stoves and Always Pans to Tushy bidets and AirPods, here are all the top deals on products our readers are obsessed with.

AirPods Pro ($169.99, originally $249; amazon.com)

Amazon AirPods Pro

Apple’s AirPods Pro are finally on sale, and right now you can snag them for just $169.99, down from $249. With noise cancellation, Spatial Audio and fantastic sound quality, these earbuds will keep you rocking for hours on end.

Swedish Dishcloths ($12.95, originally $24.95; amazon.com)

Amazon Swedish Dishcloth Cellulose Sponge Cloths, 10-Pack

One of our all-time favorite products, Swedish dishcloths are a great way to cut down on the paper waste in your home. And right now you can score a 10-pack for $12.95.

Tushy Classic 3.0 Bidet Attachment ($77.40, originally $129; hellotushy.com)

Hello Tushy Tushy Classic 3.0

Our pick for the best bidet attachment of 2021, the Tushy Classic 3.0 is simple to install and had the most comfortable stream of any attachment we tested. Right now you can get it for 40% off at just $77.40, down from $129 when you use the code BROWNFRIDAY.

Solo Stove

Score up to 45% off Solo Stove fire pits, accessories and more, including $230 off the Yukon + Stand, which is $459.99, down from $689.99, and $25 off the brand’s Roasting Sticks, which are now just $44.99.

Homesick Homesick

Homesick crafts candles reminiscent of places and memories, with options including Ski Trip, Pumpkin Picking and Book Club. Right now you can score up to 35% off sitewide.

Command Broom & Mop Grippers ($6, originally $13.99; amazon.com)

Command Command Broom and Mop Grippers

Storing your mops and brooms has never been easier than with these Command grippers, which are discounted to just $6 right now.

Honeywell QuietSet Whole Room Tower Fan ($60.81, originally $63.99; amazon.com)

Honeywell Honeywell Quietset Whole Room HYF290B tower fan

Our pick for the best cooling fan of 2021, the Honeywell QuietSet Whole Room Tower Fan has a small footprint and eight speed settings, and it runs super quiet. Get it now for a few bucks off at $60.81.

Our Place Always Pan

Our Place is hosting a huge sale, including the famed Always Pan, which is just $99, originally $149, and the Perfect Pot, $125, originally $165.

Lululemon Lululemon Align High-Rise Pant

Lululemon has tons of styles on sale for Black Friday, including reader favorites like the Align High-Rise Pant, which is nearly $20 off, starting at $79, and the Align Cropped Tank Top, which is starting at just $29, originally $58.

Sheet Mask by Glam Up Facial, 12-Pack ($9.18, originally $16.90; amazon.com)

Amazon Sheet Mask by Glam Up, 12-Pack

Stock up for your next spa day with this discounted 12-pack of sheet masks from Glam Up, now coming in under $10.

Anker Nano II USB C Charger ($31.49, originally $59.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Anker Nano II Charger

This charger can juice up your phone, laptop and all your other gadgets extremely fast, thanks to its 65-watt power. This will be the last charger you need. Right now it’s at the lowest price we’ve ever seen at $31.49.

Amazon

Replace your plastic bags with these reusable silicone ones, which are 25% off with free shipping on order of $40 or more. You can also snag discounted Stasher bags at Amazon.

T-fal Dishwasher-Safe Cookware Fry Pan ($29.80, originally $43.28; amazon.com)

Amazon T-fal Dishwasher-Safe Cookware Fry Pan

Winner of our best nonstick pan of 2021, this pan from T-fal has raised sides so it can do so much more than fry an egg. And now you can score it for less than $30 at Amazon.

Game of Cat & Mouth ($12.49, originally $24.99; amazon.com)

Amazon A Game of Cat & Mouth

Great fun for all the family, this pinball-inspired board game is half off today at Amazon at just $12.49.