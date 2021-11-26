Looking for more holiday deals? Visit our Guide to Cyber Week to see all the best sales to shop during Black Friday.

Getting a new laptop for yourself — or as a gift for someone else — is a great way to dive headfirst into the new year and to “reset” with an awesome new piece of tech. And there are several excellent sales to be found at retailers like Amazon, Target and Best Buy for Black Friday, so you can grab a deal and score that perfect new laptop right now.

Whether you’re looking for something as a reliable desktop replacement or you need to find the perfect gift for the student in your life, there’s something on sale here for you. We’ve compiled some of the best Black Friday deals on laptops we can find for you to check out and fill out your shopping lists with, and we’ll keep this guide updated throughout the day as deals come and go.

Dell laptop deals

XPS 15 Laptop ($1,749, originally $2,399; dell.com)

Dell XPS 15 Laptop

A perfect pick for creatives with its 15.6-inch InfinityEdge anti-glare display, the Dell XPS 15 offers a whopping savings of $650 and comes with an 8-core 10th Generation Intel Core i9 processor. Lightweight, slim and plenty sleek, it also offers 32GB of RAM and a NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti graphics card for upgraded graphics performance.

Inspiron 15 3000 Laptop ($489.99, originally $788.99; dell.com)

Dell Inspiron 15 3000 Laptop

This popular budget laptop is now even more affordable at just under $500. Offering a solid, simple design, the Inspiron 15 3000 comes with a 15.6-inch display, Intel Core i3-1115G4 processor, 4GB of RAM, 128GB of solid-state storage and Microsoft’s newest operating system, Windows 11. The Intel UHD graphics chip offers average performance, but you won’t get a better deal for the price.

Dell Chromebook 3100 Education ($249, originally $362.85; dell.com)

Dell Dell Chromebook 3100 Education

Get your favorite student this discounted Chromebook, laden with an array of productivity features and a spill-resistant laptop. Perfect for any age, the Dell Chromebook 3100 Education comes with an 11.6-inch HD display (though for this price you won’t get a touch screen), 4GB of RAM, 16GB of storage and, of course, Chrome OS. It also comes with one USB Type-C port and two USB ports.

Apple laptop deals

Apple M1 MacBook Air ($849.99, originally $999; amazon.com)

Jacob Krol/CNN

Our top pick for an Apple laptop, the M1 MacBook Air is down to an all-time-low price of just $849.99. The entry-level model features a lightning fast M1 Chip, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB solid state drive for storing all of your files. We loved the MacBook Air for it fast yet efficient performance and super long battery life. Better yet, you can get it gold, silver or space gray.

Apple MacBook Air 2020 ($829, originally $999; bhphotovideo.com)

B&H Photo Video Apple Macbook Air 2020

This 13.3-inch Apple MacBook comes in a festive gold finish and houses a 1.1 GHz Intel Core i3 Dual-Core processor. We love the scissor-switch keyboard, an upgrade from the butterfly keyboard, and the helpful addition of two Thunderbolt 3 ports and a headphone jack in case you want to use your more powerful wired headphones for video conferencing. The Apple Retina Display offers 2560 X 1600 screen resolution and nearly 50% more color than the previous generation.

Best Buy Apple Macbook Pro 16-Inch 2019

This good-looking MacBook Pro has a vast, accurate 16-inch Retina display and a scissor-switch keyboard. It also comes with an Intel 9th Generation Core i7 processor and an AMD Radeon Pro 5000M series graphics card, and we love the high-end, six-speaker system with force-canceling woofers for watching movies or our favorite videos. And, for all those video conferences, it also comes with a three-mic studio array microphone.

Best Buy Apple Macbook Pro 13-Inch 2020

A smaller version of the beloved MacBook Pro, this 13-inch laptop also comes unburdened from the butterfly keyboard and offers a backlit Magic Keyboard. But it also comes with four USB-C Thunderbolt 3 ports, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, Touch ID and Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 card and a speedy Intel 10th Generation Core i5 processor. A perfect midrange laptop, it is also helpful for video and photo editing and can handily take on light gaming.

Samsung laptop deals

Best Buy Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2

This light, slim Chromebook boasts an Intel Celeron processor, 4GB of RAM and a 64GB solid-state drive, but the star of the show is its bright, colorful, full-HD 13.3-inch QLED display. With Android and Google Assistant support, you can use your voice to control it, and it comes with Wi-Fi 6 support for speedier Internet browsing.

Best Buy Samsung Galaxy Pro 360 Laptop

A thin, convertible laptop with a 13.3-inch Super AMOLED touch display, Samsung’s Galaxy Pro is beautifully designed, preening in sleek, glossy Mystic Navy aluminum. It comes with an Intel 11th Generation Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage and a free upgrade to the newest Windows 11 OS, as well as two regular USB-C ports and one which is Thunderbolt 4-enabled. Battery life can run for nearly 16 hours on this laptop, and it rates high for multitasking — think gaming, watching movies and videos and multiple browser tabs.

Lenovo laptop deals

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 Laptop ($1,229.50, originally $2,459; lenovo.com)

Lenovo Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 Laptop

Yup, this is the ninth generation of the Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Carbon. And, thankfully, you’ll get all the great features, which make this a solid choice for a business laptop. This ultra-portable model comes with an 11th Generation Intel Core i7 vPro processor, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage and Windows 10 Pro 65 OS, as well as Integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics. It also has a suite of Think Shield security solutions as well as a fingerprint reader to keep your data safe, and the 16:10 display is just a little taller than your standard screen.

Best Buy Lenovo Yoga 9i 14 Laptop

Lenovo’s Yoga i9 compact and convertible laptop comes with a more than respectable 11th Generation Intel Core i7 quad-core processor, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. And it not only sports a 14-inch full HD touch-screen display and a generous, backlit keyboard, but also comes loaded with an upgraded speaker system housing two woofers and custom tweeters as well as Dolby Atmos Speaker System software.

Microsoft Surface laptop deals

Microsoft Microsoft Surface Laptop Go.

This nicely designed, portable laptop from Microsoft is the most streamlined laptop option of the Surface family. With a 3:2 aspect ratio on its 12.4-inch display, this basic, sturdy machine comes in three colors and weighs in at just 2.45 pounds. This particular deal includes an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, though you can upgrade to 256GB for an extra $150. Ports are aplenty here, with a USB Type-A port and USB-C port, and it comes loaded with a front-facing camera and a fingerprint reader for higher security.

Microsoft Microsoft Surface Go 2

This second iteration of the Surface Go 2 has a generous screen and less bezel than its predecessor, offering a 10.5-inch touch screen, upgraded battery life and Dolby Audio — all impressive for such a small 2-in-1 laptop. The more expensive version comes with an Intel Pentium Gold 4425Y processor, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage and an Intel UHD Graphics 615 graphics card. For $100 less, you can grab the 4GB version with 64GB of storage. Take note: The Go 2 does not come with the Type Case Cover, though you can add one for an extra $130.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Bundle ($850, originally $1229; target.com)

Best Buy Microsoft Surface Pro 7

Get a nifty deal on this Microsoft bundle, which includes the Surface Pro 7 convertible laptop, a Surface Pro Signature type cover in the Black at the Office color and a Surface Pen. The laptop comes with an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and 178GB of storage. It also has both USB-C and USB-A ports for simple connectivity and the 12.3-inch HD screen has a 3:2 aspect ratio.

HP Laptops

HP Chromebook x360 ($230, originally $330; hp.com)

HP

Another convenient 2-in-1 Chromebook, this HP x360 offers you basic computing features for $100 off. It comes with an Intel Celeron N4020 processor, 4GB of RAM, 32GB of storage and a well-appropriated 14-inch screen, which you can also use as a tablet. And with 13 hours of battery life, it’s also a perfect travel companion.

HP Envy 17t ($740, originally $1,099; hp.com)

HP

Go big or go home this Black Friday with this great-looking desktop replacement sporting a 17.3-inch display. The Envy 17t comes loaded with an 11th Generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, all inside this sleek silver body. There are ports aplenty up and down both flanks of the laptop, and it includes wireless connectivity for Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0.

Gaming laptops

MSI GF63 Gaming Laptop ($499, originally $699; walmart.com)

MSI

It may not be as showy as some of the more powerful gaming laptops, but this base model MSI GF63 gets the job done with strong performance and a price just under $500. Under the hood, you’ll find an Intel Core i5-10300H processor, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The 15.6-inch display is crisp and bright, and you’ll get decent graphics from the Nvidia GeForce 1050 TI GPU.

Acer Predator Triton 500 Gaming Laptop ($1,466, originally $1,800; amazon.com)

Acer Acer Predator Triton Laptop

This flagship gaming laptop from Acer is premium in lots of ways, starting with the all-metal chassis (no plastic here) and a 15.6-inch full HD display with a 300Hz refresh rate for next-gen gaming. You’ll also get an Intel Core i7-10750H processor, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage and a blazing GeForce RTX 2080 Super GPU for outrageous graphics.

Best Buy Razer Blade 15

Get your game on with this deeply discounted Blade 15 Advanced laptop from Razer. Sporting an edge-to-edge 4K OLED 15.6-inch screen and an RGB backlit keyboard, it also comes with a 10th Generation Intel Core i7-10875H processor, 16GB of RAM and a whopping 1TB solid-state drive to quickly save mass amounts of data. It also has an HDMI output so you can connect to any HDTV or monitor.