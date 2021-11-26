Looking for more holiday deals? Visit our Guide to Cyber Week to see all the best sales to shop during Black Friday.

With December just around the corner, it’s time to think about holiday gifts — and jewelry should be at the top of your list. While these seasonal sales offer deals on anything and everything, you can save some significant cash this year on jewelry, especially on items that are traditionally pricey like watches, diamond earrings and even engagement or wedding rings.

So if you’re thinking of popping the question, want to get your mom a dainty bracelet or are in the market for that perfect “to me, love me” holiday gift to yourself, these jewelry brands are offering some serious savings with the below Black Friday shopping deals.

Brilliant Earth

Feel good about your diamonds when purchasing jewelry from Brillant Earth. The brand prides itself on offering blockchain-enabled diamonds to scale, which means the origins and ownership of each diamond are traceable, promoting conflict-free diamond sourcing.

From top-selling engagement rings to gifts under $250 to fine jewelry, shoppers can find whatever kind of conflict-free diamond gift they’re looking for at Brillant Earth. The brand is kicking off its holiday deals this week where buyers get a surprise gift with a purchase under $1,000. Big spenders are rewarded with an extra-special free gift on purchases over $1,000 through Nov. 29: a pair of diamond stud earrings.

For those looking to splurge and get those free diamond studs as a reward, consider a diamond tennis bracelet — it’s the perfect anniversary present. For a more affordable stocking stuffer, this silver diamond bar bracelet has a diamond or gemstone accent and costs only $150.

Brilliant Earth quick picks:

Silver Diamond Bar Bracelet ($150; brilliantearth.com

Brilliant Earth Tennis Bracelet, 1 ct. tw ($1,990; brilliantearth.com

Certified Lab Created Diamond Stud Earrings 1 ct. tw. ($1,690; brilliantearth.com

14K White Gold Soiree Sapphire Huggie Earrings, ($450, brilliantearth.com

Swarovski

Famous for its iconic crystal, Swarovksi’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals run through Dec. 1. With the sale, shoppers can get 25% and 50% off selected jewelry and watch styles. Some of the best 50% off offers are on select watch styles within the Crystalline Chic and Glam lines, where the sundials and watch backs are filled with hundreds of tiny Swarovski crystals.

For a more masculine look, the brand is also offering 50% off select watches within its Octea line, which have features like faceted crystal bezels and sunray dials.

Some of the trendiest jewelry items are the ear cuffs or the stackable rings, whereas the glassware is the optimal present for someone a little more traditional in your life. If it’s your favorite dad, husband or son that has crystalline taste, consider one of these special gifts for him, such as a crystal comic book figure or ballpoint pen.

Swarovski quick picks:

Annual Edition 2021 Ornament ($80, swarovski.com

Crystalline Chic watch silver ($164.50, originally $329: swarovski.com

Crystalline Glam watch rose gold ($149.50, originally $299: swarovski.com

Angelic crystal earrings, pear cut ($74, originally $99; swarovski.com

Mejuri Mejuri Croissant Dôme Hoops

Why not buy something gold this holiday season? Mejuri has committed to ensuring all its gold is traceable. And from Nov. 24 through Nov. 29, everything is 20% off with a minimum spend of $150, so it’s the ideal time to indulge in gold — or any other jewelry.

These twisted, 14-karat yellow gold X Hoops will cost $156, down from $195, thanks to Mejuri’s Black Friday/Cyber Monday sale. We also love the simplicity of this 14-karat yellow gold Solo Diamond Bracelet, which is $180, down from $225 during the sale.

Don’t forget about the men in your life this holiday season. Cool accessories like this Titanium Cuff Bracelet are on sale for $180 instead of $225. And Mejuri will wrap all your gifts before sending them off, too.

Mejuri quick picks:

20% off all sales when you spend $150

Charlotte Bold Hoops ($95; mejuri.com

Solo Diamond Bracelet ($225; mejuri.com

Lotus studs ($80; mejuri.com

Aurate Aurate Connection Necklace

All of Aurate’s gold is 100% recycled, diamonds are sustainably sourced and pearls are ethically harvested on family-run farms. And through Nov. 30, shoppers can get 25% off sitewide on all of the brand’s sustainable jewelry using the code “CNNBF” when checking out.

Aurate states that all its jewelry is “born, raised and designed in NYC,” offering more affordable prices as it doesn’t import and everything is made to order. We love the New York-inspired glitz and glam, like this diamond Brooklyn Bridge Ring, which costs $292.50, down from $390, and the chic, geometric lines of the Aurate’s Icon Earrings, which cost $180, down from $240.

Aurate quick picks:

Use code CNNBF for 25% off everything

Diamond Bezel Necklace ($320; aurate.com

Infinity Ring ($125; aurate.com

Connection Necklace ($390; aurate.com

Catbird

For Brooklyn-made jewelry with a conscious, shop Catbird, which has all sorts of wedding and engagement jewelry, plus lots of gifts and jewelry options under $200. In fact, if you’re looking to pair jewelry with another gift item like a candle, you’re in luck. The brand is offering 15% off sitewide (select exclusions apply, but candles are included) from Nov. 26 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time to Nov. 29 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern time — both online and at retail locations.

The sale includes wedding and engagement jewelry, classic stacking rings, bestsellers and those cool scented candles we mentioned above. Budget shoppers can pick up the Threadbare Ring in rose gold for just $37.40, down from $44, or the Petite Diamond Fizz Ring for $125.80, down from $148.

For fancier gifts, consider an original wedding, engagement or anniversary ring from the Black, Gray and Champagne Diamond Collection. Pair it with the Radiant Being Worthy of Love Candle ($32.30, down from $38) for that very special someone in your life.

Catbird quick picks:

Threadbare ring, rose gold ($37.50, originally $44; catbird.com

Sweet nothing earring ($40.80, originally $48; catbird.com

Diamond fizz necklace ($338, originally $398; catbird.com

Kendra Scott

Kendra Scott has four separate Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales running throughout the next few days. With the first, which runs through Nov. 29, you can score 25% off fine jewelry and sterling silver collections. For example, you can get this Isa Ring In Pave Diamond and 14K Yellow Gold for $562.50, down from $750. Or, snag this simple but elegant Audrey 14K Yellow Gold Cuff Bracelet in White Diamond for $375, down from $500.

With the second, which also runs through Nov. 29, you can get up to 30% off, which excludes fine jewelry and several other products. For example, you can get this Bristol 18K Gold Vermeil Link Necklace in White Sapphire for $223.50, down from $298. Or, these Madelyn Silver Statement Earrings in White Mix for $175, down from $250.

Then, at other points during the week, Kendra Scott is running surprise sales for shoppers. Be sure to keep your eyes peeled to Kendra Scott for the latest deals this Cyber Week around Black Friday.

Kendra Scott quick picks:

Elisa Gold Pendant Necklace ($36, originally $60; kendrascott.com

Jack Gold Hoop Earrings ($40.80, originally $68; kendrascott.com

Lindsay Gold Huggie Earrings In White Pearl ($36, originally $60; kendrascott.com

Verlas

Thinking of proposing? You can get 10% off sitewide at Verlas when buying one item on Black Friday, Nov. 26 and Cyber Monday, Nov. 29. Right now, Halo engagement rings are trending, which are rings with a circle of accent stones surrounding a larger stone. For something classic with a modern twist, consider the signature Marquise Halo Ring, which you can personalize by diamond size, metal type, band size and engraving.

If you’d rather shop for other types of glittering gifts, Verlas is offering 10% off on one item, 20% off on two items or 30% off on three items on Black Friday and Cyber Monday. The Signature Diamond Alphabet necklace makes for a pretty present, and if you pair it with two other gift items, you can get it for 30% less, down from $408 to $285.60.

Verlas quick picks:

10% off 1 item, 20% off 2, 30% off 3+ items

Signature Alphabet necklace ($408; verlas.com

Blossom Studs ($865; verlas.com

Bauble Bar

For fine jewelry and all sorts of other fun holiday gift items, BaubleBar is offering 30% off sitewide with the code “BB30” through Nov. 30 in honor of Black Friday and Cyber Monday. And, you can get the brand’s custom Gold Ball Pisa Bracelets for just $10 on Nov. 25 while supplies last — the perfect affordable stocking stuffer. There will also be other surprise jewelry deals.

Thanks to BaubleBar’s 30% off sitewide deal, you can score customized gifts like monogrammed phone cases (down from $72 to $50.40) or personalized blankets (down from $78 to $54.60).

If you’re in the market for any Christmas-themed gifts, those are included in the sale, too. The Ugly Christmas Sweater earrings (down from $48 to $33.60) are perfect for that fun-loving friend who doesn’t take life — or the holidays — too seriously. But if you’d prefer something more subtle, the Alpha 18K Gold Single Earring is a personalized mix ‘n’ match-style present anyone would love (down from $24 to $16.80 for one earring). BaubleBar also has NFL gift products and jewelry for the sports fan in your life.

BaubleBar quick picks:

Mini Alidia Ring ($12 originally $44; baublebar.com

Pisa Bracelet ($10, originally $30; baublebar.com

Bennett tennis bracelet ($48 + 30% off with Code BB30; baublebar.com

James Allen

James Allen has some of the best bridal jewelry out there. And it’s even possible to buy things like engagement rings online as the brand offers shoppers the latest virtual jewelry technology, like a virtual ring sizer and an interactive online ring design studio. Shoppers can also design their own earrings, pendants and wedding rings on the website.

The brand is offering 25% off in honor of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but it does not include loose diamonds, gemstones, designer collections, and pre-set earth-created diamond studs and pendants.

If you’re not in the market for wedding jewelry, the brand still has some beautiful jewelry on sale for everyday wear and other special occasions. This 14-karat yellow gold Garnet Birthstone Necklace is down from $310 to $232 during the sale, and this 14-karat yellow gold Pineapple Necklace is down from $220 to $165. For a pearly splurge, this 18-karat yellow gold South Sea Cultured Pearl And Bezel Set Diamond Bangle Bracelet is down to $1,297 from $1,730.

James Allen quick picks: