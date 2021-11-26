Looking for more holiday deals? Visit our Guide to Cyber Week to see all the best sales to shop during Black Friday.

Deciding what to get for everyone on your list is hard enough. No need to make things harder on yourself by attempting to navigate the hundreds of thousands of Black Friday deals that just arrived.

For those looking to get their holiday shopping out of the way this Black Friday, we've compiled a list of some of the best gifts that are on sale right now.

Truff Best Seller Pack ($62.39, originally $77.99; truff.com)

Truff Truff Best Seller Pack

One of Oprah’s Favorite Things, this bestseller pack from Truff has two of the brand’s cult-favorite truffle hot sauces and its new truffle oil, which is just divine on popcorn. This set, along with everything on Truff’s site, is 20% off.

Our Place Always Pan ($99, originally $145; fromourplace.com)

Our Place Always Pan

If you’re a regular Underscored reader, you already know how much we love this pan. A perfect everday pan in every way, since you can use it as everything from a simple (but very good) nonstick pan to a steamer, the fact that it comes in a variety of gorgeous colors is just a bonus.

Jacob Krol/CNN Apple AirTag

We can’t say enough good things about Apple AirTags, and for Black Friday, you can get a $25 gift card with your purchase of a four-pack of them.

Nordstrom Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Throw Blanket

Look up “cozy” in the dictionary and you’ll probably find a Barefoot Dreams product. Beloved for its robes and blankets, this gift is a no-brainer for…really just about anyone. The blanket’s available in a ton of lovely colors as well.

Solo Stove Bonfire + Stand ($259.99, originally $419.99; solostove.com)

Solo Stove Solo Stove

If you’re shopping for anyone who just got a backyard, wants to use their backyard more or is an avid camper, the Solo Stove is the gift for them. Check out our glowing review of it here, and may we suggest adding on these color packs that change the color of the flames?

Theragun Elite ($299, originally $399; amazon.com and therabody.com)

Amazon Theragun Elite Percussive Therapy Massager

Give sore muscles some relief at home with the popular Theragun Elite. This percussive massage device is up to 75% quieter than the previous generation of the model, and it gets up to 60% deeper than average massagers, so you get every bit of benefit possible. Read our review of Theraguns here.

Glossier The Essential Edit ($40, originally $50; glossier.com)

Glossier Glossier The Essential Edit

Shopping for a beauty lover? This essentials kit from Glossier comes with the brand’s most iconic products, including its Milky Jelly Cleanser, Balm Dotcom, Boy Brow and Lash Slick. For the Glossier superfan, this signature hoodie is a must-have too.

MAC Ultimate Trick Mini Lipstick Set ($55.87, originally $74.50; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom MAC Ultimate Trick Mini Lipstick Set

If your recipient is more into lipstick, there’s no beating this set of mini lipsticks from MAC, which run the gamut from deep aubergine to a sweet pink.

Sony WF-1000XM4 Noise-Canceling Wireless Earbuds ($248, originally $279.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Sony WF-1000XM4 Noise-Canceling Wireless Earbuds

Snag our pick for best noise-canceling earbuds now while they’re at this rare low price at Amazon. In testing, we found the Sony WF-1000XM4 were able to block even the most stubborn noises, with 11 different modes of noise cancellation, one of which we found was able to shut out the world completely. They also had the longest runtime of any earbuds we tested, meaning you’ll be charging them less.

Rumpl Original Puffy Blanket ($74.25, originally $99; rumpl.com)

Rumpl Rumpl Original Puffy Blanket

Speaking of outdoor adventures, this Rumpl blanket is perfect for those who are looking to explore a little bit more in 2022. You can read our review of the Rumpl here, but essentially, it’s an extremely packable, portable, warm, machine-washable and all-around fantastic blanket that can be used outdoors just as much as indoors. There are tons of lovely patterns to pick from too.

Parachute Waffle Robe ($95.20, originally $119; parachutehome.com)

Parachute Parachute Waffle Robe

A robe is always an excellent gift idea, and this one is one of our favorites. The material is lightweight and soft, and the style works on both women and men.

Gravity Weighted Blanket ($150, originally $215; gravityblankets.com)

Gravity Blankets Gravity Weighted Blanket

One of our favorite weighted blankets, this 20-pound one from Gravity is 30% off with the code BLACKFRIDAY30. What sets this blanket apart from the others is the removable microplush duvet cover, which makes it incredibly easy to throw in the washing machine.

Onsen Complete Set ($105, originally $150; onsentowel.com)

Onsen Onsen Complete Set

We fell in love with Onsen towels earlier this year. The impressive absorbency, softness, cool waffle material and overall quality totally won us over. For Black Friday, the set, which includes a bath sheet, towel, hand towel and face towel, is 30% off.

Birthdate Birthdate Candle

Candles are a classic holiday gift, and Birthdate makes them feel all the more personal. Get your special someone the candle that corresponds to their actual birthdate, with the company making 365 unique scents for each day. In addition to being a beautiful candle, the label features information about the individual’s tarot card and astrological sign and a detailed description of (what could be) their personality.

Nespresso VertuoPlus Espresso Machine by Breville ($119.96, originally $149.95; amazon.com)

Amazon Nespresso VertuoPlus Espresso Machine by Breville

Introducing our pick for the best single-serve coffee maker of 2021: the Nespresso VertuoPlus. Our reasons for loving it? It delivered the same great taste with every cup, allowed for a variety of brewing options and truly could not be easier to use.

Cricut Maker (starting at $217.55, originally $369.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Cricut Maker

This do-it-all crafting machine is great for those who are homeschooling their kids during Covid (the art portion of the day just got way easier) as well as hobby card makers, sewers and designers of all sorts. It comes with blades that cut through fabric (including leather) super easily, and an X-Acto-style blade for materials like balsa wood and mat board.

KitchenAid Professional 5-Quart Stand Mixer ($219.99, originally $429.99; target.com)

KitchenAid KitchenAid Professional 5-Quart Stand Mixer

Lots of KitchenAid mixers are on sale right now, but our favorite deal of the moment is this 5-quart machine for more than $200 off. Want something a bit smaller? Amazon’s got a 3-quart machine for just $300.

Away The Expandable Carry-On ($191, originally $225; awaytravel.com)

Away Away The Expandable Carry-On

Away, the maker of our favorite carry-on of all time, is running a very rare sale for Black Friday this year, with up to 40% taken off some of its bestsellers. We’re particularly smitten by this carry-on, which has a front pocket that can conveniently hold your laptop for TSA.

Baggu Packing Cube Set ($24, originally $30; baggu.com)

Baggu Baggu Packing Cube Set

Want a cheaper gift for your jet-setting friend? These packing cubes, especially the smiley face print, are just about the cutest packing cubes we ever did see.

Rifle Paper Co. 2022 12-Month Softcover Spiral Planner ($18.20, originally $26; riflepaperco.com)

Rifle Paper Co Rifle Paper Co. 2022 12-Month Softcover Spiral Planner

You can get 30% off anything at Rifle Paper Co. right now, and one of our favorite gift ideas is this cute 2022 spiral planner. Get their year started off in style, you know?

Tushy 3.0 ($77.40, originally $129; hellotushy.com)

Tushy Tushy 3.0

You may think it’s a little weird to gift someone a bidet for the holidays, but after we tested a whole slew of them…trust us, it’s not. The Tushy 3.0 was our pick for the best bidet attachment of 2021 due to its incredibly easy setup and simple construction. Unfortunately, you have to use the code BROWNFRIDAY to get that 40% off, but you know, sacrifices, etc.

Lululemon Align High-Rise Pant ($79, originally $98; lululemon.com)

Lululemon Lululemon Align High-Rise Pant

Our pick for the best workout leggings of 2021, the Lululemon Align pant is prized for its buttery soft feel and extra stretchiness. This cropped version that is meant to hit above the ankle is on sale for Lululemon’s Black Friday sale, so you don’t wanna miss it.

Aurate Connection Necklace ($292.50, originally $390; auratenewyork.com)

Aurate Aurate Connection Necklace

Buying the right piece of jewelry can be difficult, but this one, which can be used to signify the strong connection between you and the person you’re giving it to, strikes the balance between just gorgeous and sentimental. Made from 14-karat gold, the necklace can be worn at either 15 or 18 inches. All of Aurate’s jewelry is 25% off right now, so might as well take a look around, right?

Amazon Kindle ($49.99, originally $89.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Amazon Kindle

Get lost in a good book when you pick up an Amazon Kindle, on sale for an all-time low price. This base model features a glare-free screen that reads just like paper, and adjustable brightness levels make reading indoors or outdoors completely feasible. And unlike many tablets, this e-reader’s battery charge lasts weeks, not hours.

Zella Live In Pocket Joggers ($44.25, originally $59; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Zella Live In Pocket Joggers

For the friend who’s a bit of a homebody, it doesn’t get much better than this pair of cult-favorite, Nordstrom shopper-beloved joggers. With more than 1,400 reviews, they are equal parts cozy, soft and versatile — and yes, there are pockets.