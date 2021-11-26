Looking for more holiday deals? Visit our Guide to Cyber Week to see all the best sales to shop during Black Friday.

We at CNN Underscored look at products and discounts every day, but with Black Friday in full swing and hundreds of brands slashing prices, there were some sales that even our shopping-obsessed staff couldn’t pass up. From Swedish dishcloths and Lululemon leggings to Apple Watch bands and even a doggy DNA kit, here are all the impulse buys our team of shopping experts just couldn’t resist.

Swedish Dishcloths ($12.95, originally $24.95; amazon.com)

Swedish Dishcloth Amazon

After cooking a bunch of Thanksgiving side dishes yesterday and then cleaning up, I realized just how many paper towels I burned through while preparing everything. I’ve been meaning to try out these highly praised Swedish dishcloths and figured I’d finally buy them at today’s low Black Friday sale price. — Suzanne Kattau, editor of product testing

Wunder Under Scalloped Hem High-Rise Crop 23-Inch Luxtreme ($69, originally $88; lululemon.com)

Lululemon Wunder Under Scalloped Hem High-Rise Crop 23-Inch Luxtreme

I’m finally treating myself to a pair of Lululemon leggings now that they are on sale. I’m opting for the Wunder Under scalloped leggings because I love the extra little flair on the hem, and I’ve heard from Underscored editors that they are THE ones to buy! — Rosanne Salvatore, deputy editor

Machete Apple Watch Band in Clear ($65; shopmachete.com)

Machete Machete Apple Watch Band in Clear

I’ve been on a big Apple Watch band kick of late and have had my eye on this classy clear acetate one for quite a while. Thanks to Machete’s Black Friday sale, I ended up saving 20% (since I picked up one of the brand’s cute claw clips while I was at it). — Chelsea Stone, commerce editor

Atlas Coffee Club 3-Month Gift Subscription ($45, originally $60; atlascoffeeclub.com)

Atlas Coffee Club Atlas Coffee Club

I absolutely love Atlas Coffee Club and think it’s one of the best and easiest gifts to give for any holiday. The coffee is delicious, the bags are gorgeous and you can even select the shipment date so it doesn’t come too early or too late. It’s the perfect gift for that hard-to-shop-for person, and I’ll probably be picking up more subscriptions as I check people off my list. — Kai Burkhardt, associate editor

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy ($25, originally $59.99; walmart.com)

Walmart Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

I had a feeling the new Guardians of the Galaxy game would go on sale a few weeks after it came out, and my patience was in fact rewarded. I can’t wait to dive into this highly praised Marvel action romp, especially since I was able to snag it for half price. — Michael Andronico, senior tech writer

The Sichuan Salsero Set ($36, originally $42; flybyjing.com)

Fly By Jing The Sichuan Salsero Set

We recently reviewed Fly By Jing’s new frozen dumplings, but I’m ashamed to say I still haven’t even tried the brand’s signature spices and sauces — until now. Thanks to its 40% off promo (plus an extra 15% off when you use the exclusive code FBJCNN15), I finally picked up The Sichuan Salsero Set, which allows you to choose one jar of spice (I went with the Mala Spice Mix) and one handcrafted Salsero Spoon (the Tortuga colorway was my choice). I can’t wait to display it on my countertop and start spicing up all my cooking. — Chelsea Stone, commerce editor

Anker Nano II USB C Charger ($31.49, originally $54.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Anker Nano II Charger

My love for the Anker Nano II’s wall plug is very well known. And we’re finally seeing a discount on the 65-watt, which has become my trusted companion for charging everything from my iPhone to my MacBook Pro to countless other gadgets. I just had to get another one. — Jacob Krol, tech and electronics editor

Baggu Horizontal Duck Bag ($27.20, originally $34; baggu.com)

Baggu Baggu Horizontal Duck Bag

Did I need this cow print Horizontal Duck Bag from Baggu? No, I did not. Especially considering I already have the brand’s traditional Duck Bag in the grid pattern, and I get compliments on it all the time. But did I want the cow print Horizontal version too? Yes, yes I did. And since it was 20% off, I bought it. — Chelsea Stone, commerce editor

Wray Phone Case ($15.40, originally $36; wray.nyc)

Wray NYC Wray Phone Case

If something comes in a check pattern, I WILL buy it. Our wonderful lifestyle editor flagged the Wray sale to me, and of course I had to get this checkered phone case! I never go out of my way to shop for new phone cases, but this felt like a practical purchase because my current case has definitely seen better days. I like the “spice” color, which feels neutral enough that I won’t get sick of it in a week but fun enough to keep things interesting. — Hayley Saltzman, head of social

Best Buy AeroGarden Harvest Elite Slim

I’ve wanted an AeroGarden for a while now, so when I saw Best Buy’s huge discount I just had to buy one. The Harvest Elite Slim is nearly $100 off, and its small footprint will be much appreciated with the limited counter space in my New York City apartment. — Kai Burkhardt, associate editor

Wray Pillow Case Set ($20.58, originally $42; wray.nyc)

Wray NYC Wray Pillow Case Set

My checkers obsession carries over into my decor taste as well. I have all-white bedding, and I thought these checkered pillow cases would add a fun splash of color to my bedroom. I call my design aesthetic “neutral, with happy/weird accents in bright colors,” so these pillowcases definitely fit the bill. — Hayley Saltzman, head of social

Murad Environmental Shield Rapid Dark Spot Correcting Serum ($50.40, originally $72; amazon.com)

Amazon Murad Environmental Shield Rapid Dark Spot Correcting Serum

If you’re a skin picker like me, chances are you have some former blemishes, current dark spots that need fading. This somewhat pricey Murad serum works like magic to promote cell turnover and rid your skin of those spots ASAP. When I saw it was 30% off, I added it to my cart immediately. — Chelsea Stone, commerce editor

Wisdom Panel Essential Dog DNA Kit ($69.99, originally $99.99; wisdompanel.com)

Wisdom Panel Wisdom Panel Essentials Dog DNA Kit

We got a dog earlier in the year and this will be her first time spending the holidays with us. Yes, I know that this gift isn’t for her, it’s really for me, but my partner and I want to know what specific breed mix she is so we can be better equipped for training and potential health issues down the line. And with Wisdom Panel’s sale, I got $30 off the basic kit. — Kai Burkhardt, associate editor

Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray ($52.50, originally $72; amazon.com)

Amazon Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray

Oribe dry texturizing spray is my No. 1 favorite hair product of all time — it has the most amazing scent, and it adds just the right amount of texture and hold to pretty much any style. I use it every single day — when I’m wearing my hair straight, when I let it air dry and when I wear it curly. I always wait for it to go on sale, and I’m lucky our resident deals guru Chelsea Stone found this deal for me! I love that it comes with a travel-size version because it’s so good that I always want to pack it for any trip. — Hayley Saltzman, head of social