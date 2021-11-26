Looking for more holiday deals? Visit our Guide to Cyber Week to see all the best sales to shop during Black Friday.

There’s no need to spend a fortune on the year’s biggest day for shopping. Right now, there are a ton of great Black Friday deals on items to gift or treat yourself to for under $25.

We’ve done the hard work and put together a list of some of the best under-$25 Black Friday deals we’ve seen so far for the budget-minded among us. You’ll hardly even notice the dent these buys make in your bank account.

HyperChiller Long Lasting Beverage Chiller ($17.49, originally $24.99; amazon.com)

Amazon HyperChiller

This fast-working beverage chiller brings drinks like iced coffees, wine and juice from room temp down to refreshingly cold in a matter of seconds. No chemicals are involved either — all the magic comes courtesy of good old H2O.

LifeStraw Personal Water Filter ($12.99, originally $29.95; amazon.com)

Amazon LifeStraw Personal Water Filter

A perfect stocking-stuffer or gift for outdoorsy people, this portable water filter can provide up to 4,000 of clean drinking water if they run out of water in the backcountry.

Swedish Dish Cloths, Pack of 10 ($12.95, originally $24.99; amazon.com)

Swedish Dishcloth Amazon

We know Swedes are good at the whole environmental thing, and this pack of washcloths is great for taking the next step in your own home. Replace paper towels with these absorbent, multi-purpose cloths that can wipe up, clean and wash dishes. Then toss them in the laundry!

Nordstrom Baublebar Cubic Zirconia Alice Ring

Add a little bling to your holiday looks with this Baublebar ring, which looks great alone or added to a medley of thin bands.

Ecolution Original Microwave Micro-Pop Popcorn Popper ($8.99, originally $12.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Ecolution Original Microwave Micro-Pop Popcorn Popper

Enjoy homemade popcorn without a) burns and b) the waste of disposable popcorn bags courtesy of this dishwasher-safe popcorn popper. Just pour some kernels in and let hot air do the work in the microwave — no oil needed.

Magic Bullet Essential Personal Blender ($15; walmart.com)

Walmart Magic Bullet Personal Blender

Get your smoothies knocked out with the twist of a cup in the morning thanks to this personal smoothie blender. It holds just enough fruit, ice and yogurt for a one-size serving using minimal effort, which is exactly what we like first thing.

Stasher Reusable Food Storage Bag, 56-Ounces ($15.39, originally $21.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Stasher Reusable Food Storage Bag



Keep leftovers and snacks safe — or get food prepared for freezing or sous vide-ing — in these silicon bags. They’ll replace your plastic disposable ones, and it’s a great time to stock up since they’re on sale.

Nordstrom Voluspa Japonica Classic Candle

A classic from an iconic candle line, this spa-day-ready Voluspa scent line lets you pick your aroma to suit your mood, from vanilla and lavender to orange and pineapple notes.

Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner ($15.40, originally $22; amazon.com)

Natasha Hatendi/CNN PHOTO: Natasha Hatendi/CNN

Our favorite eyeliner pick, Stila’s formula really does live up to its name, and right now it’s almost $7 off on Amazon.

Mario Badescu Drying Lotion ($11.90, originally $17; amazon.com)

Amazon Mario Badescu Drying Lotion

Banish blemishes and zits overnight with this drying lotion from Mario Badescu. It’s one of those products that attained cult-icon status for a reason.

OtterBox Defender Series Pro Phone Case for Apple iPhone 12/12 Pro ($19, originally $53.96; walmart.com)

Walmart OtterBox Defender Series Pro Phone Case for Apple iPhone 12/12 Pro

OtterBox makes some of the best phone cases out there for effectively protecting your pricey devices from falls, drops and more, but it’s truly rare to see them at a price this low. Grab this rugged case with a belt clip for less than $20 while the sale is on.

Nordstrom BP Faux Leather Leggings

The faux-leather finish on these leggings adds a little texture to long cardigan- and hoodie-accompanied outfits, and the wide waistband keeps things comfy all day, too.

Tile Mate Bluetooth Tracker ($14.99, originally $24.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Tile Mate

Never tear the house apart looking for your keys again with a Tile Mate, which attaches to your key ring and can be located via paired smartphone app.

Yankee Candle Small Jar Holiday Gift Set ($19.98, originally $29.99; walmart.com)

Walmart Yankee Candle Holiday Set

The smells of the season are just as important as this time of year’s other sensory experiences, and this gift set of three Yankee Candles features festive aromas like balsam, apples and pine.

Hydro Flask Coffee Travel Mug (starting at $21.89; amazon.com)

Amazon Hydro Flask Coffee Travel Mug

Insulated and prepared for grab-and-go mornings with a handy handle, this Hydro Flask keeps coffee and tea as hot or as cold as you want them for hours. It’s dishwasher-safe so you can reuse it again the next day, too.

Blink Mini Smart Security Camera ($19.99, originally $34.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Blink Mini Smart Security Camera

This pint-sized version of the Blink security camera has two-way audio, and lets you speak across your house to people and pets — and hear and see them, too. It takes just a couple minutes to set up, connect to Wi-Fi and pair with the app.

Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote ($19.99, originally $39.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote

Give the gift of streaming to yourself or loved ones this holiday season, especially with the cost of this Fire TV stick at less than $20. It’ll let you connect to ESPN, Hulu, Netflix and more with the push of a few buttons.