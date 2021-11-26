Looking for more holiday deals? Visit our Guide to Cyber Week to see all the best sales to shop during Black Friday.

Keeping track of all the incredible Black Friday deals popping up is a full-time job in and of itself — in fact, it’s our full-time job! While you get your shopping on, the Underscored team will be keeping track of all the deals you need to know about on the web, and here, we’ll be calling out our 10 favorites for each day of Cyber Week.

This post will be your guide to the best of the best, the most impressive savings on the most coveted items.

The brand new generation of Apple’s AirPods are seeing their first major price drop. Enjoy an extra $20 off the price listed on the page at checkout, and read more about them in our full review here.

If you’re looking to cut back on your use of paper towels, it’s as good a time as ever to try out ultra-absorbent Swedish dishcloths. Ten-packs of the cult-favorite paper towel replacements are on sale for the next few hours at Amazon for a starting price of $12.95 — a price that pales in comparison to the amount you’ll save on paper product restocks, not to mention the positive impact you’ll have on the planet.

If you’re looking to escape into the woods for a hiking, camping or backpacking trip, it’s never a bad idea to be prepared for purifying your own water — especially if you’re heading way out into the backcountry. For this task, there’s LifeStraw’s personal water filter, which removes bacteria from water so well it goes above and beyond the EPA’s standard. (Hint: It’s also great to have in your emergency preparedness kit, just in case.)

The Align pant is our pick for best workout legging for a reason. Lightweight yet opaque, the Align’s buttery-soft feel and the stretchiness it offered were like no other legging we tested. They also come in high-rise with a cropped fit. Grab a pair on sale while supplies last.

Who says you need a huge yard to start your own garden? With this deal on an Aerogarden Harvest Elite Indoor Garden, you can get growing no matter what the weather’s like outside — and regardless of your outdoor space — for just $76.65. The ultra-popular Aerogarden also comes with a Gourmet Herb Seed Kit so you can start cultivating your new crops ASAP. Just be sure to shop soon, since Aerogardens often sell out quickly when they’re on sale.

Whether you’re always losing your keys or simply want a way to track your valuables in real time, Apple AirTags are the best solution. We tested Apple AirTags when they first came out in April and found Apple’s Find My network offered a wide coverage map, with incredible location accuracy. And since they were probably on your list to buy anyway, you should scoop them up while Apple is offering a $25 gift card along with your purchase — it would make a great stocking stuffer, or just a gift for you to keep for yourself.

There’s no doubt about it: Nugget ice is the best type of ice. And now you can attain this coveted ice type at home with the GE Opal Nugget Ice Maker, now down to the lowest price we’ve seen at about $410. Yes, that’s quite a sum to drop on an ice maker, but with nearly 14,000 reviews and a 4.5-star rating, ice lovers say it’s worth it. Not to mention this machine features everything from a compact, portable size to Bluetooth connectivity.

If you somehow have yet to jump on an Instant Pot bandwagon, today’s your best chance to remedy that; the 8-quart Instant Pot Ultra is on sale. It functions as a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, yogurt maker, cake maker, egg cooker, sauté pan, steamer, warmer and sterilizer — suffice it to say, it’s well positioned to become your new kitchen MVP.

Whether you’re already a devotee of this minimalist-favorite makeup brand or you’re looking to dip your toe in, this set has everything you need for a chic makeup look. You’ll get the beloved Cloud Paint gel-cream blush, Perfecting Skin Tin, Skywash liquid eyeshadow and defining Lash Slick, all for just $52.

Nintendo usually offers a Mario Kart 8 bundle every Black Friday, but it’s sweetened the pot a bit for 2021. On top of getting you Mario Kart 8 Deluxe — an excellent kart racer that just about every Switch owner should have anyway — this bundle also includes three months of Nintendo Switch Online. That will allow you to play games online right out of the box, while also getting you access to cloud saves and a sizable library of NES and SNES classics including The Legend of Zelda and Super Mario World.