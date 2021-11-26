Looking for more holiday deals? Visit our Guide to Cyber Week to see all the best sales to shop during Black Friday.

Over the years, Best Buy has been known to offer steep discounts on tech and gadgets for Black Friday. And this year appears to be no different. From TVs and Chromebooks to gaming laptops and soundbars, there are plenty of deals to sift through.

We’ve done all of the work for you, bubbling up the best deals Best Buy has to offer.

Laptops

CNN

We’ve been in love with Samsung’s Galaxy Chromebook 2 since we first laid our eyes on its bright red exterior. It has a stellar QLED 13.3-inch touchscreen that makes it easy to switch between using it as a tablet or a laptop as you browse the internet, get some work done or play your favorite Android game. It comes with 4GB of memory, 64GB of storage and an Intel Celeron processor — all of which is just enough to have a reliable experience on a Chromebook.

For those who need more than a Chromebook, Samsung’s Galaxy Book Pro is on sale and it’s a steal. For $999, you get a 15.6-inch AMOLED display, an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of memory and a 1TB solid-state drive for storage. Samsung’s S Pen stylus is included in the box, allowing you to write notes or sketch your latest idea directly on the screen. As an added bonus, the Galaxy Book Pro comes with Windows 11 Home preinstalled so you don’t have to mess with updating out of the box.

The Razer Blade 15 is an excellent laptop designed specifically for gamers. It has a 15.6-inch 4K OLED display that’s powered by an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of memory and a GeForce RTX 2070 graphics card that’ll play your favorite titles at 60 frames per second. What makes the Blade 15 so appealing is that it combines power with portability, giving you a laptop for work, school and play.

Microsoft’s Surface Go 2 has been updated and replaced by the Go 3, but at $299, it’s a solid two-in-one that’s perfect for young kids or students. You’re effectively getting a tablet with a 10.5-inch display, but you can purchase the Type Cover separately for $99 — bringing the total for the netbook-like device to the original asking price of $399. Not a bad deal for someone who needs a portable yet capable device.

Apple’s Intel-powered MacBook Pro lineup is seeing its share of discounts this holiday season. For example, this model is $500 off its usual $1,799 price tag. It comes with an Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. That’s a powerful setup, bolstered by MacOS Monterey. It even has a Touch ID sensor next to Apple’s TouchBar, allowing you to unlock the MacBook Pro or sign into apps with just your fingerprint.

TVs

CNN

LG’s 65-inch OLED 4K Class C1 Series TV sure is a looker, and even moreso with a $300 discount, dropping it to $1,799. At that price, you get an OLED TV for deeper blacks and brighter, more vivid colors that are sure to pop on the screen. If you’re a gamer, you’ll be happy to know it’s compatible with FreeSync and G-Sync to ensure every gaming session looks as good as possible. For smart home fanatics, you can use either Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa as you would a dedicated smart device — only it’s all built directly into your TV.

Samsung’s 70-inch Crystal UHD is large and in charge. Okay, maybe we’re exaggerating a little bit. But seriously, at $599 you’re getting a lot of screen for not a lot of money. You’ll get a 4K HDR experience with a refresh rate of 60Hz. It’s running Samsung’s Smart TV Tizen platform to stream your favorite shows without the need for a set-top box, and if you’re so inclined, you can even use Alexa or Google Assistant directly through the TV itself.

Best Buy’s Insignia electronics brand is discounting a 24-inch HD TV to just $99, down from $169.99. For under $100 you get a 720p HD TV that has popular streaming apps and services built directly into its Fire OS operating system. It’s a solid choice for a secondary TV in the kitchen, your kids’ playroom or maybe even for your back patio. It even works with Amazon’s Alexa.

Phones

CNN

Get up to $1,100 off an iPhone 13

If you’re in the market for a new iPhone 13, you can get up to $1,100 off any model when you buy one from Best Buy. There are some qualifications in the fine print you’ll need to meet, but it’s possible to save some serious cash when buying an iPhone 13 from Best Buy. For example, AT&T is offering up to $1,100 when you trade in your current phone and sign up for an unlimited plan. Verizon and T-Mobile have similar promotions, all of which require a trade-in and signing up for service on an unlimited plan. For more information, and to comb through the finer details of each offer, visit this iPhone 13 deals page.

Save up to $400 off a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 or Z Flip 3

If you’ve been on the fence about getting a smartphone with a foldable display, maybe Best Buy’s promotion for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 or Z Flip 3 will persuade you to make the move. You can get up to $400 off the Galaxy Z Fold 3 when you activate a new line of service, making the foldable phone $1,399. If you want a more traditional style of phone, the Z Flip 3 is $849 — $150 off — with a new line of service.​​

Google’s Pixel 6 is a well-rounded Android phone with one of the best cameras on any smartphone, full stop. Right now, you can get either the Verizon Wireless 128GB or 256GB Pixel 6 from Best Buy at a discount of $5 per month over the course of 30 months, for $150 off the total price. For some reason, the promotion doesn’t extend to the larger Pixel 6 Pro — but the Pixel 6 is enough phone for most.

Smart Home

CNN

For anyone in the market for a smart security system, Blink’s video doorbell can offer some serious peace of mind for a super-low price. It allows you to answer your door no matter where you are by sending you phone notifications whenever someone rings your video doorbell or whenever motion is detected. Plus, the system boasts an easy setup, customizable alerts and two-way audio for a user-friendly experience.

This deal on the Nest Hub might just win Black Friday. For $49.99 you can score the 2nd-Gen Nest Hub, which offers good sound, a bright display and instant access to the Google Assistant. We think it deserves a spot on your nightstand, since it features sleep tracking.

As our budget pick for a streaming device, the Chromecast with Google TV is a seriously impressive device that plugs right into the HDMI port on your box. It’s running a whole new interface from Google that makes it easy to find content and deeply integrates with the Google Assistant. All the major streaming players are here, including Disney+, Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max and Discovery+ among others.

Lenovo’s smart clock acts as the perfect all-in-one device to keep on your nightstand, and at only $69.99, it’s practically a steal. Access the time, check the weather or stream your security feed at the touch of a button. Plus, Lenovo’s smart clock can charge up to two additional devices at once and acts as a nightlight to illuminate your way without having to wake anyone up.

Audio

CNN

If you have a Google Pixel, the Pixel Buds A-Series are an excellent option and an even better one at just $79.99. These earbuds fit snugly into your ear and don’t protrude as much as other leading earbuds. They also have multiple microphones onboard that make for clear dictation and some neat Google Assistant integrations. Lastly, they’re available in a few fun colors.

Sony’s WF-1000XM4 aren’t cheap earbuds, but rather some of the best portable audio you can purchase. Discounted to $248, these earbuds excel with a mix you can customize in real time thanks to an equalizer and offer the best active noise cancellation we’ve experienced on any earbuds we’ve tested.

Like the Sony earbuds above, these WH-1000XM4 headphones are our pick for best noise-canceling and over-ear headphones. With multiple microphones onboard and a processor, they have the unique ability to block out a ton of sound. Better yet, these last for nearly 30 hours with noise cancellation turned on.

Appliances

CNN

This heavy-duty air fryer is perfect for easily preparing crispy and evenly cooked food without using any excess oil. The air fryer’s 8-quart capacity allows you to cook up to 6.5 pounds of food at once, and its nine preset cooking programs make doing so a breeze. Whether you’re a beginner home chef or a pro in the kitchen, its intuitive digital touchscreen allows for a user-friendly experience that lets you control and adjust the temperature with ease.

Upgrade your morning routine with this Nespresso machine, which can whip up luxurious drinks in minutes at the press of a button. The unit’s large-capacity removable tank allows you to refill less and brew more. With this purchase, you’ll also get an Aeroccino 3 milk frother, which is perfect for creating specialty drinks like cappuccinos rather than breaking the bank at a coffee shop.

Save refrigerator space while keeping your drinks perfectly chilled with this beverage cooler by Insignia, which can hold up to 115 cans. The compact unit provides three adjustable shelves and intuitive touch controls that allow you to easily adjust the temperature anywhere between 34 and 50 degrees Fahrenheit.

This small-but-mighty blender is powerful enough to blend frozen fruit and ice so you can make delicious smoothies and dips easily and conveniently. Plus, its compact size and to-go lid let you carry your smoothie wherever you go, while its dishwasher-safe design ensures a simple cleanup when you’re finished.