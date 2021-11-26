Looking for more holiday deals? Visit our Guide to Cyber Week to see all the best sales to shop during Black Friday.

Whether you’re on a quest for a M1 MacBook Air, AirPods Pro or an Apple Watch for an all time low price, safe to say that now’s a really good time to be purchasing an Apple product.

Retailers like Adorama, Amazon, Best Buy, B&H Photo Video and Walmart are turning up the heat with discounts on nearly all Apple devices available. And Apple itself is hosting its annual shopping event from Black Friday to Cyber Monday — it’s not the best deal, but you will get a gift card with select purchases.

And you won’t need to sift through hundreds of webpages; we’ve done the hard work for you. So let’s break down the best Apple deals available.

Best AirPods deals

Jacob Krol/CNN

Make no mistake about it, AirPods are some of the most popular earbuds and headphones on the market. And what started with one product has morphed into four — second-generation AirPods, AirPods 3, AirPods Pro and AirPods Max.

All AirPods offer fast charging and a deep integration with all Apple devices — iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV and the Mac included. They’ll auto connect to your main device and quickly switch as you rotate between devices. You can even use “Hey Siri” for hands-free access to the virtual assistant.

Right now AirPods Pro are available for an all-time low price of $159.99 from Amazon and Walmart for Walmart+ members. Amazon is also discounting AirPods 3 to an all time low of $154.99, after an additional $15 off at checkout.

Those looking for Apple’s over-ear headphones can get AirPods Max in Space Gray or Sky Blue for $429 on Amazon. That’s $120 off the MSRP of $549.

Starting Friday, Oct. 26, Apple will kick off its annual Black Friday gift card promotion, meaning if you get a pair of second- or third-generation AirPods you’ll get a $25 gift card, a $50 gift card with AirPods Pro and $75 gift card with AirPods Max.

Here are all the deals on AirPods available now:

AirPods (2nd Gen) ($109, originally $129; amazon.com

AirPods 3 (starting at $154.99, originally starting at $179; amazon.com apple.com and bestbuy.com

walmart.com, AirPods Pro (starting at $159.99, originally starting at $249; amazon.com bestbuy.com and apple.com

AirPods Max (starting at $439.99, originally starting at $549; amazon.com bhphotovideo.com and walmart.com

Best HomePod Mini deals

Apple HomePod Mini

Our runner-up pick for a smart speaker and the best option for those who have Apple devices is finally seeing a discount. Yes, the HomePod Mini is now $10 cheaper courtesy of a fresh discount from Staples. You can score white or space gray Apple-smart speaker for $89.99. As of now, the discount doesn’t apply to the colorful HomePod Minis — yellow, orange or blue.

Apple’s HomePod Mini is a Siri powered smart speaker that can pump out rich, crisp audio that gets plenty loud. While it is the size of an apple (the fruit), it’s plenty powerful and can go head-to-head with larger speakers, like the 4th Gen Echo.

Best Apple Watch deals

Jacob Krol/CNN

Our budget pick for a smartwatch, the Apple Watch SE is down to its lowest price ever at Amazon. You can score a 40mm GPS Watch SE for just $219.99, which is down from the $279 price tag. And if you can live without an always-on display and some advanced health tracking features, it’s the Apple Watch to get.

Those looking for the most feature-filled Apple Watch can opt for the Apple Watch Series 7 — it has an always-on display, a bevy of health features and the keen ability to fast charge. Right now Amazon has the green, Product Red, blue and silver 41mm at nearly $20 off at $379.99.

Apple’s Black Friday gift card promotion will kick off on Friday, Oct 26, and run through the end of Cyber Monday. Rather than discounting the Apple Watch, you’ll get a gift card with the purchase of a watch. You’ll get a $50 gift card alongside the Apple Watch Series 3 or SE.

You can even pair your Apple Watch — new or old — with one of our favorite charging stands. Just pop your charging cable in and your Apple Watch screen will delightfully turn into a classic mac. Elago’s W4 stand is on-sale for $10.39 in Aqua Blue or Aqua Pink from the $24.99 MSRP.

Best Apple TV deals

Jacob Krol/CNN Apple TV 4K

As our pick for best luxury streaming box, the Apple TV 4K is a bit more expensive but makes up for it with a ton of features. It offers a deep integration with other Apple hardware and services that makes it easy to set up and intuitive in everyday use.

It also comes with the all-new Siri Remote, aka the best remote we’ve ever tested. It uses a click wheel reminiscent of the iPod for easy control and an easy way to fast-forward or rewind.

Right now the 32GB Apple TV 4K is down to $159 on Amazon and the 64GB is also discounted at $179 — both appear after additional savings at checkout. It’s not the biggest discount, but still some savings nonetheless. If you already have an Apple TV 4K, we recommend opting for the upgraded Siri Remote. It’s also on sale at $54.98 from $59.

As part of Apple’s Black Friday event, you’ll get a $50 gift card with the purchase of an Apple TV HD or 4K direct from Apple.

If you’re alright with the previous Siri Remote, Adorama is offering the previous-gen Apple TV 4K 32GB for $179.99. But CNN Underscored readers can use code “SAVEONCNN” to score this streaming box for just $124.99, which is the lowest price you’ll find.

Best iPad deals

Jacob Krol/CNN

While we’re still waiting for deals on the ninth-gen iPad (starting at $329) and the iPad Mini (starting at $499), retailers are wasting no time discounting the iPad Pro and iPad Air. So let’s start with the 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pros. Both of these are powered by the Apple M1 chip, and iPadOS 15 runs swimmingly on both tablets.

You can also pair these with a Magic Keyboard for a laptop-like experience or an Apple Pencil to get even more out of both devices. We’d recommend the larger 12.9-inch size since it has a Mini LED display. As part of Apple’s Black Friday gift card event, those who get an iPad Pro directly from Apple will get a $100 gift card.

11-Inch iPad Pro 128GB Wi-Fi in Silver ($749.99, originally $799.99; amazon.com)

11-Inch iPad Pro 128GB Wi-Fi + Cellular in Silver ($949.99, originally $999; amazon.com

12.9-Inch iPad Pro 128GB Wi-Fi in Silver or Space Gray ($999.99, originally $1,099; amazon.com

12.9-Inch iPad Pro 256GB Wi-Fi in Silver or Space Gray ($1,099.99, originally $1,199; amazon.com

The iPad Air is no slouch either, and, arguably more important, it’s also more colorful. Like all other iPads it is running iPadOS 15 and runs it very well. Apple’s iPad Air performed well in our testing and trickled down some higher-end features previously locked to the pros. Slimmer bezels around the display, a USB-C port for charging and data transfers and better cameras all around.

Right now, Amazon has the 64GB Wi-Fi Green iPad Air for $569.98 — which is down from $599. That beats out Adorama’s current price of $589 for the same model. Additionally, Amazon’s discounted the Space Gray 64GB to $583.42.

Currently, Adorama is offering the 64GB green iPad Air for $589 from $599.

Best Mac deals

Jacob Krol/CNN

As we expected, the Mac deals are in full force. You can score an entry-level M1 MacBook Air for $849.99 in any color from Amazon. And that’s a huge $149.01 off our top pick for an Apple laptop. It’s ideal for pretty much any user with super-long battery life and fast performance in an ultra-portable design.

Similarly, Amazon and B&H Photo Video are taking $100 off the entry-level 13-inch MacBook Pro. For those who are more focused on creative tasks, the addition of a fan to cool things down and an extra GPU core will help speed through those processes.

Those looking to score a Mac Mini at a discount are in luck. Amazon has the upgraded M1 Mac Mini with a 512GB SSD inside for $120 off at $779. Just remember you’ll need to bring your own mouse, keyboard and monitor.

The 27-inch iMac with a Retina 5K display and an improved integrated FaceTime web camera is seeing a fresh discount. Currently, Amazon has the entry-level 27-inch iMac for $1,699, which is $100 off the $1,799 MSRP. This all-in-one features a Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB solid state drive.

We’re expecting discounts on the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros as well as the iMac and Mac Mini to arrive as we get closer to Black Friday.

Best AirTag deals

Jacob Krol/CNN

While neither a single AirTag ($29; amazon.com) or an AirTag four-pack ($97.62) are seeing major discounts, some of the accessories are. We’re big fans of the AirTag for precision tracking and game-like experience to find a lost object through Precision Finding. If you do purchase a four-pack of AirTags directly from Apple beginning Oct. 26, you will get a $25 Apple gift card for free.

The Apple-made Leather Key Ring in Product Red is discounted to $31 from $35. Additionally, the Saddle Brown is available for $31.85, and Wisteria (a nice lavender) is down to $32.99. If you’re looking to attach the AirTag to a suitcase or backpack, we’d take a look at the Leather Loop, which is discounted to $33.05 in Saddle Brown.

Belkin’s Key Ring Case is $3 off at $9.99 in pink, blue, black or white. Additionally, the secure tag holder is also down to $9.99 in several colors.

Best accessories deals

Nomad Goods

From Apple-made to some of our favorite accessory makers, there are plenty of deals to score to decorate or protect your devices.

Anker Nano II 65-Watt Charger ($31.49, originally $54.99; amazon.com)

Not only can this sleek wall plug charge a MacBook Pro, but it’s pocket friendly and pint-sized as well. The Anker Nano II is the ultimate tech accessory and this Black Friday deal brings the price to an all time low. With a single USB-C port and fast charging tech inside, it’s the ultimate way to charge nearly any device.

MagSafe Battery Pack ($89.95, originally $99; amazon.com)

If you have an iPhone 12 or iPhone 13 of any size, this Apple-made battery pack magnetically attaches to the back of your phone and will keep it charged. It charges with a Lightning connector or with wireless charging.

MagSafe Charger ($31.99, originally $34.99; amazon.com)

Both the AirPods 3 and AirPods Pro charging cases now support MagSafe, which means that they can magnetically attach to this MagSafe charging puck for an easy wireless charge.

Modern Leather Case ($24.47, originally $34.95; nomadgoods.com)

This AirPods case comes in four different hues of leather to give a sleek look to your earbuds. The microfiber interior will keep your AirPods from getting scratched, while the leather exterior is designed to patina over time so your case looks great no matter how long you’ve had it. The case is available for all AirPods models.

Mirror AirPods Case ($31.50, originally $35; casetify.com)

A super-trendy option, this case from Casetify comes in a silver or bronze finish to transform your AirPods case. It’ll also keep your earbuds safe from drops and scratches, and comes with a metal carabiner for easy on-the-go access to your AirPods.

Custom Matte AirPods Case ($31.50, originally $35; casetify.com)

Upgrade your plain white AirPods charging case to a bright and cheery option with this matte case, available in six different bright tones. You can customize the front of the case to include your name or initials and pick from 17 different font colors.

Sport Band ($41.97, originally $59.95; nomadgoods.com)

We’ve been wearing this watch band for a few weeks now and we’re into it. It’s comfortable throughout daily wear and gets us through sweaty workouts since it’s waterproof. Not to mention, it comes in five different colors to fit your personal style.

Rugged Band ($41.97, originally $59.95; nomadgoods.com)

If you’re looking for a watch band to get you through the toughest of adventures or tend to opt for a more rugged look, this band is a great choice. The band is lightweight and flexible, so it feels nice on the wrist all while staying oil-, water- and dirt-resistant.

Modern Slim Band ($48.97, originally $69.95; nomadgoods.com)

Much more of a fashion band, this pick form Nomad comes in three different leather tones to fit your style. It’s comfortable to wear every day and gives a sophisticated look to your high-tech wearable.

Custom Clear TPU Band ($36, originally $40; casetify.com)

Add a bit of personal flair with this customizable band from Casetify. Add your initials or name to the side of this durable and flexible TPU band. Choose from four different band colors, two different font styles and 18 different text colors for a totally unique look.

Saffiano Leather Initial Apple Watch Band ($46.80, originally $52; casetify.com)

We love the look of a leather watch band, so pairing it with Casetify’s customizable options is a no-brainer. You get to pick a base band color and then two accent colors for a sleek stripe that runs down the band as well as for your initials.

Apple Magic Keyboard for 12.9-Inch iPad Pro ($242.99, originally 349.99; walmart.com)

The Apple Magic Keyboard only further extends what your iPad can do with the addition of a physical keyboard and trackpad. It has a floating design so you can attach your iPad Pro or Air magnetically and smoothly adjust your working angle.

Custom Ultra Impact Case ($71.10, originally $79; casetify.com)

Add your personal style to your iPad with this fully customizable case. Take your pick from different font styles and colors as well as text placements for a totally “you” case. The case is Apple Pencil charging compatible and shockproof, so your tablet is safe should accidents happen.

Modern Case ($62.97, originally $89.95; nomadgoods.com)

A classic and minimalist design, the Modern Case from Nomad offers a sleek look to your high-tech device. It features a wraparound bumper to minimize damage from drops and mishaps. It’s available for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, 11-inch iPad Pro and iPad Air.

Apple Pencil ($79.99, originally $99.99; amazon.com)

The Apple Pencil extends the functionality of your iPad. You can use it to turn your iPad into a notebook or canvas and get even more out of your device. The second-generation Apple Pencil is also on sale for $99.99, originally priced at $129.

Satechi Aluminum 2-in-1 Wireless Charging Stand ($49.99, originally $59.99; satechi.net)

This charging stand is design for iPhones that support MagSafe, so that it can effortlessly hold your phone and charge it at the same time. Additionally, the bottom of the stand features a Qi-wireless charger which can charge a pair of earbuds like AirPods 3.

Magnetic Wireless Charger Stand 7.5W ($26.24, originally $34.99; belkin.com)

This MagSafe charger is a wireless stand that your iPhone 13 or 12 will hold onto and charge quickly and safely. An LED light on the top of the charging stand lets you know your phone is getting power and you have the option to charge in both portrait or landscape modes. Use code BF21 to get 25% off.

Boost Charge Dual Wireless Charging Pad ($32.99, originally $49.99; belkin.com)

Charge your phone and your AirPods at once with this dual pad charger. Simply place your devices on the rubberized charging stations and let them juice up. It’s available in both black or white finishes so it’ll look nice no matter where you set it in your home or office.

AirTag Rugged Case ($14.97, originally $19.99; otterbox.com)

Durable and aptly named rugged, this AirTag case will keep your item tracker securely fastened so you’ll always be able to find your stuff. It comes in both a black and white option and comes with two carabiners.

Amplify Glass Screen Protector for iPhone 13 or iPhone 13 Pro ($37.47, originally $49.95; otterbox.com)

Scratch resistant and durable against daily wear, this aluminosilicate screen protector will keep your iPhone safe and protected from accidents when they happen. It’s easy to install and OtterBox offers a limited lifetime warranty should you need to replace your screen protector.

Campus Compact Backpack ($41.95, originally $59.95; incase.com)

A perfect gift for the student in your life, this backpack makes commuting and carrying your tech that much easier. It can hold up to a 16 inch MacBook and has easy access pockets for your iPhone, AirPods and chargers.

Compact Sleeve in Woolenex for MacBook Pro 13 inch and MacBook Air 13 inch ($34.95, originally $49.95; incase.com)

This MacBook sleeve will keep your laptop secure while you take it on the go. It comes in three different colors: a light pink, a graphite grey and a navy blue. It also features a pocket to carry your charger or adapters.

Eco-Friendly Band for Apple Watch ($30, originally $39.99; lifeproof.com)

This earth friendly watch band is available in 7 different colorways so you can match it to your personal style. It’s made of 99% ocean plastic yarn making it an excellent and sustainable choice for your tech accessory lineup.

Charge Stream Vent Mount ($29.95, originally $49.95; zagg.com)

Mophie’s 10 watt wireless charger clips into your car air vents so you’re able to glance at your phone or view your GPS safely while driving and charging up. It has a secure non-slip grip to keep your iPhone in place while in motion and comes with everything you’ll need to get set up.

Pro Stylus ($41.99, originally $69.99; zagg.com)

Compatible with your iPad this stylus lets you take notes, swipe through pages and get the most out of your creative apps. It’s a sleek black pen that has an 8 hour battery life, It charges with an included USB-C charging cord and is magnetically compatible to hold onto the side of your tablet.

Balance Folio for iPad Pro 11 inch ($19.97, originally $39.95; speckproducts.com)

A slim and stylish iPad case, this pick from Speck makes taking your tablet around with you that much easier. It can protect your iPad from drops up to 4 feet and comes in 6 different colors, some bright and fun and some more muted and classic. The case turns into a convenient stand for viewing or typing and is fully compatible with the 2nd generation Apple Pencil charging.