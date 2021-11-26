Looking for more holiday deals? Visit our Guide to Cyber Week to see all the best sales to shop during Black Friday.

Adidas’ Black Friday sale is officially on, and there are a ton of styles to save big on right now. Whether you’re shopping for men, women,or kids, you can take your pick of discounts on running tights, sweaters, sneakers and cold-weather accessories like beanies.

We’ve rounded up some of our favorite picks from the Adidas Black Friday Sale for the whole family. Shop what we’ve found below, and then head to Adidas’ site to check out the rest of the markdowns.

Men’s styles

Oversize Cuff Beanie ($16, originally $22; adidas.com)

Adidas Oversize Cuff Beanie

This go-with-everything hat keeps you warm and looking good on cold winter days. Choose between olive, gray and black.

Kaptir Super Shoes ($63, originally $90; adidas.com)

Adidas Kaptir Super Shoes

These might look like running sneakers, but they’re made for everyday wear. They feel like running sneakers too, thanks to a Boost midsole that puts a bounce in your step.

Adicolor Classics Trefoil Hoodie ($39, originally $65; adidas.com)

Adidas Adicolor Classics Trefoil Hoodie

Pull it on for streaming Netflix or sitting down to an inbox full of email on a Monday morning. This classic hoodie is made to get you through whatever the day brings in comfort.

NY 90 Stripes Shoes ($64, originally $80; adidas.com)

Adidas NY 90 Stripes Shoes

Inspired by the basketball court, these shoes can be dressed up or toned down, and 50% of the upper is made from Primegreen, a high-performance combo of recycled materials.

Roller Crew Socks Three Pairs ($13, originally $18; adidas.com)

Adidas Roller Crew Socks Three Pairs

Crew socks are back, and it turns out our parents were right all these years: They really are warmer. Scoop up three pairs for $13 and embrace the ways of normcore comfort.

Women’s styles

Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 Shoes ($56, originally $70; adidas.com)

Adidas Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 Shoes

Lightweight and sleek, these everyday shoes are inspired by running shoes but perfect for errand-running instead. They’re made with recycled materials and pair great with your favorite athleisure (or some new picks from the sale).

Tiro Winterized Track Pants ($50, originally $60; adidas.com)

Adidas Tiro Winterized Track Pants

If you’re the kind of everyday hero who fits in a daily run in arctic temperatures, these winterized track pants were made for you. They’re made from recycled fleece for warmth, and ankle zips help seal out gusts that try to sneak up through the ankles. The coordinating fleece hoodie looks cool to round off the look, too.

Stan Smith Shoes ($50, originally $90, adidas.com)

Adidas Stan Smith Shoes

Contrasting color blocks give classic white Stan Smiths a burst of color — and look cool paired with cuffed jeans and loose dresses.

Adicolor Classics 3-Stripes Tights ($28, originally $40, adidas.com)

Adidas Adicolor Classics 3-Stripes Tights

A classic pick for lounging or lunging, these high-waisted tights are all about comfort and go with pretty much every hoodie and tee in the closet.

Ultraboost 21 Shoes ($135, originally $180, adidas.com)

Adidas Ultraboost 21 Shoes

These Ultraboosts are some of the springiest yet, and help your forefoot bend more for better running. They’re also made with Parley Ocean Plastic for some bonus eco-points.

Kids’ styles

Zx1K Shoes ($39, originally $65; adidas.com)

Adidas Zx1K Shoes.

If your kid is crazy about butterflies, they’ll be all about these sneakers. These trainers are made for everyday use a.k.a. whatever running, playing and tree-climbing the day brings.

Performance Tee Extended Size ($12, originally $20; adidas.com)

Adidas Performance Tee Extended Size

This juniors T-shirt featuring the iconic Adidas logo is made from moisture-wicking fabric, making this tee an all-day wear that’s breathable and comfortable.

Superstar Shoes ($45, originally $75; adidas.com)

Adidas Superstar Shoes

Now 40% off, these juniors-sized classic Adidas Superstars are made with recycled content and come bedazzled with some holiday sparkle.

3-Stripes Tapered Leg Pants ($26, originally $43; adidas.com)

Adidas 3-Stripes Tapered Leg Pants

These everyday pants are made for class, sports practice, play and everything else a kid’s busy schedule brings.

Puffer Jacket ($48, originally $80; adidas.com)

Adidas Puffer Jacket

This cobalt-blue puffer juniors’ jacket features synthetic insulation, a water-resistant shell and a hood for cold, windy days, as well as Adidas’ signature trio of stripes on the sleeves.

Cozy Fleece Hoodie ($27, originally $45; adidas.com)

Adidas Cozy Fleece Hoodie

In a soft winter white, this hoodie will keep kids warm on the playground (it’s sized for layering) and cozy around the fireplace.