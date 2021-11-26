A murder suspect fled to China from Taiwan. Now he's stuck in Covid quarantine

A version of this story appeared in CNN's Meanwhile in China newsletter, a three-times-a-week update exploring what you need to know about the country's rise and how it impacts the world. Sign up here.

Hong Kong (CNN) China's stringent zero-Covid policy has allowed authorities to catch thousands of imported coronavirus cases. But, occasionally, it might help catch a fugitive too.

A murder suspect who fled to China hours after allegedly gunning down a man in Taiwan on Monday is now "trapped" in hotel quarantine upon arrival in the coastal city of Xiamen -- setting himself up for an easy capture by authorities.

Taiwanese law enforcement agents have sought help from their Chinese counterparts to return the suspected gunman to the island, Taiwan's Criminal Investigation Bureau (CIB) told CNN Thursday.

Since the pandemic, China has imposed some of the strictest border restrictions in the world.

Foreign visitors, from tourists to students, are largely banned from entering mainland China. Those few who are allowed in, as well as returning Chinese citizens, must undergo at least 14 days of centralized quarantine -- and that goes for fugitives too.

