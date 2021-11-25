New Jersey police officer faces multiple charges in alleged hit-and-run that killed a nurse

New York (CNN) A Newark, New Jersey, police officer is facing multiple charges after prosecutors said he was involved in a hit-and-run that left a 29-year-old nurse dead.

Louis Santiago, 25, was off duty when prosecutors allege he traveled onto the right shoulder of the Garden State Parkway around 3 a.m. on November 1, hitting nurse Damian Dymka, according to a news release from the Essex County Prosecutor's Office.

Prosecutors allege Santiago and his passenger, 25-year-old Albert Guzman, didn't render aid or call 911, "but returned to the scene multiple times" before Santiago loaded Dymka into the car "and removed him from the scene," the release said.

Santiago then went to his home in Bloomfield, where he, Guzman, and Santiago's mother, Annette Santiago, discussed what to do with the body, the release said.

Eventually Santiago went back to the scene, the prosecutor's office said.

