(CNN) Mary Johnson was on her way to a friend's home in Oso, Washington, the day before Thanksgiving, but she never made it. A year later, her disappearance remains a mystery.

Johnson, then 39 years old and an enrolled citizen of the Tulalip Tribes, was last seen on the reservation on November 25, 2020.

Even though family members have posted flyers, put up a billboard on a local interstate, and a reward for information was offered by the FBI, Johnson, like many other missing Indigenous women in the United States, has not been found.

"At this point, we're information-driven, any information we get is followed up on, but leads are harder and harder to find as we get further along," said Wayne Schakel, a detective sergeant with the Tulalip Tribal Police Department.

For years, families and activists have demanded that authorities direct more attention and resources to cases involving missing and murdered Indigenous women, arguing their cases are often overlooked or dismissed. Federal and state officials have recently publicly acknowledged that there is a "crisis of violence" against Native Americans, and have launched efforts to address it, but advocates say their response is not enough.