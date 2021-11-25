Seth Wenig/AP The Tom Turkey float waits along New York's Central Park West before the start of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday, November 25. In pictures: Americans celebrate Thanksgiving

This is the second Thanksgiving holiday of the Covid-19 pandemic, but it's the first since vaccines have become available to the public.

That's one of the reasons that experts are predicting crowded holiday travel that resembles 2019 more than 2020.

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, held every year in New York City, also looks more like its old self, with people lining the streets of Manhattan to watch. Last year, the parade was for a TV-only crowd and the route was shortened.

Here's a look at how Americans are celebrating the long holiday weekend.