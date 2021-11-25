The Tom Turkey float waits along New York's Central Park West before the start of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday, November 25.
Seth Wenig/AP

In pictures: Americans celebrate Thanksgiving

Updated 11:52 AM ET, Thu November 25, 2021

This is the second Thanksgiving holiday of the Covid-19 pandemic, but it's the first since vaccines have become available to the public.

That's one of the reasons that experts are predicting crowded holiday travel that resembles 2019 more than 2020.

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, held every year in New York City, also looks more like its old self, with people lining the streets of Manhattan to watch. Last year, the parade was for a TV-only crowd and the route was shortened.

Here's a look at how Americans are celebrating the long holiday weekend.

Children watch the Macy's parade from a window in New York.
Seth Wenig/AP
Performers cross 42nd Street as they walk down Sixth Avenue during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.
Jeenah Moon/AP
Santa Claus gestures during the Macy's parade.
Shannon Stapleton/Reuters
The Grogu balloon floats down the parade route in Manhattan.
Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Sinclair's Dino balloon floats over the crowd in New York.
Kena Betancur/Getty Images
People enjoy the Macy's parade along Central Park West.
Seth Wenig/AP
The SpongeBob SquarePants balloon floats along Sixth Avenue in New York.
Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/AP
A marching band performs during the parade.
Brendan McDermid/Reuters
People watch the Macy's parade from a window in Manhattan.
Brendan McDermid/Reuters
Chase from "PAW Patrol" makes his way down the parade route.
Shannon Stapleton/Reuters
Mike Diaz takes a photo of his daughter Luna in front of the Pikachu balloon as the Macy's parade floats are inflated on Wednesday, November 24.
Seth Harrison/The Journal News/USA Today Network
