British man given 3D printed eye in world first, hospital says

(CNN) A British man has become the first patient in the world to be fitted with a 3D printed eye, according to Moorfields Eye Hospital in London.

Steve Verze, who is 47 and an engineer from Hackney, east London, was given the left eye on Thursday and first tried it for size earlier this month.

Moorfields Eye Hospital said in a press release Thursday that the prosthetic is the first fully digital prosthetic eye created for a patient.

The eye is more realistic than other alternatives, and is designed to have "clearer definition and real depth to the pupil," the hospital said.

Other prosthetic eyes consist of an iris hand-painted onto a disc that is then embedded into the eye socket.

